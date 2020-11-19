YMMV - Godfall PS5 (Standard Edition) - $59.94 @ Walmart

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

As someone actually playing through it, the game is extremely fun. Especially if you're someone who is into loot grinders/action games



It's definitely much more fun and infinitely less broken than Avengers (Though the story is non existent). My only biggest flaw is the lack of matchmaking for multiplayer, though I've still put like 30+ hours into it so far

Yeah most of the reviews seem to boil down to "the combat is fun but all you do is fight enemies and grind for loot" which my response is like no crap? That's why I wanted the game. I can't take anyone seriously who compares it to Anthem, that game still to this day is completely broken and barely works half the time. Godfall is a lot of fun but contrary to the comparisons it's not actually a live service game, what's in the game is it for now which really isn't a lot for the kind of game it is. Seems you can pretty much do everything in like 50ish hours depending on how good you are at the game as the combat is very skill based.

But anyway, the walmart price is just the standard $10 off MSRP walmart does for all full priced games that aren't Sony first party. Not really a deal per se, just what walmart does.