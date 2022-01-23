World of Final Fantasy Maxima [Digital Code] is $7.88 at GameStop

All-time low price for this, and it is not on GamePass:
https://www.gamestop...ima/185196.html
Posted 23 January 2022 - 03:08 PM
Posted 23 January 2022 - 05:31 PM
I can't think of a better use for my $5 reward for January, thanks!
Posted 23 January 2022 - 05:50 PM
It's been at this price for about awhile now, but good deal nonetheless.
If you want the physical, it's been on sale at Walmart at this price for about a month now,
https://www.walmart....61?athbdg=L1100
Posted 23 January 2022 - 09:24 PM
I'm on chapter 18 of the game and while it's a fantastic Pokemon clone, it does cater to the more casual crowd for difficulty. Lots of cameos and Easter eggs for long-time fans but I'm finding my playthrough to be lacking in terms of strategy. Still, Maxima apparently adds quite a bit of endgame so I'll see if the game has any legs there. Otherwise it's more a fun jaunt through historical FF locations and since this is post-FFXIV relaunch, even has a few nods to the MMO as well. At this price, it was worth it as I've been able to remain just engaged enough to finish it soon.
Posted Yesterday, 01:44 AM
Ugh, I think I have a physical copy of the original version of this game that I got at some long ago BF sale and never touched. Tempting, but I have so much else to play!
Posted Yesterday, 06:52 AM
It's pretty short if you're not looking to mess around with power-leveling and can be played in bitesize sessions since each area is like a half hour mini-adventure. I got distracted with Nobody Saves the World so I still need to finish the last two chapters I'm on heh.
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM
Heh - I'm playing Nobody Saves the World right now too. I need to get back to my PS5 and finish Deathloop!