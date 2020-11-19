Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

YMMV - Godfall PS5 (Standard Edition) - $59.94 @ Walmart

By bornliar, Yesterday, 09:45 PM
Godfall Playstation 5 Walmart

#1 bornliar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bornliar

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

My local Walmart had Godfall Standard Edition (PS5) shelved with a $59.94 tag below it.

Sure enough, rang up that that price. At Walmart.com (and everywhere else), it's a $69.99 title.

Never thought last gen prices would feel like a deal. :) Good luck.


#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15357 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Sadly, not worth any price given reviews saying it's worse than both Anthem and Avengers. Guaranteed to be a PS+ game in the future.


#3 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11474 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

As someone actually playing through it, the game is extremely fun. Especially if you're someone who is into loot grinders/action games

It's definitely much more fun and infinitely less broken than Avengers (Though the story is non existent). My only biggest flaw is the lack of matchmaking for multiplayer, though I've still put like 30+ hours into it so far

#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3794 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

As someone actually playing through it, the game is extremely fun. Especially if you're someone who is into loot grinders/action games

It's definitely much more fun and infinitely less broken than Avengers (Though the story is non existent). My only biggest flaw is the lack of matchmaking for multiplayer, though I've still put like 30+ hours into it so far


It's nice to see some positive feedback about this game. The reviews have been a little rough. I honestly think I would like it, but I have more than enough to play right now and am willing to wait for it to be in the $20-$30 range.

#5 Zenax[zd]   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   739 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Zenax[zd]

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

As someone actually playing through it, the game is extremely fun. Especially if you're someone who is into loot grinders/action games

It's definitely much more fun and infinitely less broken than Avengers (Though the story is non existent). My only biggest flaw is the lack of matchmaking for multiplayer, though I've still put like 30+ hours into it so far

Yeah most of the reviews seem to boil down to "the combat is fun but all you do is fight enemies and grind for loot" which my response is like no crap? That's why I wanted the game. I can't take anyone seriously who compares it to Anthem, that game still to this day is completely broken and barely works half the time. Godfall is a lot of fun but contrary to the comparisons it's not actually a live service game, what's in the game is it for now which really isn't a lot for the kind of game it is. Seems you can pretty much do everything in like 50ish hours depending on how good you are at the game as the combat is very skill based.

 

But anyway, the walmart price is just the standard $10 off MSRP walmart does for all full priced games that aren't Sony first party. Not really a deal per se, just what walmart does.


#6 kingotnw   The Devil! CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

kingotnw

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

Game is fun. Not much of a story but the gameplay is fun!

#7 Bosshog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Bosshog

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

Wait, that's just the normal price...oh, right. Yay next gen.

#8 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

I got it for $40 but haven’t opened it yet. Disaaapointed by the reviews. I know the gameplay is fun but repetitiveness and tedious grinding is what I’m worried about. Same tasks over n over again is something I don’t like. Also I love games with good story. I’m pretty sure I’d have fun with the game but 25-30 should be the sweet spot for those who wanna get it. Oh and if u have friends to play with I heard it’s fun

#9 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

I've put a few hours into it and certain aspects of the combat loop are not great (I'd go into details but I'd rather play more before putting it out there), but it's not an egregiously/offensively bad game.  It's a launch ass launch game.  Really my biggest issue with it is the price, it's not a $70 game at all, nor a $60 game.  It feels like a $40 MSRP game, and that's accounting for the price increase we're seeing this gen.

 

It's also pretty damn buggy at the moment, at least in co-op.  I'd suggest waiting for a sale and patches, and hope they give enough of a damn to polish up the combat a bit more with post launch support.


#10 kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

I got a free copy for PC with my GPU, it’s not as bad as some reviews make it sound. I’d recommend just watching a few gameplay videos and seeing if the gameplay loop looks fun to you. It may not be the deepest game but it’s more original than a lot of looters out right now. Not GOTY by any means but if it seems like a game you’d enjoy based on watching gameplay you probably won’t be disappointed.

#11 bornliar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bornliar

Posted Today, 03:42 AM

Yeah most of the reviews seem to boil down to "the combat is fun but all you do is fight enemies and grind for loot" which my response is like no crap? That's why I wanted the game. I can't take anyone seriously who compares it to Anthem, that game still to this day is completely broken and barely works half the time. Godfall is a lot of fun but contrary to the comparisons it's not actually a live service game, what's in the game is it for now which really isn't a lot for the kind of game it is. Seems you can pretty much do everything in like 50ish hours depending on how good you are at the game as the combat is very skill based.

 

But anyway, the walmart price is just the standard $10 off MSRP walmart does for all full priced games that aren't Sony first party. Not really a deal per se, just what walmart does.

I've been visiting CheapAssGamer than longer than I can remember -- and yet this is the first I've learned that Walmart knocks $10 off MSRP for non-first party titles. So thank you, sir, for the new information. Much appreciated.


#12 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6934 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

Think a big issue is the price and expectations for a next gen game. I'm not saying it's bad, game actually looks like a good mindless action game, but for $70, it's not worth it for many people.

 

Reviews, even those more positive, do say the game is too repetitive and boring after a couple of hours, doesn't help that the story is forgettable. Think another issue is it's very similar to God of War (2018) in it's combat, visuals and some of the animation so people are comparing it to that.

 

I'll pass on the game for now but when it's $20 (that's the CAG in I talking), I'll give it a shot.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Godfall, Playstation 5, Walmart

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy