The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4, $29.99 at Gamestop.com

By Moonbathing, Today, 06:33 AM

Posted Today, 06:33 AM

Target will price match (I did this to get free shipping)


Posted Today, 06:39 AM

Target will price match (I did this to get free shipping)

Same price at Best Buy if you'd rather order there.


Posted Today, 06:43 AM

Thanks for adding that.  They must have just updated it because it wasn't yet on sale when I checked.


Posted Today, 07:39 AM

I'm a massive Last of Us fan, but felt really let down with Part 2. Gameplay was amazing and the areas were huge compared to the first one but the story just wasn't there.


Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Really didn't enjoy how the game was split between 2 characters the whole way through, didn't do anything for me


Posted Today, 08:48 AM

At ths point, I'm okay just waiting on the inevitable remastered PS5 version.

Posted Today, 01:05 PM

by this summer this will be 9.99 just like God of War.  I wanna play it but already know all the spoilers and not really looking forward to playing it. 


