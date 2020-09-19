YMMV: Free $10 from PayPal for lapsed users.

Posted Today, 09:54 AM

I received an email yesterday saying, "Hey, you haven't used us in a while. Here's $10 for your next qualifying order using PayPal." So, a free $10, that they basically get to decide what you spend it on. I tried buying something earlier using PayPal after getting this free $10. Hoping that it would work, and they took all of the money out of my bank account. It didn't even try to use the $10, or tell me that the $10 wasn't eligible for the purchase. So, YMMV on getting it to actual work. As of now, it is just sitting in my account, mocking me.

