The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) $26.97 @ Amazon

By SmileyMcSmiles, Today, 12:46 AM

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

https://www.amazon.c...03932135&sr=8-1

 

The cheapest it's been I believe.  BBY has had it on clearance for $41.99 for months now.  Limit 2 per customer.


MSUHitman

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Of course I bought this end of August when it was $40 on Amazon.

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

Of course I bought this end of August when it was $40 on Amazon.

Happens to the best of us . 

 

I almost bit just a few weeks ago, but had a strong gut feeling Amazon would do a drop at or around the release of ToCS IV.


Froward

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Thought I had bought this a few months ago - turns out it was just the first two games.  Time to smash that buy button and swiftly add this game to my Closet of Backlog Shame.


