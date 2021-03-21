On-sale / Discounted at the $19.99 price until 4-2-2021 [Expired / Dead deal]
PSN
https://store.playst...584232154698924
Microsoft Store
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab
"Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become."
[EXPIRED] Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for $19.99 until 4-2-2021
Posted 21 March 2021 - 09:36 PM
Posted 21 March 2021 - 10:40 PM
Posted 21 March 2021 - 11:09 PM
Kind of weird that this is unplayable on PS5
Yea its strange/weird that it'll show that error message when anyone want to download it when using the Playstation Store in PS5.
Once purchased in the Playstation Store on PS4 or Playstation website/app it'll be a download for all 3 separate games, Any of the 3 games downloaded on the PS5 will play on the PS5. (including the disc versions of these 3 games can be played on PS5)
Posted 21 March 2021 - 11:30 PM
Posted 22 March 2021 - 12:25 AM
Digital kills it, not a deal for collectors
Or you know, maybe, call me crazy here, people don't give a shit about that and want it because it's a very good price for three great games and complete.
Posted 22 March 2021 - 12:54 AM
Posted 22 March 2021 - 01:04 AM
There's a PS5 that doesn't have a disc slot at all.
Posted 22 March 2021 - 02:34 AM
physical copy?
Posted 22 March 2021 - 02:55 AM
Download / Digital only for both versions that's linked. Nothing official announced for a physical copy of TR: DS Trilogy(Most likely 3 discs in 1 case or 3 discs in separate cases packed together).
Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:07 AM
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is also on sale for $2.99 if you got Rise of the Tomb Raider on Plus, don't want Shadow - but still want the reboot.
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (playstation.com)
Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:13 AM
Physical is not that great either given most games need multiple patches these days to even be playable...so basically even physical is digital now. :(
Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:19 AM
Actually a solid deal but I already have the trilogy. I have the Croft edition of the third one or whatever it’s called and I won’t be surprise if the code already expired lol. I just finished the first two. Hope the graphics or 3rd one isn’t as bad as they say
I thought 3 looked great! The character model looks a little different, but enough time had passed when I played the game that I didn't notice. 3 has a lot less combat and more tombs, so that puts some people off. I still thought it was a great game.
It's a good price for all 3 games. I was hoping for a new achievement list or single game like the new Mass Effect Trilogy will be. I guess it's too new for that.
Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:24 AM
Posted 22 March 2021 - 07:18 PM
I've never played a Tomb Raider game but I'm tempted at that price. From what I understand they're linear third-person action games? Sounds like could be some good straightforward fun.
Posted 22 March 2021 - 07:27 PM
If you played Uncharted, think that except female led and much more solid action oriented. Combat is very satisfying so long as you're a third person shooter fan, but don't expect much in terms of character writing.
Posted 22 March 2021 - 08:59 PM
I’ve played the first two and thoroughly enjoyed them. They aren’t overly complex, which is nice if you just want to have fun and not think a lot. Level design is pretty cool imo, and overall a really solid pickup for $20.
Posted 23 March 2021 - 01:48 AM
If you played Uncharted, think that except female led and much more solid action oriented. Combat is very satisfying so long as you're a third person shooter fan, but don't expect much in terms of character writing.
Never owned a Sony console so haven't played that either. Regardless I'll probably pick this up.
Posted 23 March 2021 - 02:52 PM
Posted 23 March 2021 - 07:29 PM
Looks like as of today Sony fixed it where people can now download it directly from the Playstation Store on PS5.
Posted 23 March 2021 - 07:33 PM
I ended up buying Rise with all DLC for $6 on Xbox as there is no disc version with DLC.
Posted 23 March 2021 - 08:38 PM
Shadow of the Tomb Raider looks the best of the 3. The story doesn't continue from Rise and there is a lot less combat overall though. Also the hub areas with side quests just bog the game down.
Posted 24 March 2021 - 01:37 PM
Posted 24 March 2021 - 02:15 PM
Except that there’s no physical release of this.
Posted 24 March 2021 - 07:24 PM
Posted 24 March 2021 - 08:40 PM
Doesn’t the Xbox let you burn digital games to a disc?
Lol.
Posted 24 March 2021 - 08:41 PM
Don't be a dick.
Lol.
To answer your question....
Lmao
Posted 25 March 2021 - 03:48 AM
I'll still wait for an eventual release of a collection like this in a physical release. With how long all 3 games have been out at this point, if they don't have a finalized version complete with dlc and free of bugs, I'll be really surprised.
Physical is not that great either given most games need multiple patches these days to even be playable...so basically even physical is digital now. :(
If a physical release never comes, I'm OK with that too but I'll never buy digital for any collection. As a collector, only physical will do.
Posted 25 March 2021 - 04:07 AM
I'll still wait for an eventual release of a collection like things a physical release. With how long all 3 games have been out at this point, if they don't have a finalized version complete with dlc and free of bugs, I'll be really surprised.
If a physical release never comes, I'm OK with that too but I'll never buy digital for any collection. As a collector, only physical will do.
I understand where your coming from.
Posted 25 March 2021 - 04:57 PM
Posted 25 March 2021 - 05:12 PM
People talking crap about the people that want it physically have never played an older game. There’s a rumor the vita/psp/and ps3 stores are about to close down. If that happens every single digital game you bought on those is now completely worthless. A trilogy like this would be amazing physically. The games are patched and already working and would be one of the few games down the road you can enjoy when they shut down the PS4 store too.
Due to the CMOS battery problem your PS4 disc won't also work if they shut down the sever and your battery is dead