CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Play Hyper Scape on PC, Receive a $10 Ubisoft Store Coupon

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 01:11 PM

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM

Play Hyper Scape now to get an exclusive $10 coupon at Ubisoft Store!

(Valid through 12/16. Also valid on new releases. Valid with a minimum store purchase of $14.99)

 

https://store.ubi.co...pon/?lang=en_US


OtherAdam

Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM

Anyone know if this will combine with the 20% off with ubi connect units?


shanafan_cag

Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM

I wish. I feel that discount rarely works with the games I want to buy - like Immortals right now.


anarchyburger

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Probably not. I was thinking of using it on watch dogs but the terms say not valid on new titles.


BaeStuped

Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM

**Coupon is only applicable on orders with qualifying products totaling $14.99 USD (US), excluding tax and shipping. Coupon is not valid for pre-orders, gear, or virtual currency, and is not stackable with other coupons. Limit one per Ubisoft Account. Coupons received as part of this promotion expire on January 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET.  Please see below chart for more details. Not transferrable nor redeemable for cash.

 

Those are the terms.  Says not stackable so likely no go with the 20% off.


Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM

Doesn't apply to virtual currency eh? Shame, I wouldn't mind some of those Valhalla skin cash grabs if I could get them almost free. :S


Faithful

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

28gb download for those wondering. I'll give it a go and see if it works.

 

edit - well looks like the game can't launch because it doesn't like my drivers (I have to use a little older drivers with my RX480 because of the AMD black screen bug) and I'm not about to mess around with that just to get a $10 coupon.  Pages and pages of driver issues on their forums about it.  Still hit the *request coupon* button just to see but I'm not sweating this one....


