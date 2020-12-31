Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

* * - - - 3 votes

15% off PSN and XBL purchases when paying via Cash App

By Josh1billion, Today, 04:42 AM

Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

This has been an ongoing deal for a while, so I apologize if it's already been posted.  But I haven't seen it here, and just recently found out about it myself.

 

That's right, it's the mothafuckin Cash App

 

Cash App sends you a debit card linked to your installation of their mobile app.  You use the app to attach a "Boost" (dumb way of saying "coupon") to the debit card.  For as long as I've been using it, about a month now, they've always had 15% off "boosts" for PSN and XBL with an unlimited number of uses.  So you throw $50 onto the app, choose the PSN boost on the app, pay on PSN with your cashapp debit card, and observe after-the-fact that only $42.50 was deducted from your account instead of the full $50 you spent on PSN.

 

Not gonna soil this good forum with a referral link, so here's their homepage: https://cash.app/


Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

Nice! thanks op!


ErgoProxy  

ErgoProxy

Posted Today, 06:08 AM

Has any one else tested this? I dont want to throw 50$ on there and it wont work for PSN 15%off...


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 06:14 AM

Just tried this and, for me at least, it only took 10% off as a “boost” on a PSN purchase but that’s still great to stack with sales.

I added $50 to my Cash App got a “card” and tested on a $14.99 purchase. Took $13.50 out of my Cash App account.

Thanks OP!

Ag3ntZ3r0  

Ag3ntZ3r0

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

Same here only 10%

I added $50 to my Cash App got a “card” and tested on a $14.99 purchase. Took $13.50 out of my Cash App account.

Thanks OP!


Same here only 10%

BudzMcGee  

BudzMcGee

Posted Today, 02:30 PM

Might be worth trying to stack this even further with BeFrugal's 7% cash back for Microsoft Store (which does work when buying stuff for Xbox).  Tip to those trying this, put stuff you want to buy in your cart then go to befrugal, go through the link to check out.  Reduces chances of referral link not working in my experience. 


Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

Same here only 10%

Might be a minimum or maximum thing, not sure.  It's weird since the app definitely says it's supposed to be 15%.  I got a $7.50 discount on a $79.99 order, but it says the maximum discount at a time is $7.50, so that must have been the issue in my case.  In hindsight, I should have added $50 to my wallet and then $30 after.

 

In any case though, still a hell of a deal stacking an extra 10+% off on top of PSN's sales prices.  I'm only buying stuff on PSN this way from now on, at least until something better comes along.


