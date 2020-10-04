Jump to content

Mafia: Definitive Edition part 2-$19.49 part 3-$15 Discounted X1/PC digital on amazon

By ACP2366, Oct 04 2020 11:50 PM

ACP2366  

ACP2366

Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:50 PM

X1 -    https://www.amazon.c...=nb_sb_noss_2  

 

PC  -  https://www.amazon.c...1855122&sr=8-26   


Komentra  

Komentra

Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:51 PM

Got excited until I realized it was Mafia 3


ninfan81  

ninfan81

Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:53 PM

Got excited until I realized it was Mafia 3


It's Mafia 2 on sale actually

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:54 PM

That title needs a bit of clean up...


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:56 PM

really wish the physical version of the definitive trilogy would be released in the US


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 AM

For anyone wondering... I'm not sure I'd say it's a great upgrade. Definitive edition improved some textures but for the most part the game still looks very last gen and the gameplay feels pretty outdated too. I bought the definitive trilogy pack and 2 was definitely the low point from me. I know some people find it to be their favorite mafia game but I don't see how. Maybe it was good for it's time but it hasn't held up imo. I'll admit to having only played on base x1 not in my x1x so maybe at 4k it looks better.

For what it's worth I also think 2 has the weakest storyline of the 3 games but I think I'm pretty alone in that opinion

Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Yesterday, 12:13 AM

Since I beat 2 and 3 but never beat 1, I am only interested in 1. 


spicoli420  

spicoli420

Posted Yesterday, 12:36 AM

Yeah I got excited for no reason. Thought it was the first one.

kwick7  

kwick7

Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM

I’ll buy 2 again. Love that game.

I do also really, really want part 1. Bad.

Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Yesterday, 03:55 AM

OP's listing of "Mafia Part 2....Part 3 etc..." is unnecessary and confusing. The actual games are called Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 not Mafia Part 2 and Mafia Part 3. For a second I thought Mafia 1 was in multiple parts and being sold separately when I saw this thread. 

 

Nobody says this with any game "Grand Theft Auto Part V" 


shopsmarts  

shopsmarts

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 AM

The first few hours of Mafia 3 are packed with story and good missions and then it turns into a mission quest with no real incentive to keep playing. I don't recommend 3 because it is such a departure from the first two. I really want to play the first one because back when Circuit City was around, I ordered a bunch of games online for the original Xbox and they missed my Mafia game and I was never able to buy it and I've always wanted to play it.


Shadow_Contact  

Shadow_Contact

Posted Yesterday, 10:06 AM

My Friend bought Mafia one the week it was released. I dont know what was a worse mission Having to win that race in Mafia or the RC cars mission in San Fierro in GTA: San Andreas


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Yesterday, 03:06 PM

The first few hours of Mafia 3 are packed with story and good missions and then it turns into a mission quest with no real incentive to keep playing. I don't recommend 3 because it is such a departure from the first two. I really want to play the first one because back when Circuit City was around, I ordered a bunch of games online for the original Xbox and they missed my Mafia game and I was never able to buy it and I've always wanted to play it.


I have to say I haven't really felt that too much so far. I will admit though I just got to what I guess is considered the open world part of it? I just finished calling together my team and saved last night so maybe it gets worse from here. So far I'm enjoying it. It definitely has more of an open world feel than the first two which is... Different though not inherently worse. I'm much preferring the story and the way it's told much more than mafia 2 so far.

My Friend bought Mafia one the week it was released. I dont know what was a worse mission Having to win that race in Mafia or the RC cars mission in San Fierro in GTA: San Andreas


Really? I distinctly remember that GTA mission as being ridiculously hard. But with the Mafia Definitive race I placed first my first try on normal difficulty. I didnt think it was too bad. Maybe they made it easier in the remake than in the original

spicoli420  

spicoli420

Posted Yesterday, 03:10 PM

My Friend bought Mafia one the week it was released. I dont know what was a worse mission Having to win that race in Mafia or the RC cars mission in San Fierro in GTA: San Andreas

Both were proud accomplishments in my experience:)


