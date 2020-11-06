Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 $24.99 Target
Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) $24.99
https://www.amazon.c...duct/B00ZS80PC2
I’ve been tracking it since it came out on CCC and it’s never dropped below $40, I believe.
EDIT: Available at Target:
https://www.target.c...665#lnk=sametab
Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM
Appears to be OOS already :( Darn!
Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM
Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.
Posted Yesterday, 06:18 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM
Folks, its still available at Target in store and for shipping. Just order it there.
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM
I just picked it up on Target. Was still in stock. Thanks.
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM
Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.
Loved the game and I really wanted to plat this but holy shit, I could not even beat some of the latter summons on normal and got my ass handed to me at the first boss on hard. LOL Definitely not a good gamer anymore... or I played it wrong the first time.
Cannot wait for Part II.
Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM
Amazon doing the matching prices game...never change.
Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Loved the game and I really wanted to plat this but holy shit, I could not even beat some of the latter summons on normal and got my ass handed to me at the first boss on hard. LOL Definitely not a good gamer anymore... or I played it wrong the first time.
Cannot wait for Part II.
Youtube guides list what to use and how you can beat Bahamut before flare if you stagger him just right. I got it done in only a few tries once I got the chain right. I will say that I appreciated the combat system less by the end because of how fiddly it was. The constant micromanagement of all three characters was honestly a chore in realtime. I loved the solo fights though.
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Can you play in turn style mode? Or is it as action oriented as new ff games have been?
Time slows when you're selecting from menus but that's it. You can hotkey spells and such, but honestly I got used to not relying on them solely because I'd have moments where an entire fight would be ruined just because I flipped between characters too quickly and hit a spell I wasn't expecting to. Timing is too tight at times for mistakes, so missing a heal or a stagger could literally cause a wipe. For me, the new combat system was honestly a downgrade ESPECIALLY when trying to hit flying enemies when Barret wasn't available. My god I died so many times to just awful combat design; hated that.
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Time slows when you're selecting from menus but that's it. You can hotkey spells and such, but honestly I got used to not relying on them solely because I'd have moments where an entire fight would be ruined just because I flipped between characters too quickly and hit a spell I wasn't expecting to. Timing is too tight at times for mistakes, so missing a heal or a stagger could literally cause a wipe. For me, the new combat system was honestly a downgrade ESPECIALLY when trying to hit flying enemies when Barret wasn't available. My god I died so many times to just awful combat design; hated that.
Darn it. I miss turn base jrpgs and turn based Japanese strategy games. The 90s and early 2000s we’re filled with so many great ones. I find the more action oriented new ones to be kind dull. If I want to pay an action game I’ll play god of war or something like that.
Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM
Posted Today, 12:02 AM
It’s a match of target. Don’t say it’s dead just change the title.
Thanks. I’m a bit rusty. Fixed it.
