Target B2G1 is Back! June 14 - June 20

I didn't use it for games because I have a ton of shit sitting in my backlog and there really isn't anything I want right now. Part of me still wants Tetris Effect but Target doesn't list it and it seems to be $19.99 at GameStop. Best Buy has it as a Clearance item but it's been sold out at $16.99 before it even went to that price.

I finally got Avengers Endgame 4K at a higher price than I'd like, and two cds with one of them being free. The deal is for Movies, Books, and Video Games so it's good you can mix and match. I have a pre-paid reward card for buying tires ($$$) that I needed to use up by the end of this month and had just enough left to cover the cost.