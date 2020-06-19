Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

CAGcast #639: Everyone Hates Water Levels

The gang is back live on Twitch to talk about the PS5 reveal and all the games shown at Sony’s fine presentation.

* * * * * 1 votes

Injustice: Gods Among Us is free for Xbox 360/One (now PS4 and Steam)!

By 62t, Today, 02:08 AM

62t  

62t

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

https://marketplace....ingToday#SortBy

 

Completely free.  Make sure to download  7.80 GB version as the other one is for demo. Also some free DLC skin

 

PS4: https://store.playst...NJUSTICEULTIMAT

 

Steam: https://store.steamp...timate_Edition/


BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 02:14 AM

bane?


Touch3  

Touch3

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Seems to have worked just fine.  Thanks.


benjam138  

benjam138

Posted Today, 02:25 AM

Thank you!

An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 02:43 AM

Link straight to the free skin.

https://marketplace....4b-2fc81eb7e458

Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 03:00 AM

I forgot you needed to have your credit card information on file to even get something free on XBL. There any way around that?

Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

sweet


YoshiFan1  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

Thanks, a free game is always great.


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Don't forget to get download all the free DLC too. Just keep scrolling down the page. There is a bunch of free DLC.


soonerdoc  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 04:22 AM

For 360 or Xbox one?


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 04:33 AM

For 360 or Xbox one?

Both.


soonerdoc  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

Both.

 

Have a link?  Can’t find the Xbox one version. 


YoshiFan1  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

It's only the 360 version (looks like the only current gen version was for PS4) but works on Xbox One.


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 04:47 AM

Have a link? Can’t find the Xbox one version.

There isn't one. There is only the Xbox 360 version that is also playable on Xbox One.

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Injustice 1 never was a Xbox One game at all. It was only a Xbox 360 game that's backwards compatible with Xbox One. Only Injustice 2 was a true Xbox One game. 


tangytangerine  

tangytangerine

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

I forgot you needed to have your credit card information on file to even get something free on XBL. There any way around that?

There is a way to bypass that.  Much like GwG games, you just need to do it through a Xbox 360 to grab it for free.


