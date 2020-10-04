Mafia: Definitive Edition part 2-$19.49 part 3-$15 Discounted X1/PC digital on amazon

Posted Yesterday, 03:06 PM

The first few hours of Mafia 3 are packed with story and good missions and then it turns into a mission quest with no real incentive to keep playing. I don't recommend 3 because it is such a departure from the first two. I really want to play the first one because back when Circuit City was around, I ordered a bunch of games online for the original Xbox and they missed my Mafia game and I was never able to buy it and I've always wanted to play it.

My Friend bought Mafia one the week it was released. I dont know what was a worse mission Having to win that race in Mafia or the RC cars mission in San Fierro in GTA: San Andreas

I have to say I haven't really felt that too much so far. I will admit though I just got to what I guess is considered the open world part of it? I just finished calling together my team and saved last night so maybe it gets worse from here. So far I'm enjoying it. It definitely has more of an open world feel than the first two which is... Different though not inherently worse. I'm much preferring the story and the way it's told much more than mafia 2 so far.Really? I distinctly remember that GTA mission as being ridiculously hard. But with the Mafia Definitive race I placed first my first try on normal difficulty. I didnt think it was too bad. Maybe they made it easier in the remake than in the original