Best buy Sid Meier's Civ VI (Sw) $9.99
Posted 26 January 2021 - 10:29 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301933
Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:14 PM
Dammit, Battlechasers is already sold out...
Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:27 PM
Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:38 PM
Is Killer Queen Black worth it?
Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:40 PM
Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:52 PM
Posted 26 January 2021 - 03:56 PM
Posted 26 January 2021 - 03:58 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
Uh no.
Posted 26 January 2021 - 04:00 PM
Was moving out on switch ever in stock?
i thought it was at 1am but i didn't try to buy it
Posted 26 January 2021 - 04:17 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
Expensive lunch
Posted 26 January 2021 - 04:24 PM
You’ve never played Vampire Rain
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
Posted 26 January 2021 - 05:03 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
I suppose this is true if you only eat overpriced garbage because you can't cook. $8 when you can cook sets the bar pretty high.
But I'd never put Killer Queen Black above food. Just look at the shitty trailer and screenshots. Game is constantly super cheap.
Posted 26 January 2021 - 05:48 PM
Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.
I understand the sentiment, but no. It's a good thing that many folks here seem to agree on that. It means there is good selection and competition such that a game's low price doesn't mean it's automatically worth buying.
I suppose there was a time when $5 console games were generally unheard of, and consumers were essentially wired to want to buy such titles, regardless of quality. Nowadays, with so much out there, and all of it fighting for our increasingly limited discretionary time, I don't think that same mentality of "worth" applies.
Posted 26 January 2021 - 05:50 PM
You’ve never played Vampire Rain
I laughed at this. Such an awful game; so bad that I can easily say Ninja Gaiden Z (which was regularly $5 or less) is a far superior game.
Posted 26 January 2021 - 06:42 PM
I suppose this is true if you only eat overpriced garbage because you can't cook. $8 when you can cook sets the bar pretty high.
But I'd never put Killer Queen Black above food. Just look at the shitty trailer and screenshots. Game is constantly super cheap.
Come on man. Stop being a douche. Depending on where he lives, $8 barely gets you a sandwich. Barely. And yes some people don’t know how to cook. And may not have the time. Nothing wrong with that.
Posted 26 January 2021 - 10:58 PM
Grabbed Tempest 4000 on PS4 - too great a price to pass up.
Posted 27 January 2021 - 01:07 AM
Darksiders and Moving Out are free on Game Pass FYI.
Posted 27 January 2021 - 01:10 AM
Come on man. Stop being a douche. Depending on where he lives, $8 barely gets you a sandwich. Barely. And yes some people don’t know how to cook. And may not have the time. Nothing wrong with that.
Not to mention he is insulting a game he admittedly never played and is judging based on screenshots and videos.
Posted 27 January 2021 - 02:48 AM
Moving Out is a fun couch game to play with others, in the vein of Overcooked and Catastronauts. Not as good, but still fun.
Posted 27 January 2021 - 02:48 AM
Posted 28 January 2021 - 12:21 PM
Posted 28 January 2021 - 02:29 PM
You’ve never played Vampire Rain
You're not wrong.... It was awful... But I'm glad I played it just to know how bad it was
Posted 28 January 2021 - 03:53 PM
Civ 6 is definitely worth $8!
Posted 28 January 2021 - 07:23 PM
Civ 6 is definitely worth $8!
But on the switch? If I’m playing Civ, it’s almost certainly going to be on pc.
Posted 28 January 2021 - 08:28 PM
But on the switch? If I’m playing Civ, it’s almost certainly going to be on pc.
Portability is a big plus, but the time between turns and occasional menu with unreadable text on the little screen are the trade off.
I bought my copy for $8 last time around and have gotten my $8 worth already.
Posted Yesterday, 03:39 AM