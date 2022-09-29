Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #740: Panic at the Walgreens

CAGcast #740: Panic at the Walgreens

The gang talks Trombone Champ, Deathloop on Xbox, Twitch news, and definitely not about the GTA leak discourse.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Logitech G Cloud Handheld $249.99 AC at Logitechg.com

By CheapyD, Sep 29 2022 06:13 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18217 Posts   Joined 19.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 29 September 2022 - 06:13 PM

Use code SEP22USD to get $20 off $120 or $50 off $250

 

https://www.logitech...940-000198.html

 

Thanks, Crecente!


#2 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   330 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted 29 September 2022 - 06:49 PM

https://www.ayntec.c...=42793157951680

 

The ODIN PRO is better than that if you are in the market for a dedicated gaming Android device


#3 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9019 Posts   Joined 18.8 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 30 September 2022 - 01:04 AM

https://www.ayntec.c...=42793157951680

 

The ODIN PRO is better than that if you are in the market for a dedicated gaming Android device

I own a Retroid Pocket 2+, and it's decent for what I paid for it.


#4 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 30 September 2022 - 01:34 PM

https://www.ayntec.c...=42793157951680

 

The ODIN PRO is better than that if you are in the market for a dedicated gaming Android device

I think most of the popular handhelds are better than the Logitech G Cloud at that price range. Realistically it's probably only worth $100 or less and will probably get clearanced out at that price eventually.. no one wants it.


#5 Fungicidial  

Fungicidial

Posted 30 September 2022 - 01:51 PM

If they open it up to stream from any console or PC it could have a chance but not at $350. It would have to be $150 at most.

#6 uniracer45   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

uniracer45

Posted 30 September 2022 - 07:07 PM

code doesn't seem to be bringing price down in cart


#7 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1281 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM

If it’s just a streaming device why wouldn’t you just buy a steam deck for little more or a controller for your cell phone?

#8 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Today, 03:03 AM

If it’s just a streaming device why wouldn’t you just buy a steam deck for little more or a controller for your cell phone?

Yeah there's no real point to it at this price. It can also run anything that android can.. but so can a phone, so there's not much use.

 

I think they way overestimated how much people will pay due to the handheld gaming craze right now, without understanding that people pay for the tech, not the streaming


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy