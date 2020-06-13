Jump to content

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) $39.99

By VegieM, Yesterday, 06:31 PM

#1 VegieM  

VegieM

Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM

The Yakuza Remastered Collection is available on sale for $39.99 at:

Includes Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5


#2 MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

Are those the only 3 games in the collection? What about 0, Kiwami 1/2, and 6?


#3 the Gooseler  

the Gooseler

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

The first three games were already remade so they're not in the collection. Yakuza 6 just came out so that's why it's not included.

#4 Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

I got this when bestbuy had it for $19.99. Price error but was honored

#5 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

I got this when bestbuy had it for $19.99. Price error but was honored

i kick myself in the butt for missing out at that price, I had it in my cart but it was only available for store pickup, decided to wait on it then found out it was an error. I haven't played any games in the series, so it is a bit daunting to start it anyway.


#6 Squall835  

Squall835

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

i kick myself in the butt for missing out at that price, I had it in my cart but it was only available for store pickup, decided to wait on it then found out it was an error. I haven't played any games in the series, so it is a bit daunting to start it anyway.


You could always start with Judgment, you don't need to play any of the Yakuza games to enjoy that one.

#7 Ervgotti85  

Ervgotti85

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Are those the only 3 games in the collection? What about 0, Kiwami 1/2, and 6?

Three, Four and five were the only ones that were remastered everything else you mentioned was not.



