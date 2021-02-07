Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #670: Stairway to Back Heaven

CAGcast #670: Stairway to Back Heaven

The gang talks GI Joe in Fortnite, Gearbox acquisition, Stadia studio shutdown, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, GameStop, and so much more!

- - - - -

Target Buy 2 Get 1...

By SlaughterX, Today, 01:22 PM

#1 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1422 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

Doesn't include Hitman 3 so I probably won't even buy anything...


#2 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

More like buy 2 forget 1 since not many good ones to choose from

#3 dxironman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

dxironman

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Should I even ask if Switch games are included

#4 Dragon138   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Dragon138

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Atelier Ryza 2 PS4 is a solid deal for a pre order. Extra 10% off board games, grabbed Gloomhaven expansion and giant Jenga.

#5 eXTechno   Techno CAGiversary!   361 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

eXTechno

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

Should I even ask if Switch games are included

Thats a good question.... because some Nintendo Published Switch games ARE included!

 

Fire Emblem Tokyo Mirage

https://www.target.c...297#lnk=sametab

 

Astral Chain

https://www.target.c...963#lnk=sametab

 

Xenoblade Chronices DE

https://www.target.c...179#lnk=sametab


#6 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted Today, 02:03 PM

Anyone have a full list of titles?

#7 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

Atelier Ryza 2 PS4 is a solid deal for a pre order. Extra 10% off board games, grabbed Gloomhaven expansion and giant Jenga.



Seems to be sold out all ready.

#8 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3658 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 02:13 PM

was hoping MUA 3 would end up on the list as at this point $40 seems decent lol


#9 toska  

toska

Posted Today, 02:27 PM

ori is a good pick up if you just want to cancel 2

couldnt find much else that interested me besides ryza 2


#10 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4381 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Thats a good question.... because some Nintendo Published Switch games ARE included!

 

Fire Emblem Tokyo Mirage

https://www.target.c...297#lnk=sametab

 

Astral Chain

https://www.target.c...963#lnk=sametab

 

Xenoblade Chronices DE

https://www.target.c...179#lnk=sametab

After the $10 Walmart clearance on two of those titles, $40+ on those just doesn't seem that good. lol


