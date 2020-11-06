Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 $24.99 Target

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Can you play in turn style mode? Or is it as action oriented as new ff games have been?

Time slows when you're selecting from menus but that's it. You can hotkey spells and such, but honestly I got used to not relying on them solely because I'd have moments where an entire fight would be ruined just because I flipped between characters too quickly and hit a spell I wasn't expecting to. Timing is too tight at times for mistakes, so missing a heal or a stagger could literally cause a wipe. For me, the new combat system was honestly a downgrade ESPECIALLY when trying to hit flying enemies when Barret wasn't available. My god I died so many times to just awful combat design; hated that.