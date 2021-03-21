Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

[EXPIRED] Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for $19.99 until 4-2-2021

By SHADOW-X21, Mar 21 2021 09:36 PM
Tomb Raider PS4 PS5 Xbox One Xbox Series Lara Croft Definitive Survivor

#1 SHADOW-X21   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 21 March 2021 - 09:36 PM

On-sale / Discounted at the $19.99 price until 4-2-2021 [Expired / Dead deal]

PSN

https://store.playst...584232154698924

Microsoft Store

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab



"Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become."


#2 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5951 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 21 March 2021 - 10:40 PM

Kind of weird that this is unplayable on PS5 🤔

#3 SHADOW-X21   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 21 March 2021 - 11:09 PM

Kind of weird that this is unplayable on PS5

Yea its strange/weird that it'll show that error message when anyone want to download it when using the Playstation Store in PS5.

Once purchased in the Playstation Store on PS4 or Playstation website/app it'll be a download for all 3 separate games, Any of the 3 games downloaded on the PS5 will play on the PS5. (including the disc versions of these 3 games can be played on PS5)


#4 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 21 March 2021 - 11:30 PM

Digital kills it, not a deal for collectors

#5 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   15580 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 22 March 2021 - 12:25 AM

Digital kills it, not a deal for collectors

Or you know, maybe, call me crazy here, people don't give a shit about that and want it because it's a very good price for three great games and complete.


#6 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 22 March 2021 - 12:54 AM

Actually a solid deal but I already have the trilogy. I have the Croft edition of the third one or whatever it’s called and I won’t be surprise if the code already expired lol. I just finished the first two. Hope the graphics or 3rd one isn’t as bad as they say

#7 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3728 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 22 March 2021 - 01:04 AM

Digital kills it, not a deal for collectors

There's a PS5 that doesn't have a disc slot at all.

#8 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 22 March 2021 - 02:34 AM

physical copy?


#9 SHADOW-X21   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 22 March 2021 - 02:55 AM

physical copy?

Download / Digital only for both versions that's linked. Nothing official announced for a physical copy of TR: DS Trilogy(Most likely 3 discs in 1 case or 3 discs in separate cases packed together).


#10 JaytheGamefan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4403 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

JaytheGamefan

Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:07 AM

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is also on sale for $2.99 if you got Rise of the Tomb Raider on Plus, don't want Shadow - but still want the reboot.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (playstation.com)


#11 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:13 AM

Digital kills it, not a deal for collectors

Physical is not that great either given most games need multiple patches these days to even be playable...so basically even physical is digital now. :(


#12 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:19 AM

Actually a solid deal but I already have the trilogy. I have the Croft edition of the third one or whatever it’s called and I won’t be surprise if the code already expired lol. I just finished the first two. Hope the graphics or 3rd one isn’t as bad as they say

I thought 3 looked great!  The character model looks a little different, but enough time had passed when I played the game that I didn't notice.  3 has a lot less combat and more tombs, so that puts some people off.  I still thought it was a great game.

 

It's a good price for all 3 games.  I was hoping for a new achievement list or single game like the new Mass Effect Trilogy will be.  I guess it's too new for that.


#13 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 22 March 2021 - 03:24 AM

I'm glad OP posted this. I didn't buy it since I've played them all and own the first couple but saw this the other day and thought wow this is a damn good deal. How bout you Utivich? You make that deal? I would. Damn good deal.

#14 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   274 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 22 March 2021 - 07:18 PM

I've never played a Tomb Raider game but I'm tempted at that price. From what I understand they're linear third-person action games? Sounds like could be some good straightforward fun.


#15 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   15580 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 22 March 2021 - 07:27 PM

I've never played a Tomb Raider game but I'm tempted at that price. From what I understand they're linear third-person action games? Sounds like could be some good straightforward fun.

If you played Uncharted, think that except female led and much more solid action oriented. Combat is very satisfying so long as you're a third person shooter fan, but don't expect much in terms of character writing.


#16 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1558 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted 22 March 2021 - 08:59 PM

I've never played a Tomb Raider game but I'm tempted at that price. From what I understand they're linear third-person action games? Sounds like could be some good straightforward fun.


I’ve played the first two and thoroughly enjoyed them. They aren’t overly complex, which is nice if you just want to have fun and not think a lot. Level design is pretty cool imo, and overall a really solid pickup for $20.

#17 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   274 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 23 March 2021 - 01:48 AM

If you played Uncharted, think that except female led and much more solid action oriented. Combat is very satisfying so long as you're a third person shooter fan, but don't expect much in terms of character writing.

Never owned a Sony console so haven't played that either. Regardless I'll probably pick this up.


#18 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2848 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted 23 March 2021 - 02:52 PM

I replayed through the first one recently, and Rise for the first time and they hold up well and look fantastic. I never played the 3rd one so I'm looking forward to it.

#19 SHADOW-X21   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

SHADOW-X21

Posted 23 March 2021 - 07:29 PM

Looks like as of today Sony fixed it where people can now download it directly from the Playstation Store on PS5.
 

20210323152118.png

 


#20 62t   Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   20287 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

62t

Posted 23 March 2021 - 07:33 PM

I ended up buying Rise with all DLC for $6 on Xbox as there is no disc version with DLC.


#21 adam81  

adam81

Posted 23 March 2021 - 08:38 PM

Actually a solid deal but I already have the trilogy. I have the Croft edition of the third one or whatever it’s called and I won’t be surprise if the code already expired lol. I just finished the first two. Hope the graphics or 3rd one isn’t as bad as they say

Shadow of the Tomb Raider looks the best of the 3.  The story doesn't continue from Rise and there is a lot less combat overall though. Also the hub areas with side quests just bog the game down. 


#22 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1589 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 24 March 2021 - 01:37 PM

I’m surprised they haven’t ported 2013 Tomb Raider to the switch yet.

#23 thegame956   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   622 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

thegame956

Posted 24 March 2021 - 02:15 PM

Digital kills it, not a deal for collectors


Except that there’s no physical release of this.

#24 Seasick Pirate   Rachael's Superstar CAGiversary!   765 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Seasick Pirate

Posted 24 March 2021 - 07:24 PM

Doesn’t the Xbox let you burn digital games to a disc?

#25 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2848 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted 24 March 2021 - 08:40 PM

Doesn’t the Xbox let you burn digital games to a disc?


Lol.

#26 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 24 March 2021 - 08:41 PM

Lol.

Don't be a dick.

To answer your question....

Lmao

#27 consoleman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   512 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

consoleman

Posted 25 March 2021 - 03:48 AM

Physical is not that great either given most games need multiple patches these days to even be playable...so basically even physical is digital now. :(

I'll still wait for an eventual release of a collection like this in a physical release. With how long all 3 games have been out at this point, if they don't have a finalized version complete with dlc and free of bugs, I'll be really surprised.

If a physical release never comes, I'm OK with that too but I'll never buy digital for any collection. As a collector, only physical will do.

#28 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 25 March 2021 - 04:07 AM

I'll still wait for an eventual release of a collection like things a physical release. With how long all 3 games have been out at this point, if they don't have a finalized version complete with dlc and free of bugs, I'll be really surprised.

If a physical release never comes, I'm OK with that too but I'll never buy digital for any collection. As a collector, only physical will do.

I understand where your coming from.


#29 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   443 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted 25 March 2021 - 04:57 PM

People talking crap about the people that want it physically have never played an older game. There’s a rumor the vita/psp/and ps3 stores are about to close down. If that happens every single digital game you bought on those is now completely worthless. A trilogy like this would be amazing physically. The games are patched and already working and would be one of the few games down the road you can enjoy when they shut down the PS4 store too.

#30 62t   Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   20287 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

62t

Posted 25 March 2021 - 05:12 PM

People talking crap about the people that want it physically have never played an older game. There’s a rumor the vita/psp/and ps3 stores are about to close down. If that happens every single digital game you bought on those is now completely worthless. A trilogy like this would be amazing physically. The games are patched and already working and would be one of the few games down the road you can enjoy when they shut down the PS4 store too.

Due to the CMOS battery problem your PS4 disc won't also work if they shut down the sever and your battery is dead


