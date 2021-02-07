Doesn't include Hitman 3 so I probably won't even buy anything...
Target Buy 2 Get 1...
Should I even ask if Switch games are included
Thats a good question.... because some Nintendo Published Switch games ARE included!
Fire Emblem Tokyo Mirage
https://www.target.c...297#lnk=sametab
Astral Chain
https://www.target.c...963#lnk=sametab
Xenoblade Chronices DE
https://www.target.c...179#lnk=sametab
Atelier Ryza 2 PS4 is a solid deal for a pre order. Extra 10% off board games, grabbed Gloomhaven expansion and giant Jenga.
Seems to be sold out all ready.
was hoping MUA 3 would end up on the list as at this point $40 seems decent lol
ori is a good pick up if you just want to cancel 2
couldnt find much else that interested me besides ryza 2
After the $10 Walmart clearance on two of those titles, $40+ on those just doesn't seem that good. lol