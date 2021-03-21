[EXPIRED] Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for $19.99 until 4-2-2021

Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:19 AM

Actually a solid deal but I already have the trilogy. I have the Croft edition of the third one or whatever it’s called and I won’t be surprise if the code already expired lol. I just finished the first two. Hope the graphics or 3rd one isn’t as bad as they say

I thought 3 looked great! The character model looks a little different, but enough time had passed when I played the game that I didn't notice. 3 has a lot less combat and more tombs, so that puts some people off. I still thought it was a great game.

It's a good price for all 3 games. I was hoping for a new achievement list or single game like the new Mass Effect Trilogy will be. I guess it's too new for that.