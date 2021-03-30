Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Ys Ix: Monstrom Nox - Pact Edition PS4 $59.99 @ Amazon.

By SmileyMcSmiles, Mar 30 2021 11:39 PM

#1 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 30 March 2021 - 11:39 PM

https://www.amazon.c...17147163&sr=8-1

 

I know, I know...it's retail price.  But, this game is literally sold out everywhere (ebay copies are already climbing in price) and it seems NIS printed even less copies than Ys VIII.  So if you're a fan of the series and want a copy brand new, grab it while it lasts.


#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 30 March 2021 - 11:45 PM

also in stock at target.com for shipping


#3 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 30 March 2021 - 11:54 PM

also in stock at target.com for shipping

Thanks for posting, I just noticed Target has some, but online only (no in-store pickup).  These seem to be the only two places that have stock, even Gamestop is sold out.


#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4031 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 31 March 2021 - 12:50 AM

https://www.amazon.c...17147163&sr=8-1

I know, I know...it's retail price. But, this game is literally sold out everywhere (ebay copies are already climbing in price) and it seems NIS printed even less copies than Ys VIII. So if you're a fan of the series and want a copy brand new, grab it while it lasts.


I bought it about a week ago from amazon for this exact reason. The price sold and shipped by Amazon was actually over $70 for a little while, once it dropped back to MSRP I grabbed it. I will probably grab the switch version when it comes out too. The game is available digitally and will definitely get a sale down the line, but if you want a physical copy it's probably a good idea to buy it while you can.

#5 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 31 March 2021 - 02:36 AM

Any chance this will be reprinted without the collector's crap I don't want? Hoping for a cheaper price.


#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   3112 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 31 March 2021 - 02:40 AM

Any chance this will be reprinted without the collector's crap I don't want? Hoping for a cheaper price.


No chance. This is the standard edition. Nisa is just dumb with calling the contents an "art book" and such

#7 Johnny365   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   696 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Johnny365

Posted 31 March 2021 - 02:59 AM

Any chance this will be reprinted without the collector's crap I don't want? Hoping for a cheaper price.

Only thing I can think of is finding someone selling it just case/disc only, but since it just came out, and that the standard version of the game comes with the extras, it's going to be a while if ever, that you'd find someone.


#8 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   510 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted 31 March 2021 - 06:24 AM

The LE still has a preorder button on the NISA store. Says 0-5% stock. Edit: Oops, this is the Switch version.

 

https://store.nisame...ted-edition-nsw


#9 TidalDreams   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   317 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

TidalDreams

Posted 31 March 2021 - 07:45 AM

Buy now before it becomes rare and expensive like Ys VIII.


#10 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1226 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:14 AM

I just grabbed a copy. Which I definitely didnt need.

#11 Wrectifyy  

Wrectifyy

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:19 AM

Snagged the Switch LE, thanks for the heads up!

#12 SInX4Lyfe   4.23.12 CAGiversary!   1211 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

SInX4Lyfe

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:22 AM

Got one thank you.


#13 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1390 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted 31 March 2021 - 11:46 AM

Snagged the Switch LE, thanks for the heads up!

FYI this is still a preorder. Comes out in June/July.


#14 derekzoolander   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   57 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

derekzoolander

Posted 31 March 2021 - 10:13 PM

NIS website is sold out of the switch special edition now.

#15 PS5XBOXSERIESX  

PS5XBOXSERIESX

Posted 01 April 2021 - 03:23 AM

Just pre-ordered one. Looks like 6 left?

#16 derekzoolander   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   57 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

derekzoolander

Posted 01 April 2021 - 09:50 AM

Sneaky, they must be putting more out a little at a time. Out of stock again. Curious to see what the production numbers are for this edition for Switch and PS4

#17 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 01 April 2021 - 12:40 PM

Sneaky, they must be putting more out a little at a time. Out of stock again. Curious to see what the production numbers are for this edition for Switch and PS4

Don't really know the overall global manufacturing numbers, but a dude from Spain on the Ys XI  reddit forum mentioned that his country received about 400 copies total (PS4).

 

All I know is that Ys VIII took alot longer to sell out.  And after that fiasco, this is the only series (games in general) I will now pre-order.

 

BTW...I just received my copies today from Amazon, and both arrived in perfect condition, thankfully!


#18 Wheeelson  

Wheeelson

Posted 01 April 2021 - 07:34 PM

Grabbed it from target and it's shipping from some wack ass place, but figured why not. Weirdly enough it says the target one has a digital soundtrack instead of physical which doesn't sound right. Its shipping from some digital design facility so hopefully I don't have to return it.


#19 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3248 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 01 April 2021 - 07:41 PM

This will get well supplied, folks. Don't feed the FOMO. This one just came out and NISA needs revenue (as do other publishers) and with next gen consoles facing slower penetration growth this year due to production issues, publishers are opting to delay or push back 2021 titles to next year.

#20 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14991 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 01 April 2021 - 08:56 PM

This will get well supplied, folks. Don't feed the FOMO. This one just came out and NISA needs revenue (as do other publishers) and with next gen consoles facing slower penetration growth this year due to production issues, publishers are opting to delay or push back 2021 titles to next year.

And when Ys VIII sold out by early 2018 where was that reprint?


#21 TheKbob   Rock On, Duder CAGiversary!   1372 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted 01 April 2021 - 09:00 PM

This will get well supplied, folks. Don't feed the FOMO. This one just came out and NISA needs revenue (as do other publishers) and with next gen consoles facing slower penetration growth this year due to production issues, publishers are opting to delay or push back 2021 titles to next year.

Supply chains are also hammered, thus reprints are low to no chance, for awhile.  If you want it at all physical, get it at MSRP, as that is the deal (or get a used one, like I did).

Otherwise, yes, a digital deal or two will happen.


#22 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 02 April 2021 - 01:27 AM

Grabbed it from target and it's shipping from some wack ass place, but figured why not. Weirdly enough it says the target one has a digital soundtrack instead of physical which doesn't sound right. Its shipping from some digital design facility so hopefully I don't have to return it.

Can anyone confirm if the soundtrack is digital from Target? I'd rather have physical, but I get 5% off using a Target card


#23 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3248 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 02 April 2021 - 05:02 AM

Supply chains are also hammered, thus reprints are low to no chance, for awhile.  If you want it at all physical, get it at MSRP, as that is the deal (or get a used one, like I did).

Otherwise, yes, a digital deal or two will happen.

Yes, supply chains are hammered but that will ease back in the next 2-3 months.  There are pending orders placed by publishers that are being filled over a longer period of time because of manufacturing limitations.

 

In other words, it's NOT a reprint but fulfilling the ACTUAL INITIAL print run.  Again, the fear-mongering and FOMO is exactly what publishers WANT you to do.  This is a NEW game - it's not like it's been out for several years.  It's also the sequel to a well received and successful YS VIII. 

 

If you want to buy it now, sure - go for it.  My message is more for those folks who are worried it will go out of stock permanently in the short-run, and especially to those who may be pondering paying over MSRP if it is momentarily OOS. To those folks, just wait a little bit.  It'll be back in stock throughout the year.


#24 NeoStrider   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   421 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

NeoStrider

Posted 02 April 2021 - 03:10 PM

Yes, supply chains are hammered but that will ease back in the next 2-3 months.  There are pending orders placed by publishers that are being filled over a longer period of time because of manufacturing limitations.

 

In other words, it's NOT a reprint but fulfilling the ACTUAL INITIAL print run.  Again, the fear-mongering and FOMO is exactly what publishers WANT you to do.  This is a NEW game - it's not like it's been out for several years.  It's also the sequel to a well received and successful YS VIII. 

 

If you want to buy it now, sure - go for it.  My message is more for those folks who are worried it will go out of stock permanently in the short-run, and especially to those who may be pondering paying over MSRP if it is momentarily OOS. To those folks, just wait a little bit.  It'll be back in stock throughout the year.

 

no offense but you don't really know any of that, I missed out on PS4 Disaster Report 4 and NIS never sent out another shipment or reprinted it even though it sold out in a week


#25 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 02 April 2021 - 04:59 PM

Did some research and the unpatched disc version constantly crashes on PS5. Since my PS4 will eventually just be replaced with a PS5, I'm not willing to buy this.

 

Gonna have to hope for either a reprint that has an updated game version on disc, or hope the Switch version isn't too terrible.

 

This fucking sucks, that's 2 games in a row they botched. Ys 8 had a laughably poor translation pre-patch, forcing me to buy the Switch version for the sake of getting a proper "complete" release, but at the expense of looks and performance.

 

I'm done with this series if NISA can't their shit together.


#26 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   3112 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 02 April 2021 - 07:01 PM

Did some research and the unpatched disc version constantly crashes on PS5. Since my PS4 will eventually just be replaced with a PS5, I'm not willing to buy this.

So this one's actually on Falcom.  And I say that despite them being my favorite active developer.

 

The current state of Ys IX on console is a very poor product from a technical / performance perspective.  I had to stop playing on ps4 pro because the performance was so poor, even though the only option is 1080p.  Which, is far inferior to the YS VIII product. 

 

I honestly expect the switch version to be pretty close to the existing console version in terms of performance.  While I'm still okay with my purchase from a collectible standpoint and to support Falcom titles, I'm not playing the game again until the pc release.


#27 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3248 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 03 April 2021 - 04:12 AM

Did some research and the unpatched disc version constantly crashes on PS5. Since my PS4 will eventually just be replaced with a PS5, I'm not willing to buy this.

Gonna have to hope for either a reprint that has an updated game version on disc, or hope the Switch version isn't too terrible.

This fucking sucks, that's 2 games in a row they botched. Ys 8 had a laughably poor translation pre-patch, forcing me to buy the Switch version for the sake of getting a proper "complete" release, but at the expense of looks and performance.

I'm done with this series if NISA can't their shit together.


Yikes. Sorry to hear about that, but thank you for sharing. I'm passing on the PS4 release.

#28 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted 03 April 2021 - 05:27 AM

And when Ys VIII sold out by early 2018 where was that reprint?

Ys VIII did get a reprint I think. The launch edition with the soundtrack and artbook and the reprint edition with just the disc and case.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy