[DEAD] Amazon Promo: Free $5 Amazon gift card credit for watching an Aflac ad.
Posted Today, 01:33 PM
Watch the ad then fill out the captcha. You may need to refresh if it's not loading the final page.
You will receive a confirmation email if you are successful.
It works better on desktop than mobile.
Offer says it's a digital credit but it's currently working on physical goods.
Offer expires January 15, 2021 or while promotion last.
Promotional credit expires February 15, 2021.
Limited to one per customer/account.
Credit will automatically apply at checkout and items must be sold/shipped by Amazon.
Posted Today, 01:38 PM
Mine gets stuck after the capcha, watched the vieo 3 times. I feel they they owe me more $
Posted Today, 01:52 PM
Agreed, the CAPTCHA hangs. Watched the ad multiple times across multiple browsers, and it went into endless cycling every single time. Guessing some CAGs might get through with some luck and/or persistence, but I don’t have the time or patience to memorize an AFLAC ad for a $5 digital credit that has to be used by mid-February.
Thanks anyway, OP.
Posted Today, 01:57 PM
Also took me 3 time for whatever reason. But it's easy enough to turn off the volume, press play, and wait the 60 seconds to enter the captcha that it wasn't a big deal.
Posted Today, 02:15 PM
this is dead
Posted Today, 02:44 PM
Failed in excess of 10-15 times, now comes back to "This promotion has ended." Waste of time.
Posted Today, 03:33 PM
I had flashbacks of trying to order a ps5 from Wal-Mart.