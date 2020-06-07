YMMV w/ FredMeyer (& other Kroger chains?) ... $7.50 off $50 of Happy GC's (3 of which incl. GameStop)

Once again, I'm uncertain how many of Kroger's chains are promoting this deal, but "Fred Meyer" had the following:
"Save $7.50 off your Grocery Purchase when you buy TWO (2) HAPPY Gift Cards totaling $50 or more."
And of the 17 Happy-brand GC's, there are 3 with GameStop supported ...
Father's Day
You
Treats
... and they look like the following (expand spoiler to see card images).
Spoiler
As a reminder, GameStop credit CAN be applied towards 3rd-party gift-cards, which includes Xbox, PSN, Nintendo, and Steam, so that's another reason to jump on this. Unfortunately the other Kroger brand in the Pacific NW (QFC) doesn't have this coupon, though it doesn't say "personalized deal", I can no longer find it available in the "all coupons" list, so this is a big YMMV.
If you need help figuring out which Kroger chains are in your state, either check out this graphic:
Or here's a handy table I found (click to expand):
