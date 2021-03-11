Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

[EXPIRED] Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S ($198 after Target Circle Discount)

By Titan X, Mar 11 2021 08:01 PM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   159 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:01 PM

$22 off.  Still too expensive for me, but if you need/want it now. :)

 

Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S

 

$198 after 10% Target Circle Discount

 

 

Details & exclusions

10% off one Electronics or Video Game item Excludes: Apple, Beats Powerbeats, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Bose, DSLR cameras and lenses, Facebook Oculus and Portal, Fitbit, Google, HP, JBL, LG OLED TVs, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and and Switch games, PlayStation consoles and accessories, Samsung TVs, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Xbox consoles and accessories, new release video games, pre-order video games and clearance.

#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   1230 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:10 PM

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.

#3 hahahi123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

hahahi123

Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:13 PM

Good point on that 2tb expansion but I myself think this is currently expensive

#4 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11469 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 11 March 2021 - 08:37 PM

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.

Has this been announced or is it just expected?  That sucker will be expensive...


#5 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   1230 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 11 March 2021 - 09:33 PM

Has this been announced or is it just expected?  That sucker will be expensive...


Just speculation by me.

#6 IGN  

IGN

Posted 12 March 2021 - 12:08 AM

Just speculation by me.

My speculation is that MS will have a 2tb Series X and charge the same price ($499) after the current version runs out, instead of doing a price drop.


#7 Biggzy32   Let's fight like gentlemen! CAGiversary!   1091 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Biggzy32

Posted 12 March 2021 - 12:56 AM

Lol what a joke

#8 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   416 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted 12 March 2021 - 01:41 AM

So far I’ve been doing fine with using my external hard drives from last gen. Just keep the new stuff on the console storage and if I really want a last gen game I’ll put it on the internal ssd and delete when I beat it.

Waaaayyyy to expensive for external ssd’s and I feel they will be that way this entire console generation.

#9 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5580 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 12 March 2021 - 02:58 AM

Eww...reminds me of the PSP and Vita proprietor memory cards.  Sure, you can just keep using the internal storage for playing Series games and just delete them when you're not playing.



 


#10 gaypunk   Omni-Gellin CAGiversary!   154 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

gaypunk

Posted 12 March 2021 - 09:58 AM

I own one and I am positive I will eventually want more. These should be plug and play though, so I don't see the problem with swapping them out. I imagine I will eventually organize my next-gen game library this way. Beats copying back and forth from a usb 3.0. 

 

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.


#11 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1171 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted 12 March 2021 - 02:35 PM

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.


My thoughts exactly. You know when they do the 2TB one they’ll price it at $200-250. This one would likely get discontinued. That being said this card is only worth $150 for me. If it drops that low I’ll buy one for my xbsx. Modern systems only hold like 5-10 games. Only bad thing about current gen. Otherwise love it.

#12 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1960 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 12 March 2021 - 04:41 PM

I’d wait until a retailer Fire sale, it’s got to have one $150 sale in 2021 idk. I hope they open it up to usb ssd

#13 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 12 March 2021 - 08:36 PM

I’d wait until a retailer Fire sale, it’s got to have one $150 sale in 2021 idk. I hope they open it up to usb ssd

 

I'm fairly certain that XSX enhanced games can't run off external SSDs because the USB transfer speed isn't high enough.
 


#14 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2859 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 12 March 2021 - 09:21 PM

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.

Oof with one slot no easy way to transfer the contents of the current 1TB card to a new replacement (hypothetical) larger size card. 


#15 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3011 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 13 March 2021 - 12:18 AM

The price is high but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox has only one expansion slot. When the inevitable 2 TB card comes out, it will be a sad day for those that plunked down the big bucks for this one and still want more space.

It is an official accessory though so you could trade it towards a larger size from GameStop or wherever as long as you have an external to temporarily move everything to.

 

I'm fairly certain that XSX enhanced games can't run off external SSDs because the USB transfer speed isn't high enough.
 

Not every Optimized game needs to be on the internal or Seagate drive to work. You just won't get the faster loading benefits.

 

https://www.cheapass...2#entry14381447
 


#16 gaypunk   Omni-Gellin CAGiversary!   154 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

gaypunk

Posted 13 March 2021 - 01:17 AM

Oof with one slot no easy way to transfer the contents of the current 1TB card to a new replacement (hypothetical) larger size card. 

You just copy all the data to a normal external usb 3.0 drive, then to your new expansion card.  Works fine. 



 


#17 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   850 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted 13 March 2021 - 02:23 AM

About $100 off my buy price

#18 Josh5890   For AC New Leaf 3DS- 3110-4025-7228 CAGiversary!   3044 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Josh5890

Posted 13 March 2021 - 03:06 AM

I'm going to play the long game on this and wait for a $100 deal. Hopefully Black Friday in a year or two will do it.


#19 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15665 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 14 March 2021 - 06:29 PM

I have to wonder how long before CoD sales are impacted because they simply don't fit on current gen consoles. Really poor planning all around when you consider the backup plan is $220 to play one game.


#20 h2dk  

h2dk

Posted 14 March 2021 - 07:57 PM

 

$22 off.  Still too expensive for me, but if you need/want it now. :)

 

Target: 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S

 

$198 after 10% Target Circle Discount

 

 

Details & exclusions

10% off one Electronics or Video Game item Excludes: Apple, Beats Powerbeats, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Bose, DSLR cameras and lenses, Facebook Oculus and Portal, Fitbit, Google, HP, JBL, LG OLED TVs, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and and Switch games, PlayStation consoles and accessories, Samsung TVs, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Xbox consoles and accessories, new release video games, pre-order video games and clearance.

 

I paired this last week with a 20% off entire purchase and 5% off Red card to get one at $150.


#21 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 15 March 2021 - 06:15 PM

Eww...reminds me of the PSP and Vita proprietor memory cards.  Sure, you can just keep using the internal storage for playing Series games and just delete them when you're not playing.

 

 

The difference is that this price is actually in line with what SSDs of this speed cost. It has nothing to do with proprietary format.

 

Also, you can plug in any external drive for storage purposes and just transfer things back and forth from the internal SSD and your external hard drive.

 

Meanwhile on PS5, you can't expand storage at all right now -- which is much more ridiculous.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy