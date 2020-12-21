[DEAD] Amazon Promo: Free $5 Amazon gift card credit for watching an Aflac ad.

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

Watch the ad then fill out the captcha. You may need to refresh if it's not loading the final page.You will receive a confirmation email if you are successful.It works better on desktop than mobile.Offer says it's a digital credit but it's currently working on physical goods.Offer expires January 15, 2021 or while promotion last.Promotional credit expires February 15, 2021.Limited to one per customer/account.Credit will automatically apply at checkout and items must be sold/shipped by Amazon.