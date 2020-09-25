Jump to content

Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing limited edition console available $299.99 at Gamestop

By Cloudx9, Today, 02:31 PM

#1 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted Today, 02:31 PM

website doesn't work currently due to PS5 preorder fiasco, but you can currently go into the app and order it.

#2 friggotha  

friggotha

Posted Today, 03:00 PM

There was a small quantity of extra stock Nintendo was planning on releasing, revealed in a news blurp yesterday.  It looks like Nintendo still likes GameStop and gave at least some to them for sales.

 

Good timing, since even regular dock Switches are hard to find, let alone a limited addition.  Early Christmas shopping FTW.

 

The website does work, it just takes like 20'ish minutes to "connect" from the queue.  The order went through just fine after that.


#3 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Console only is now OOS, theres still a bundle available with digital copy of the game @ $359.99

#4 Phi  

Phi

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

Console only is now OOS, theres still a bundle available with digital copy of the game @ $359.99


Probably worth it if you like the design and don't already have a Switch. I really like the design, but already have a Switch.

#5 roguejedi5   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1567 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

roguejedi5

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

I had it in my cart and when I checkout, it was gone☹️ They should at least give a couple minutes to checkout.  It would’ve been a great present for my friend’s birthday.


#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2803 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

Now available on Best Buy.  Was showing many nearby stores as "available in 1 hour" so they're probably instore too at this point.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728


#7 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16347 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

Yes! Got one at Best Buy.


How much do you think I could get for my old switch? It’s the newer version.

#8 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   399 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

Yes! Got one at Best Buy.


How much do you think I could get for my old switch? It’s the newer version.


$175 at GameStop towards a next gen. I’m general probably pretty close to full price since everywhere is still sold out everywhere of systems.

#9 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16347 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

$175 at GameStop towards a next gen. I’m general probably pretty close to full price since everywhere is still sold out everywhere of systems.


I appreciate the help but I’m not gonna let gamestop take me for a ride. I was thinking about Craigslist or amazon marketplace.

#10 benjam138   Nothing witty to say CAGiversary!   177 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

benjam138

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

Now available on Best Buy. Was showing many nearby stores as "available in 1 hour" so they're probably instore too at this point.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728


Thank you! Picked one up for my son for Christmas.

#11 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3602 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

Yes! Got one at Best Buy.


How much do you think I could get for my old switch? It’s the newer version.


$300 pretty easily if you throw in a case and memory card.

#12 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16347 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

$300 pretty easily if you throw in a case and memory card.


Worth it. To me it’s upgrading style and a new warranty!

#13 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   900 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

Now available on Best Buy. Was showing many nearby stores as "available in 1 hour" so they're probably instore too at this point.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728


I wish I had seen this before I finalized my order with GS including digital AC. I definitely checked the website, and was even at a Best Buy, and couldn’t find it.

#14 Lithium Flower   Just about to bloom CAG in Training   44 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

Lithium Flower

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Nice to see it's available to those who still want one without paying ridiculous prices. Really like the dock and joycons in this set. 


#15 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16347 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Can’t believe this is still in stock.

#16 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23567 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

Can’t believe this is still in stock.

I think they made more. Pretty sure I saw someone mention months ago (not sure it was someone worth listening to) how the original run of the AC version was cut short by COVID and as Nintendo has tried to ramp up production, they mainly focused on the Lites and standard colors since those were "easier" to make or something. 


#17 Fatbot3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3638 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Fatbot3

Posted Today, 08:50 PM

I think they made more. Pretty sure I saw someone mention months ago (not sure it was someone worth listening to) how the original run of the AC version was cut short by COVID and as Nintendo has tried to ramp up production, they mainly focused on the Lites and standard colors since those were "easier" to make or something. 

They totally did. What's odd is they had supply constraints all summer with Covid so spinning this edition back up in their factory is pretty interesting considering the additional investment on their part at no cost to the consumer. You can sell a standard switch on Ebay close to retail based on said supply issues. I sold an Xbox One S $260 and bought the Cyberpunk Xbox One X for $300 a month or so ago.

 

Either way it's been crazy that resale of systems has been at an all time high all year make upgrades a pretty reasonable proposition. Finally, chatting at Gamestop for the first time possibly this year, they said they cut off buying tons of items for months which decimated used inventory of high demand stuff. No idea what exactly that meant but I noted at the time that you couldn't buy an Xbox One S anywhere which clearly explained the demand on Ebay.


