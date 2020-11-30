Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

Ghost of Tsushima 33.99 @Amazon

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

- - - - -

Ghost of Tsushima 33.99 @Amazon

By boostlag, Yesterday, 06:15 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   256 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 06:15 PM

discount applied when checking out.

 

https://www.amazon.c...lQKkAFABjrby9uX

 

 


#2 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3406 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM

Playing this game now, absolutely awesome, better than any other PS4 game out, GOTY IMO.


#3 thundarr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   614 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

thundarr

Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM

Damn, thought I was done shopping for myself but couldn’t pass this up since it was the one game I was still really wanting. Thanks OP!

#4 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   95 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

Agreed as far as my GOY, at least for PS4. Paid full price at launch, spent at least 50+ hours and platinumed the game. Loved it.

#5 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10245 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Decent open world. It's 100% gorgeous though and the story is passable enough. Decent enough fighting and stuff too. Overrated but well worth playing. Also plays poorly at times with a launch PS4. Maybe a 7.5/10 for me.


#6 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2377 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

Aaaaand bought. Dammit, I gotta stop coming here every day.

#7 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1433 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

Almost have the platinum and can say it’s well worth it. Bought at launch and loved playing through it!

#8 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2105 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 09:13 PM

Walmart had it on Thursday for a minute for $19.99 and now I can’t unsee that price.

#9 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15454 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Walmart had it on Thursday for a minute for $19.99 and now I can’t unsee that price.

PS Collection is free. I can't unsee that price.


#10 realbigexplosion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1810 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

realbigexplosion

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

Ugh, ordered this from Target on Thursday and it arrived in the mail today.  Is it worth the effort of returning it to save $6?  Probably not.


#11 AEC   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

AEC

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

PS Collection is free. I can't unsee that price.

Wait. Is it part of the PS Collection?  I thought it wasn't.


#12 TheSmokingPun   Archduke of KC CAGiversary!   667 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

TheSmokingPun

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

Wait. Is it part of the PS Collection?  I thought it wasn't.

It isn't, & probably won't be on there for like 2 years. Not sure what they're on about.


#13 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1026 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

Nice picked up a copy. Can’t wait to see it on my ps5. Ultimately this game will likely get a remaster....but worth it.
