CAGcast #712: The Warzone Bone

CAGcast #712: The Warzone Bone

The gang talks the Microsoft Activision acquisition, Rainbow Six Extraction, and those weird hot dog shaped cheeseburgers at 7-11.

* - - - - 1 votes

World of Final Fantasy Maxima [Digital Code] is $7.88 at GameStop

By oldcasio, Jan 23 2022 03:08 PM

#1 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 23 January 2022 - 03:08 PM

All-time low price for this, and it is not on GamePass: 

https://www.gamestop...ima/185196.html

 

 


#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11965 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 23 January 2022 - 05:31 PM

I can't think of a better use for my $5 reward for January, thanks!


#3 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21275 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted 23 January 2022 - 05:50 PM

It's been at this price for about awhile now, but good deal nonetheless.

 

If you want the physical, it's been on sale at Walmart at this price for about a month now,

 

https://www.walmart....61?athbdg=L1100


#4 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15969 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 23 January 2022 - 09:24 PM

I'm on chapter 18 of the game and while it's a fantastic Pokemon clone, it does cater to the more casual crowd for difficulty. Lots of cameos and Easter eggs for long-time fans but I'm finding my playthrough to be lacking in terms of strategy. Still, Maxima apparently adds quite a bit of endgame so I'll see if the game has any legs there. Otherwise it's more a fun jaunt through historical FF locations and since this is post-FFXIV relaunch, even has a few nods to the MMO as well. At this price, it was worth it as I've been able to remain just engaged enough to finish it soon.


#5 io   ... Super Moderators   24924 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

io

Posted Yesterday, 01:44 AM

Ugh, I think I have a physical copy of the original version of this game that I got at some long ago BF sale and never touched.  Tempting, but I have so much else to play!


#6 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15969 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 AM

Ugh, I think I have a physical copy of the original version of this game that I got at some long ago BF sale and never touched.  Tempting, but I have so much else to play!

It's pretty short if you're not looking to mess around with power-leveling and can be played in bitesize sessions since each area is like a half hour mini-adventure. I got distracted with Nobody Saves the World so I still need to finish the last two chapters I'm on heh.


#7 io   ... Super Moderators   24924 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

io

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM

It's pretty short if you're not looking to mess around with power-leveling and can be played in bitesize sessions since each area is like a half hour mini-adventure. I got distracted with Nobody Saves the World so I still need to finish the last two chapters I'm on heh.

Heh - I'm playing Nobody Saves the World right now too.  I need to get back to my PS5 and finish Deathloop!


