Best Buy GCU to be discontinued 3-1-2021

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

I mean you say that like it wasn't a loss leader for them. Unless you bought a lot of other things from them you weren't a profitable customer for them.

A lot of GCU customers were Elite or Elite Plus. Due to the discount stacking with any random game sale, it was essential to have free shipping year round to snipe those random deals. Hitting Elite tiers for free shipping (for me at least) required buying other stuff every year like TVs, appliances, electronics, etc. GCU spending provided the anchor, but to complete the progress bar put Best Buy always on top as the #1 retail option to buy the other stuff.

Without GCU, there is no anchor. There is no need for free shipping, since all the deals are concentrated in the holiday period where it is trivial to bundle up the stuff you want. Therefore there is no need for Elite. Therefore there is no need to buy other stuff to hit Elite. Almost all my spending, not just game spending, got shifted away from Best Buy. I don't even bother buying those 10% discount gift card deals for BBY anymore, because who knows when is the next time I can use it?

Now of course there were definitely hardcore resellers that max 3x everything. That's where the losses came from, and ultimately why Best Buy discontinued the program. Not because of normal people buying games to play.