Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing limited edition console available $299.99 at Gamestop
Posted Today, 02:31 PM
Posted Today, 03:00 PM
There was a small quantity of extra stock Nintendo was planning on releasing, revealed in a news blurp yesterday. It looks like Nintendo still likes GameStop and gave at least some to them for sales.
Good timing, since even regular dock Switches are hard to find, let alone a limited addition. Early Christmas shopping FTW.
The website does work, it just takes like 20'ish minutes to "connect" from the queue. The order went through just fine after that.
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
Posted Today, 03:30 PM
Console only is now OOS, theres still a bundle available with digital copy of the game @ $359.99
Probably worth it if you like the design and don't already have a Switch. I really like the design, but already have a Switch.
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
I had it in my cart and when I checkout, it was gone☹️ They should at least give a couple minutes to checkout. It would’ve been a great present for my friend’s birthday.
Posted Today, 06:17 PM
Now available on Best Buy. Was showing many nearby stores as "available in 1 hour" so they're probably instore too at this point.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728
Posted Today, 07:06 PM
How much do you think I could get for my old switch? It’s the newer version.
Posted Today, 07:28 PM
Yes! Got one at Best Buy.
How much do you think I could get for my old switch? It's the newer version.
$175 at GameStop towards a next gen. I’m general probably pretty close to full price since everywhere is still sold out everywhere of systems.
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
$175 at GameStop towards a next gen. I’m general probably pretty close to full price since everywhere is still sold out everywhere of systems.
I appreciate the help but I’m not gonna let gamestop take me for a ride. I was thinking about Craigslist or amazon marketplace.
Posted Today, 07:33 PM
Now available on Best Buy. Was showing many nearby stores as "available in 1 hour" so they're probably instore too at this point.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728
Thank you! Picked one up for my son for Christmas.
Posted Today, 07:43 PM
Yes! Got one at Best Buy.
How much do you think I could get for my old switch? It's the newer version.
$300 pretty easily if you throw in a case and memory card.
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
$300 pretty easily if you throw in a case and memory card.
Worth it. To me it’s upgrading style and a new warranty!
Posted Today, 07:51 PM
Now available on Best Buy. Was showing many nearby stores as "available in 1 hour" so they're probably instore too at this point.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6401728
I wish I had seen this before I finalized my order with GS including digital AC. I definitely checked the website, and was even at a Best Buy, and couldn’t find it.
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
Nice to see it's available to those who still want one without paying ridiculous prices. Really like the dock and joycons in this set.
Posted Today, 08:14 PM
Posted Today, 08:44 PM
Can’t believe this is still in stock.
I think they made more. Pretty sure I saw someone mention months ago (not sure it was someone worth listening to) how the original run of the AC version was cut short by COVID and as Nintendo has tried to ramp up production, they mainly focused on the Lites and standard colors since those were "easier" to make or something.
Posted Today, 08:50 PM
I think they made more. Pretty sure I saw someone mention months ago (not sure it was someone worth listening to) how the original run of the AC version was cut short by COVID and as Nintendo has tried to ramp up production, they mainly focused on the Lites and standard colors since those were "easier" to make or something.
They totally did. What's odd is they had supply constraints all summer with Covid so spinning this edition back up in their factory is pretty interesting considering the additional investment on their part at no cost to the consumer. You can sell a standard switch on Ebay close to retail based on said supply issues. I sold an Xbox One S $260 and bought the Cyberpunk Xbox One X for $300 a month or so ago.
Either way it's been crazy that resale of systems has been at an all time high all year make upgrades a pretty reasonable proposition. Finally, chatting at Gamestop for the first time possibly this year, they said they cut off buying tons of items for months which decimated used inventory of high demand stuff. No idea what exactly that meant but I noted at the time that you couldn't buy an Xbox One S anywhere which clearly explained the demand on Ebay.