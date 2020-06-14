Jump to content

* * * - - 2 votes

Target B2G1 is Back! June 14 - June 20

By Roethlisberger, Yesterday, 04:29 AM

#1 Roethlisberger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Roethlisberger

Posted Yesterday, 04:29 AM

Forgive me if this has already been posted:

 

https://drive.google...iew?usp=sharing

 

The online screen cap is from their website's 'sneak peak' section, but the whole ad should be viewable in an hour or so.

 

Don't kill the messenger if this is already a posted thread and I missed it!


#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6796 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 04:54 AM

Thanks for the heads up.


#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 05:14 AM

I've got so many games already, and games pass, and humble choice, etc.

that now I'm just hoping for glitches so other people can get preorders/new releases to work with this


#4 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1840 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 05:16 AM

Hmm wonder if the Pokémon switch games work?

#5 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1840 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 AM

Doesn’t appear to be live yet?

#6 Roethlisberger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Roethlisberger

Posted Yesterday, 05:21 AM

It's been a while since I've placed a .com order with Target at the start of a new ad week.  I thought I remembered sales going live between 1am - 1:30am every Sunday morning, but I could be wrong.


#7 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   3079 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 AM

Looks legit.

Site partially updated right now, ad is up but clicking on the deal shows this screenshot but clicking past it shows "no results"

Spoiler

#8 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9999 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 AM

It's live now

#9 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1840 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 07:02 AM

Not many major first party Nintendo games like Pokémon and Tokyo Mirage. Oh well!

#10 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 AM

It stacks with the PlayStation $10 games . I got the Uncharted spinoff, one of the Lord of the Rings games that is currently at the Dollar Tree (technically my free game), and God of War. It also let me select no rush shipping for an extra dollar off. So, my total with tax and everything ended up being $18.65 after using my Red Card. For three really good PS4 games that is not too shabby. I didn't go with Xbox games because all of the cheap ones are on GamePass, and I barely saw any Switch games at all, and the ones that were available were $59.99.

#11 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 AM

Works with some preorders but not others. Works with Yakuza Like a Dragon for a example but not Watch Dogs Legion.


#12 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   240 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 AM

I didn't use it for games because I have a ton of shit sitting in my backlog and there really isn't anything I want right now. Part of me still wants Tetris Effect but Target doesn't list it and it seems to be $19.99 at GameStop. Best Buy has it as a Clearance item but it's been sold out at $16.99 before it even went to that price.

 

I finally got Avengers Endgame 4K at a higher price than I'd like, and two cds with one of them being free. The deal is for Movies, Books, and Video Games so it's good you can mix and match. I have a pre-paid reward card for buying tires ($$$) that I needed to use up by the end of this month and had just enough left to cover the cost.


#13 Rickybobby1234  

Rickybobby1234

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 AM

Wow it works with astral chain, now only which other 2 to get.

#14 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAG Veteran   497 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 11:48 AM

Wow it works with astral chain, now only which other 2 to get.

Yea, would have been nice if it was something like buy 3 get 33% off instead. 


#15 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 AM

Yea, would have been nice if it was something like buy 3 get 33% off instead.

It technically is if you get three items of the same price.

#16 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1217 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 12:40 PM

Does the cancel process still work?

#17 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23301 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 12:40 PM

Look like basically all first party Nitnendo games are excluded. 


#18 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1383 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 01:52 PM

Got Spider-Man GOTY, Parasite and Invisible Man UHDs.

#19 Hellacious   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   521 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

Hellacious

Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM

Does the cancel process still work?

Sure does. It's even built into their return policy.


#20 Xenogears   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   459 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Xenogears

Posted Yesterday, 03:05 PM

A great deal for video game and anime art books that are already matching Amazon price.  7 Hayao Miyazaki artbooks for an average of $14 each with deal.  Some others before discount: cyberpunk 2077 hardcover guide, $35.  Art of death stranding, $25.  Breath of the wild creating a champion hero’s edition, $57.  Eyes of Bayonetta 2, $32.  Art of mana, $26.  Art of Mario odyssey, $32.  Dark stalkers complete works, $32.  A few evangelion art books, lots more.  I didn’t double check prices but all around that before B2G1 discount


#21 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23301 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 03:59 PM

A great deal for video game and anime art books that are already matching Amazon price.  7 Hayao Miyazaki artbooks for an average of $14 each with deal.  Some others before discount: cyberpunk 2077 hardcover guide, $35.  Art of death stranding, $25.  Breath of the wild creating a champion hero’s edition, $57.  Eyes of Bayonetta 2, $32.  Art of mana, $26.  Art of Mario odyssey, $32.  Dark stalkers complete works, $32.  A few evangelion art books, lots more.  I didn’t double check prices but all around that before B2G1 discount

Holy shit, thanks!! Did not realize Target carried these guides/artbooks and that it works on preorders. 

 

EDIT* went from not wanting anything from this sale to order $400 worth of guides/artbooks... Last of Us Part II Deluxe, Cyberpunk Deluxe, Zelda BotW, Zelda Encyclopedia, Cyperpunk guide, Bayo 2 artbook, Ghost of Tsushima artbook.LOL


#22 jgiovanni  

jgiovanni

Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM

Sure does. It's even built into their return policy.


Seems like it does

#23 Xenogears   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   459 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Xenogears

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

Holy shit, thanks!! Did not realize Target carried these guides/artbooks and that it works on preorders. 

 

EDIT* went from not wanting anything from this sale to order $400 worth of guides/artbooks... Last of Us Part II Deluxe, Cyberpunk Deluxe, Zelda BotW, Zelda Encyclopedia, Cyperpunk guide, Bayo 2 artbook, Ghost of Tsushima artbook.LOL

Nice, glad I could help!  Their search system is not the best, and selection can be spotty, but many you wouldn’t expect to find at target.  I was surprised to find so much too.  I spent about $300 but covered for most of the year and probably about $1000+ worth if taken at retail value.


#24 Hmniphoto   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Hmniphoto

Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM

so can we use this for the last of us?

 


#25 Nelson2011   Huh?! CAGiversary!   393 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 PM

so can we use this for the last of us?

Sometimes games get added during the week, so check on release day and it might be available for the deal.


#26 dxironman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   108 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

dxironman

Posted Yesterday, 06:51 PM

so can we use this for the last of us?


I was wondering too. The fine print says new games excluded so no go for me.

#27 themidgardknight   Runner Nerd CAGiversary!   155 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

themidgardknight

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

does anyone know if their buy 2 get 1 on games is like their figures? aka you actually get each item at about 33% off? just in case i only actually wanted two lol. again, i've had with other B2G1 of theirs, you'd get money off each item, so you could return one. thanks if someone knows!


#28 Roethlisberger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Roethlisberger

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

does anyone know if their buy 2 get 1 on games is like their figures? aka you actually get each item at about 33% off? just in case i only actually wanted two lol. again, i've had with other B2G1 of theirs, you'd get money off each item, so you could return one. thanks if someone knows!

 

Not sure about online orders, but in store, each item is discounted by 33.33% on the receipt....and yes....you can choose to return just one or two.


#29 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1998 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Yesterday, 08:50 PM

I was wondering too. The fine print says new games excluded so no go for me.

No new games? What the hell good is this sale then?


#30 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

It's BACK baby! Always look forward to these. They pump the prices back up to MRSP, and then give you a free game!


