Ys Ix: Monstrom Nox - Pact Edition PS4 $59.99 @ Amazon.

Supply chains are also hammered, thus reprints are low to no chance, for awhile. If you want it at all physical, get it at MSRP, as that is the deal (or get a used one, like I did).



Otherwise, yes, a digital deal or two will happen.

Yes, supply chains are hammered but that will ease back in the next 2-3 months. There are pending orders placed by publishers that are being filled over a longer period of time because of manufacturing limitations.

In other words, it's NOT a reprint but fulfilling the ACTUAL INITIAL print run. Again, the fear-mongering and FOMO is exactly what publishers WANT you to do. This is a NEW game - it's not like it's been out for several years. It's also the sequel to a well received and successful YS VIII.

If you want to buy it now, sure - go for it. My message is more for those folks who are worried it will go out of stock permanently in the short-run, and especially to those who may be pondering paying over MSRP if it is momentarily OOS. To those folks, just wait a little bit. It'll be back in stock throughout the year.