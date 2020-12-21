Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[DEAD] Amazon Promo: Free $5 Amazon gift card credit for watching an Aflac ad.

By Daisydog, Today, 01:33 PM
amazon

#1 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1446 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

https://www.amazon.c...641be08cf160INT

Watch the ad then fill out the captcha. You may need to refresh if it's not loading the final page.
You will receive a confirmation email if you are successful.
It works better on desktop than mobile.

Offer says it's a digital credit but it's currently working on physical goods.
Offer expires January 15, 2021 or while promotion last.
Promotional credit expires February 15, 2021.
Limited to one per customer/account.
Credit will automatically apply at checkout and items must be sold/shipped by Amazon.

#2 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1419 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

Mine gets stuck after the capcha, watched the vieo 3 times.  I feel they they owe me more $


#3 flooderdooden  

flooderdooden

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Agreed, the CAPTCHA hangs. Watched the ad multiple times across multiple browsers, and it went into endless cycling every single time. Guessing some CAGs might get through with some luck and/or persistence, but I don’t have the time or patience to memorize an AFLAC ad for a $5 digital credit that has to be used by mid-February.

 

Thanks anyway, OP.


#4 realbigexplosion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1817 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

realbigexplosion

Posted Today, 01:57 PM

Also took me 3 time for whatever reason.  But it's easy enough to turn off the volume, press play, and wait the 60 seconds to enter the captcha that it wasn't a big deal.


#5 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3376 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 02:15 PM

this is dead


#6 Phanatic   Grand Geezer Gamer CAGiversary!   150 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Phanatic

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

Failed in excess of 10-15 times, now comes back to "This promotion has ended."  Waste of time.


#7 joedelta  

joedelta

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Failed in excess of 10-15 times, now comes back to "This promotion has ended."  Waste of time.

I had flashbacks of trying to order a ps5 from Wal-Mart.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: amazon

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy