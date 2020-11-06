Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

The gang talks Halloween, next-gen consoles, Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghostrunner, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Roah and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 $24.99 Target

By darkchild81, Yesterday, 05:38 PM
Final fantasy remake final fantasy 7 remake

#1 darkchild81   One Tough Puppy CAGiversary!   290 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

darkchild81

Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM

(Forgive me if I’m doing this wrong, it’s been around 10 years since my last post. But I searched and didn’t see anything for this deal.)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) $24.99
https://www.amazon.c...duct/B00ZS80PC2

I’ve been tracking it since it came out on CCC and it’s never dropped below $40, I believe.

EDIT: Available at Target:
https://www.target.c...665#lnk=sametab

#2 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2974 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

Thanks for posting. Amazon is matching Target’s BF price, which went live today.

#3 Katsumi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1604 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Katsumi

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

Appears to be OOS already :( Darn!


#4 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15204 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.


#5 darkchild81   One Tough Puppy CAGiversary!   290 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

darkchild81

Posted Yesterday, 06:18 PM

Wow that was quick. Hopefully some CAGs got in on it.

#6 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   826 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

Hopefully this will be a sub $25 game on BF.

#7 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13221 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM

Folks, its still available at Target in store and for shipping.  Just order it there.


#8 balak09  

balak09

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

I just picked it up on Target. Was still in stock. Thanks.


#9 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23661 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.

Loved the game and I really wanted to plat this but holy shit, I could not even beat some of the latter summons on normal and got my ass handed to me at the first boss on hard. LOL Definitely not a good gamer anymore... or I played it wrong the first time. 

 

Cannot wait for Part II. 


#10 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10167 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

Amazon doing the matching prices game...never change.


#11 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15204 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Loved the game and I really wanted to plat this but holy shit, I could not even beat some of the latter summons on normal and got my ass handed to me at the first boss on hard. LOL Definitely not a good gamer anymore... or I played it wrong the first time. 

 

Cannot wait for Part II. 

Youtube guides list what to use and how you can beat Bahamut before flare if you stagger him just right. I got it done in only a few tries once I got the chain right. I will say that I appreciated the combat system less by the end because of how fiddly it was. The constant micromanagement of all three characters was honestly a chore in realtime. I loved the solo fights though.


#12 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   826 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Can you play in turn style mode? Or is it as action oriented as new ff games have been?

#13 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15204 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Can you play in turn style mode? Or is it as action oriented as new ff games have been?

Time slows when you're selecting from menus but that's it. You can hotkey spells and such, but honestly I got used to not relying on them solely because I'd have moments where an entire fight would be ruined just because I flipped between characters too quickly and hit a spell I wasn't expecting to. Timing is too tight at times for mistakes, so missing a heal or a stagger could literally cause a wipe. For me, the new combat system was honestly a downgrade ESPECIALLY when trying to hit flying enemies when Barret wasn't available. My god I died so many times to just awful combat design; hated that.


#14 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   826 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

Time slows when you're selecting from menus but that's it. You can hotkey spells and such, but honestly I got used to not relying on them solely because I'd have moments where an entire fight would be ruined just because I flipped between characters too quickly and hit a spell I wasn't expecting to. Timing is too tight at times for mistakes, so missing a heal or a stagger could literally cause a wipe. For me, the new combat system was honestly a downgrade ESPECIALLY when trying to hit flying enemies when Barret wasn't available. My god I died so many times to just awful combat design; hated that.


Darn it. I miss turn base jrpgs and turn based Japanese strategy games. The 90s and early 2000s we’re filled with so many great ones. I find the more action oriented new ones to be kind dull. If I want to pay an action game I’ll play god of war or something like that.

#15 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2092 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

It’s a match of target. Don’t say it’s dead just change the title.

#16 darkchild81   One Tough Puppy CAGiversary!   290 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

darkchild81

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

It’s a match of target. Don’t say it’s dead just change the title.


Thanks. I’m a bit rusty. Fixed it.
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Final fantasy, remake, final fantasy 7 remake

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy