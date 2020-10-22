Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #656: Go Joe!

CAGcast #656: Go Joe!

The gang talks GI Joe, Solitaire Conspiracy, Star Wars Squadrons and oh so much more!

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - Wii U [Digital Code] $33.99

By LonelyBacteria, Today, 03:22 AM

#1 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 03:22 AM

SketchySite.com:

[ https://www.dhcbcal....de-p-953742.htm ]

 

Says they take PayPal

 

#2 icemangooch  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.

#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 03:31 AM

Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.

 
I was expecting to be shit on for the sketchy website, not the system that's the only legit way to play this game
 

I need someone to volunteer as tribute.


That's why I posted it lol


#4 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 03:44 AM

I need someone to volunteer as tribute.


#5 daring  

daring

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

of all the games that were ported from wii-u to ns, this one makes the most sense.... and it's nowhere to found...this would be a fantastic remake for ps5.


#6 Mattiful-Joe  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Today, 05:24 AM

of all the games that were ported from wii-u to ns, this one makes the most sense.... and it's nowhere to found...this would be a fantastic remake for ps5.


Too bad Nintendo gives zero s#!ts about this series. It makes one wonder why it even bought out the franchise if it had such little intention of supporting it.

Don't see Nintendo bringing this over to NS any time soon.

#7 Degausser  

Degausser

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.

What are you smoking? Do you even own a Wii U? Doubt it, otherwise you wouldn't hate on it. I played Breath of the Wild on it before I got a switch and it looked and played amazing. Honestly, not a huge difference in performance or graphics.


#8 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

I probably shouldn't have but ended up paying full price for this since it never went on sale.


#9 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 06:13 AM

Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.

Underpowered as is typical of Nintendo systems these days, but it still had enough quality games to make it worth it at the time. It's kind of sad actually that so many Switch titles are ports, but I guess at least people who skipped out on Wii U get to play them.


#10 Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 06:36 AM

The Switch is what the Wii U was meant to be. Nintendo tried to innovate while half-assing it like they always do. I didn't like how anti-consumer they were with the Wii U basically saying seeya sucker to the people who bought one with little to no support over time. I am anticipating a PS4 Pro or One X as their next system capability.

 

Knowing Nintendo it would be the base model PS4 and Xbox One equivalent.


#11 YoshiFan1  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 07:33 AM

I don't regret buying a Wii U although maybe I would have at full price (I paid $220 for the Skylanders bundle with Nintendoland and sold the Skylanders items for around $60 after fees and shipping).

There are very few Switch exclusive games I want especially when the Switch ports of Wii U games can cost more than the original Wii U version like Tropical Freeze. With the clearances on Wii U games, I paid $10 for games like Mario 3D World and New Super Mario Bros U, $30 for Mario Kart 8, $20 for Captain Toad Treasure Tracker with amiibo etc.

#12 NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 08:45 AM

Aww man, I actually caved in and paid the full $50 for this just a few months ago (as I was trying to wrap up my collections for various systems). Never thought there would be any kind of sale on it after I had waited so long.

 

 

Who is still buying WiiU games? That system was so bad. This is not a deal.

Shut the hell up.

Shut the hell up.


