CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Target Black Friday 2020 Ad

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 11:31 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6927 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

More games revealed on Black Friday.

 

 

:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle w/ 3-Month Nintendo Online

:switch: $199.99 Nintendo Switch Lite (all colors)

 

 

$39.99 Games;

  • :ps4: :xb1: Crash Bandicoot 4
  • :ps4: Ghost of Tsushima
  • :ps4: :xb1: Watch Dogs Legion
  • :switch: Luigi's Mansion 3
  • :switch: Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  • :switch: Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • :switch: Super Mario Maker 2
  • :switch: Splatoon 2

$29.99 Games;

  • :ps4: :xb1: :switch: Just Dance 2021
  • :ps4: Last of Us 2
  • :switch: Borderlands Trilogy
  • :switch: Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games
  • :ps4: :xb1: UFC 4
  • :ps4: :xb1: NHL 21
  • :ps4: :xb1: PGA Tour 2K21
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Madden 21
  • :ps4:  :xb1: FIFA 21
  • :ps4:  :xb1: NBA 2K21
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Avengers

$24.99 Games;

  • :switch: L.O.L. Surprise
  • :switch: Overcooked 2
  • :ps4:  :xb1: NASCAR Heat
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • :switch: Sonic Mania / Sonic Team Racing
  • :switch: Super Monkey Ball /  Sonic Forces
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Need For Speed Pursuit Remastered
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Forza Horizon 4
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Sims 4 + Sims 4 Star Wars
  • :switch: Jumanji

$14.99 Games;

  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  • :switch: Aladdin + Lion King
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Minecraft Dungeons
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Cobra Kai
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
  • :ps4:  :xb1: WWE 2K Games Battlegrounds
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Saint's Row The Third Remastered
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Maneater
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Need For Speed Heat
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Fast & Furious

$9.99 Games;

  • :ps4: Gran Turismo
  • :ps4: God Of War
  • :ps4: :xb1: Sonic Mania
  • :ps4: Uncharted Lost Legacy
  • :ps4: :xb1: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • :switch: LEGO Worlds

#2 Fred Gordon Herbert  

Fred Gordon Herbert

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

Most of these prices are rehashed deals from the past year or stuff that is already these prices or cheaper (such as Watch Dogs) at Best Buy right now.

#3 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1604 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 11:37 PM

Meh


#4 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

Anyone know hows the Cobra Kai game? Only thing that caught my eye here. If it's not a Ninja Gaiden clone I'll be disappointed. Must be trash to be on sale like that so soon but the show itself is straight fire.

#5 chrisbravo   CAG Supreme (w/Cheese) CAGiversary!   477 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

chrisbravo

Posted Today, 12:04 AM


$24.99 Games;

  • :ps4:  :xb1: Forza Horizon 4

 

They got the super exclusive Forza Horizon for PS  :shock:

 

8-)


#6 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   262 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

I can never find Sonic Mania PLUS for a good cheap price. I don't want regular Sonic Mania dammit!


#7 TigerGD   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

TigerGD

Posted Today, 12:09 AM

If Forza Horizon 4 is backward compatible on PS5, I'm getting it!


#8 hatback   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   255 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

hatback

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

As in years past, there will be more games than shown in the ad.

 

According to the ad:

 

$9.99 games - over 50 games

$14.99 games - over 60 games

$24.99 games - over 50 games

$29.99 games - over 30 games

 

Ad scan:

https://www.theblack...y.shtml?page=21


#9 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6927 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

As in years past, there will be more games than shown in the ad.

 

According to the ad:

 

$9.99 games - over 50 games

$14.99 games - over 60 games

$24.99 games - over 50 games

$29.99 games - over 30 games

 

Ad scan:

https://www.theblack...y.shtml?page=21

But don't be fooled by the wording. Over 50 games counts NFS for the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One as 3 individual games. 


#10 hatback   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   255 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

hatback

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

But don't be fooled by the wording. Over 50 games counts NFS for the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One as 3 individual games. 

 

Yeah, mostly likely.  But I still think it's worth pointing out that there will be some titles that aren't shown.  For example, only 6 $9.99 titles are shown (with "over 50 games" advertised), so there must logically be more unique games at that price point even if factoring in 2x-3x for platform repeats.


#11 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1504 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

:xb1: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered for me so far. Gonna be interesting to see what other games will be on sale.


#12 Otherguy676   Grand Pawn Shop Champ! CAGiversary!   1273 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Otherguy676

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that the other games not shown will be the endcap games that Targets have a bunch of.

The reason I think this is I just got some endcap games that were also manually overridden to 70% off. These was not normal clearance games and they specifically told me they were on sale. I even got the b2g1 free promo to work.

#13 dinovelvet   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3647 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

dinovelvet

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

As in years past, there will be more games than shown in the ad.

 

According to the ad:

 

$9.99 games - over 50 games

$14.99 games - over 60 games

$24.99 games - over 50 games

$29.99 games - over 30 games

 

Ad scan:

https://www.theblack...y.shtml?page=21

 

 

Yeah, mostly likely.  But I still think it's worth pointing out that there will be some titles that aren't shown.  For example, only 6 $9.99 titles are shown (with "over 50 games" advertised), so there must logically be more unique games at that price point even if factoring in 2x-3x for platform repeats.

Yes going by past form there are going to be a lot more games in the 14.99 section. Target does this every year, usually hiding the actual desirable titles!


#14 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13236 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

Underwhelming so far; hopefully the unadvertised deals are better.


#15 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3196 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

weird that they don't have game pass unlimited for $23


#16 dimebagdrl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   421 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

dimebagdrl

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

The ad showed that the B2G1 deal will be active as well. Will it likely stack with the game deals?

#17 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

The ad showed that the B2G1 deal will be active as well. Will it likely stack with the game deals?

doesnt it say for movies music and books only?


#18 J_Freeze757  

J_Freeze757

Posted Today, 03:01 AM

No one is doing the 199.99 ps4 or xbox one this year. That's what it looks like..


#19 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16412 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 03:09 AM

No one is doing the 199.99 ps4 or xbox one this year. That's what it looks like..


There’s no supply.
