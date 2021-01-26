Best buy DOTD 1/26/21: select games $8 PS4, XBO, Sw
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 AM
Best Buy select $7.99 game sale on DOTD
https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
•Killer Queen Black Switch
•Moving Out PS4/XBO
•Darksiders III PS4/XBO
•Fade to Silence XBO
•Battle Chasers: Nightwar Switch
•Monkey King: Hero Is Back PS4
•MX vs ATV All Out PS4/XBO
& more
Posted Yesterday, 02:14 PM
Dammit, Battlechasers is already sold out...
Posted Yesterday, 02:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM
Is Killer Queen Black worth it?
Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
Uh no.
Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM
Was moving out on switch ever in stock?
i thought it was at 1am but i didn't try to buy it
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
Expensive lunch
Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM
You’ve never played Vampire Rain
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
Posted Yesterday, 05:03 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
I suppose this is true if you only eat overpriced garbage because you can't cook. $8 when you can cook sets the bar pretty high.
But I'd never put Killer Queen Black above food. Just look at the shitty trailer and screenshots. Game is constantly super cheap.
Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
I understand the sentiment, but no. It's a good thing that many folks here seem to agree on that. It means there is good selection and competition such that a game's low price doesn't mean it's automatically worth buying.
I suppose there was a time when $5 console games were generally unheard of, and consumers were essentially wired to want to buy such titles, regardless of quality. Nowadays, with so much out there, and all of it fighting for our increasingly limited discretionary time, I don't think that same mentality of "worth" applies.
Posted Yesterday, 05:50 PM
You’ve never played Vampire Rain
I laughed at this. Such an awful game; so bad that I can easily say Ninja Gaiden Z (which was regularly $5 or less) is a far superior game.
Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM
I suppose this is true if you only eat overpriced garbage because you can't cook. $8 when you can cook sets the bar pretty high.
But I'd never put Killer Queen Black above food. Just look at the shitty trailer and screenshots. Game is constantly super cheap.
Come on man. Stop being a douche. Depending on where he lives, $8 barely gets you a sandwich. Barely. And yes some people don’t know how to cook. And may not have the time. Nothing wrong with that.
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM
Grabbed Tempest 4000 on PS4 - too great a price to pass up.
Posted Today, 01:07 AM
Darksiders and Moving Out are free on Game Pass FYI.
Posted Today, 01:10 AM
Come on man. Stop being a douche. Depending on where he lives, $8 barely gets you a sandwich. Barely. And yes some people don’t know how to cook. And may not have the time. Nothing wrong with that.
Not to mention he is insulting a game he admittedly never played and is judging based on screenshots and videos.
Posted Today, 02:48 AM
Moving Out is a fun couch game to play with others, in the vein of Overcooked and Catastronauts. Not as good, but still fun.
Posted Today, 02:48 AM