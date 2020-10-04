Mafia: Definitive Edition part 2-$19.49 part 3-$15 Discounted X1/PC digital on amazon

X1 - https://www.amazon.c...=nb_sb_noss_2
Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:50 PM
Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:51 PM
Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:53 PM
Got excited until I realized it was Mafia 3
Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:54 PM
That title needs a bit of clean up...
Posted 04 October 2020 - 11:56 PM
really wish the physical version of the definitive trilogy would be released in the US
Posted Yesterday, 12:03 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:13 AM
Since I beat 2 and 3 but never beat 1, I am only interested in 1.
Posted Yesterday, 12:36 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:55 AM
OP's listing of "Mafia Part 2....Part 3 etc..." is unnecessary and confusing. The actual games are called Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 not Mafia Part 2 and Mafia Part 3. For a second I thought Mafia 1 was in multiple parts and being sold separately when I saw this thread.
Nobody says this with any game "Grand Theft Auto Part V"
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 AM
The first few hours of Mafia 3 are packed with story and good missions and then it turns into a mission quest with no real incentive to keep playing. I don't recommend 3 because it is such a departure from the first two. I really want to play the first one because back when Circuit City was around, I ordered a bunch of games online for the original Xbox and they missed my Mafia game and I was never able to buy it and I've always wanted to play it.
Posted Yesterday, 10:06 AM
My Friend bought Mafia one the week it was released. I dont know what was a worse mission Having to win that race in Mafia or the RC cars mission in San Fierro in GTA: San Andreas
Posted Yesterday, 03:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:10 PM
Both were proud accomplishments in my experience:)