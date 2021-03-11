[EXPIRED] Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S ($198 after Target Circle Discount)

$22 off. Still too expensive for me, but if you need/want it now.
Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S
$198 after 10% Target Circle Discount
Details & exclusions
Jump to content
Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:01 PM
$22 off. Still too expensive for me, but if you need/want it now.
Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S
$198 after 10% Target Circle Discount
Details & exclusions
Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:10 PM
Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:13 PM
Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:37 PM
The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.
Has this been announced or is it just expected? That sucker will be expensive...
Posted 11 March 2021 - 09:33 PM
Has this been announced or is it just expected? That sucker will be expensive...
Posted 12 March 2021 - 12:08 AM
Just speculation by me.
My speculation is that MS will have a 2tb Series X and charge the same price ($499) after the current version runs out, instead of doing a price drop.
Posted 12 March 2021 - 12:56 AM
Posted 12 March 2021 - 01:41 AM
Posted 12 March 2021 - 02:58 AM
Eww...reminds me of the PSP and Vita proprietor memory cards. Sure, you can just keep using the internal storage for playing Series games and just delete them when you're not playing.
Posted 12 March 2021 - 09:58 AM
I own one and I am positive I will eventually want more. These should be plug and play though, so I don't see the problem with swapping them out. I imagine I will eventually organize my next-gen game library this way. Beats copying back and forth from a usb 3.0.
The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.
Posted 12 March 2021 - 02:35 PM
The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.
Posted 12 March 2021 - 04:41 PM
Posted 12 March 2021 - 08:36 PM
I’d wait until a retailer Fire sale, it’s got to have one $150 sale in 2021 idk. I hope they open it up to usb ssd
I'm fairly certain that XSX enhanced games can't run off external SSDs because the USB transfer speed isn't high enough.
Posted 12 March 2021 - 09:21 PM
The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.
Oof with one slot no easy way to transfer the contents of the current 1TB card to a new replacement (hypothetical) larger size card.
Posted 13 March 2021 - 12:18 AM
The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.
It is an official accessory though so you could trade it towards a larger size from GameStop or wherever as long as you have an external to temporarily move everything to.
I'm fairly certain that XSX enhanced games can't run off external SSDs because the USB transfer speed isn't high enough.
Not every Optimized game needs to be on the internal or Seagate drive to work. You just won't get the faster loading benefits.
https://www.cheapass...2#entry14381447
Posted 13 March 2021 - 01:17 AM
Oof with one slot no easy way to transfer the contents of the current 1TB card to a new replacement (hypothetical) larger size card.
You just copy all the data to a normal external usb 3.0 drive, then to your new expansion card. Works fine.
Posted 13 March 2021 - 02:23 AM
Posted 13 March 2021 - 03:06 AM
I'm going to play the long game on this and wait for a $100 deal. Hopefully Black Friday in a year or two will do it.
Posted 14 March 2021 - 06:29 PM
I have to wonder how long before CoD sales are impacted because they simply don't fit on current gen consoles. Really poor planning all around when you consider the backup plan is $220 to play one game.
Posted 14 March 2021 - 07:57 PM
$22 off. Still too expensive for me, but if you need/want it now.
Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S
$198 after 10% Target Circle Discount
Details & exclusions10% off one Electronics or Video Game item Excludes: Apple, Beats Powerbeats, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Bose, DSLR cameras and lenses, Facebook Oculus and Portal, Fitbit, Google, HP, JBL, LG OLED TVs, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and and Switch games, PlayStation consoles and accessories, Samsung TVs, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Xbox consoles and accessories, new release video games, pre-order video games and clearance.
I paired this last week with a 20% off entire purchase and 5% off Red card to get one at $150.
Posted 15 March 2021 - 06:15 PM
Eww...reminds me of the PSP and Vita proprietor memory cards. Sure, you can just keep using the internal storage for playing Series games and just delete them when you're not playing.
The difference is that this price is actually in line with what SSDs of this speed cost. It has nothing to do with proprietary format.
Also, you can plug in any external drive for storage purposes and just transfer things back and forth from the internal SSD and your external hard drive.
Meanwhile on PS5, you can't expand storage at all right now -- which is much more ridiculous.