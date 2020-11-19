My local Walmart had Godfall Standard Edition (PS5) shelved with a $59.94 tag below it.
Sure enough, rang up that that price. At Walmart.com (and everywhere else), it's a $69.99 title.
Never thought last gen prices would feel like a deal. Good luck.
YMMV - Godfall PS5 (Standard Edition) - $59.94 @ Walmart
Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM
Sadly, not worth any price given reviews saying it's worse than both Anthem and Avengers. Guaranteed to be a PS+ game in the future.
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
It's definitely much more fun and infinitely less broken than Avengers (Though the story is non existent). My only biggest flaw is the lack of matchmaking for multiplayer, though I've still put like 30+ hours into it so far
Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM
As someone actually playing through it, the game is extremely fun. Especially if you're someone who is into loot grinders/action games
It's nice to see some positive feedback about this game. The reviews have been a little rough. I honestly think I would like it, but I have more than enough to play right now and am willing to wait for it to be in the $20-$30 range.
Posted Today, 12:31 AM
Yeah most of the reviews seem to boil down to "the combat is fun but all you do is fight enemies and grind for loot" which my response is like no crap? That's why I wanted the game. I can't take anyone seriously who compares it to Anthem, that game still to this day is completely broken and barely works half the time. Godfall is a lot of fun but contrary to the comparisons it's not actually a live service game, what's in the game is it for now which really isn't a lot for the kind of game it is. Seems you can pretty much do everything in like 50ish hours depending on how good you are at the game as the combat is very skill based.
But anyway, the walmart price is just the standard $10 off MSRP walmart does for all full priced games that aren't Sony first party. Not really a deal per se, just what walmart does.
Posted Today, 12:37 AM
Posted Today, 12:54 AM
Posted Today, 01:03 AM
Posted Today, 01:18 AM
I've put a few hours into it and certain aspects of the combat loop are not great (I'd go into details but I'd rather play more before putting it out there), but it's not an egregiously/offensively bad game. It's a launch ass launch game. Really my biggest issue with it is the price, it's not a $70 game at all, nor a $60 game. It feels like a $40 MSRP game, and that's accounting for the price increase we're seeing this gen.
It's also pretty damn buggy at the moment, at least in co-op. I'd suggest waiting for a sale and patches, and hope they give enough of a damn to polish up the combat a bit more with post launch support.
Posted Today, 01:49 AM
Posted Today, 03:42 AM
I've been visiting CheapAssGamer than longer than I can remember -- and yet this is the first I've learned that Walmart knocks $10 off MSRP for non-first party titles. So thank you, sir, for the new information. Much appreciated.
Posted Today, 04:01 AM
Think a big issue is the price and expectations for a next gen game. I'm not saying it's bad, game actually looks like a good mindless action game, but for $70, it's not worth it for many people.
Reviews, even those more positive, do say the game is too repetitive and boring after a couple of hours, doesn't help that the story is forgettable. Think another issue is it's very similar to God of War (2018) in it's combat, visuals and some of the animation so people are comparing it to that.
I'll pass on the game for now but when it's $20 (that's the CAG in I talking), I'll give it a shot.
