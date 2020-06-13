The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) $39.99

The Yakuza Remastered Collection is available on sale for $39.99 at:
Includes Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5
Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM
Are those the only 3 games in the collection? What about 0, Kiwami 1/2, and 6?
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM
I got this when bestbuy had it for $19.99. Price error but was honored
i kick myself in the butt for missing out at that price, I had it in my cart but it was only available for store pickup, decided to wait on it then found out it was an error. I haven't played any games in the series, so it is a bit daunting to start it anyway.
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Posted Today, 12:55 AM
Three, Four and five were the only ones that were remastered everything else you mentioned was not.
