Injustice: Gods Among Us is free for Xbox 360/One (now PS4 and Steam)!

https://marketplace....ingToday#SortBy
Completely free. Make sure to download 7.80 GB version as the other one is for demo. Also some free DLC skin
PS4: https://store.playst...NJUSTICEULTIMAT
Steam: https://store.steamp...timate_Edition/
Posted Today, 02:08 AM
Posted Today, 02:14 AM
bane?
Posted Today, 02:17 AM
Seems to have worked just fine. Thanks.
Posted Today, 02:25 AM
Posted Today, 02:43 AM
Posted Today, 03:00 AM
Posted Today, 03:10 AM
sweet
Posted Today, 03:55 AM
Thanks, a free game is always great.
Posted Today, 04:21 AM
Don't forget to get download all the free DLC too. Just keep scrolling down the page. There is a bunch of free DLC.
Posted Today, 04:22 AM
For 360 or Xbox one?
Posted Today, 04:33 AM
Both.
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Have a link? Can’t find the Xbox one version.
Posted Today, 04:46 AM
It's only the 360 version (looks like the only current gen version was for PS4) but works on Xbox One.
Posted Today, 04:47 AM
There isn't one. There is only the Xbox 360 version that is also playable on Xbox One.
Posted Today, 04:43 PM
Injustice 1 never was a Xbox One game at all. It was only a Xbox 360 game that's backwards compatible with Xbox One. Only Injustice 2 was a true Xbox One game.
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
I forgot you needed to have your credit card information on file to even get something free on XBL. There any way around that?
There is a way to bypass that. Much like GwG games, you just need to do it through a Xbox 360 to grab it for free.