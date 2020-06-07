YMMV w/ FredMeyer (& other Kroger chains?) ... $7.50 off $50 of Happy GC's (3 of which incl. GameStop)

Posted Today, 06:19 AM

Once again, I'm uncertain how many of Kroger's chains are promoting this deal, but "Fred Meyer" had the following:



"Save $7.50 off your Grocery Purchase when you buy TWO (2) HAPPY Gift Cards totaling $50 or more."







And of the 17 Happy-brand GC's, there are 3 with GameStop supported ...

Father's Day

You

Treats

... and they look like the following (expand spoiler to see card images).



Spoiler



Xbox

PSN

Nintendo

Steam

Spoiler State ... Stores

Alabama ... Kroger

Alaska ... Fred Meyer

Arizona ... Fry’s Food Stores, Fry’s Marketplace, Smith’s

Arkansas ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

California ... Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Ralphs

Colorado ... City Market, King Soopers, King Soopers Marketplace

Delaware ... Harris Teeter

Florida ... Harris Teeter

Georgia ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Harris Teeter

Idaho ... Fred Meyer, Smith’s

Illinois ... Food 4 Less, Kroger, Mariano’s, Ruler Foods

Indiana ... Jay C, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Pay Less Super Markets, Ruler Foods

Kansas ... Dillons Food Stores, Dillons Marketplace

Kentucky ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Ruler Foods

Louisiana ... Kroger

Maryland ... Harris Teeter

Michigan ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

Mississippi ... Kroger

Missouri ... Gerbes Super Markets, Kroger, Ruler Foods

Montana ... Smith’s

Nebraska ... Baker’s

Nevada ... Smith’s

New Mexico ... City Market, PriceRite, Smith’s, Smith’s Marketplace

North Carolina ... Kroger, Harris Teeter

Ohio ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Ruler Foods

Oregon ... Fred Meyer, QFC

South Carolina ... Kroger, Harris Teeter

Tennessee ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

Texas ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace

Utah ... City Market, Smith’s, Smith’s Marketplace

Virginia ... Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Harris Teeter

Washington ... Fred Meyer, QFC

Washington, D.C. ... Harris Teeter

West Virginia ... Kroger

Wisconsin ... Pick 'n Save, Copps, Metro Market

Wyoming ... City Market, King Soopers, Smith’s

As a reminder, GameStop credit CAN be applied towards 3rd-party gift-cards, which includes, and, so that's another reason to jump on this. Unfortunately the other Kroger brand in the Pacific NW (QFC) doesn't have this coupon, though it doesn't say "personalized deal", I can no longer find it available in the "all coupons" list, so this is a big YMMV.If you need help figuring out which Kroger chains are in your state, either check out this graphic:Or here's a handy table I found (click to expand):On the downside, Kroger (corporate =) have been real jerks towards their own employees from March until now, so you might take that into account here.