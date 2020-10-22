Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - Wii U [Digital Code] $33.99

SketchySite.com:
[ https://www.dhcbcal....de-p-953742.htm ]
Says they take PayPal
Posted Today, 03:22 AM
Posted Today, 03:24 AM
Posted Today, 03:31 AM
Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.
I was expecting to be shit on for the sketchy website, not the system that's the only legit way to play this game
That's why I posted it lol
Posted Today, 03:44 AM
I need someone to volunteer as tribute.
Posted Today, 03:59 AM
of all the games that were ported from wii-u to ns, this one makes the most sense.... and it's nowhere to found...this would be a fantastic remake for ps5.
Posted Today, 05:24 AM
Posted Today, 05:49 AM
What are you smoking? Do you even own a Wii U? Doubt it, otherwise you wouldn't hate on it. I played Breath of the Wild on it before I got a switch and it looked and played amazing. Honestly, not a huge difference in performance or graphics.
Posted Today, 06:10 AM
I probably shouldn't have but ended up paying full price for this since it never went on sale.
Posted Today, 06:13 AM
Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.
Underpowered as is typical of Nintendo systems these days, but it still had enough quality games to make it worth it at the time. It's kind of sad actually that so many Switch titles are ports, but I guess at least people who skipped out on Wii U get to play them.
Posted Today, 06:36 AM
The Switch is what the Wii U was meant to be. Nintendo tried to innovate while half-assing it like they always do. I didn't like how anti-consumer they were with the Wii U basically saying seeya sucker to the people who bought one with little to no support over time. I am anticipating a PS4 Pro or One X as their next system capability.
Knowing Nintendo it would be the base model PS4 and Xbox One equivalent.
Posted Today, 07:33 AM
Posted Today, 08:45 AM
Aww man, I actually caved in and paid the full $50 for this just a few months ago (as I was trying to wrap up my collections for various systems). Never thought there would be any kind of sale on it after I had waited so long.
Shut the hell up.