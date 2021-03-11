[EXPIRED] Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S ($198 after Target Circle Discount)

Posted 13 March 2021 - 12:18 AM

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.

It is an official accessory though so you could trade it towards a larger size from GameStop or wherever as long as you have an external to temporarily move everything to.

I'm fairly certain that XSX enhanced games can't run off external SSDs because the USB transfer speed isn't high enough.



Not every Optimized game needs to be on the internal or Seagate drive to work. You just won't get the faster loading benefits.

