Best buy Sid Meier's Civ VI (Sw) $9.99

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.

I understand the sentiment, but no. It's a good thing that many folks here seem to agree on that. It means there is good selection and competition such that a game's low price doesn't mean it's automatically worth buying.

I suppose there was a time when $5 console games were generally unheard of, and consumers were essentially wired to want to buy such titles, regardless of quality. Nowadays, with so much out there, and all of it fighting for our increasingly limited discretionary time, I don't think that same mentality of "worth" applies.