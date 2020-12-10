Play Hyper Scape on PC, Receive a $10 Ubisoft Store Coupon

Play Hyper Scape now to get an exclusive $10 coupon at Ubisoft Store!
(Valid through 12/16. Also valid on new releases. Valid with a minimum store purchase of $14.99)
https://store.ubi.co...pon/?lang=en_US
Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM
Anyone know if this will combine with the 20% off with ubi connect units?
Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM
I wish. I feel that discount rarely works with the games I want to buy - like Immortals right now.
Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM
Probably not. I was thinking of using it on watch dogs but the terms say not valid on new titles.
Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM
**Coupon is only applicable on orders with qualifying products totaling $14.99 USD (US), excluding tax and shipping. Coupon is not valid for pre-orders, gear, or virtual currency, and is not stackable with other coupons. Limit one per Ubisoft Account. Coupons received as part of this promotion expire on January 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET. Please see below chart for more details. Not transferrable nor redeemable for cash.
Those are the terms. Says not stackable so likely no go with the 20% off.
Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM
Doesn't apply to virtual currency eh? Shame, I wouldn't mind some of those Valhalla skin cash grabs if I could get them almost free. :S
Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM
28gb download for those wondering. I'll give it a go and see if it works.
edit - well looks like the game can't launch because it doesn't like my drivers (I have to use a little older drivers with my RX480 because of the AMD black screen bug) and I'm not about to mess around with that just to get a $10 coupon. Pages and pages of driver issues on their forums about it. Still hit the *request coupon* button just to see but I'm not sweating this one....