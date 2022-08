Posted 20 August 2022 - 01:09 AM

MicroCenter currently has an Atari-branded arcade stick on sale 50% off for $99. What sets this stick apart is it includes a spinner and 2.25" trackball, which makes this a solid controller for things like MAME.

https://www.microcen...k-plug-and-play

Edit: This isn't an in-store only product, be sure to pick "Shippable Items" in the "Choose Your Store" drop-down menu if you don't live near a MicroCenter to see the option to ship.