Target B2G1 is Back! June 14 - June 20

A great deal for video game and anime art books that are already matching Amazon price. 7 Hayao Miyazaki artbooks for an average of $14 each with deal. Some others before discount: cyberpunk 2077 hardcover guide, $35. Art of death stranding, $25. Breath of the wild creating a champion hero’s edition, $57. Eyes of Bayonetta 2, $32. Art of mana, $26. Art of Mario odyssey, $32. Dark stalkers complete works, $32. A few evangelion art books, lots more. I didn’t double check prices but all around that before B2G1 discount
Holy shit, thanks!! Did not realize Target carried these guides/artbooks and that it works on preorders.
EDIT* went from not wanting anything from this sale to order $400 worth of guides/artbooks... Last of Us Part II Deluxe, Cyberpunk Deluxe, Zelda BotW, Zelda Encyclopedia, Cyperpunk guide, Bayo 2 artbook, Ghost of Tsushima artbook.LOL