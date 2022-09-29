Logitech G Cloud Handheld $249.99 AC at Logitechg.com

Use code SEP22USD to get $20 off $120 or $50 off $250
https://www.logitech...940-000198.html
Thanks, Crecente!
Posted 29 September 2022 - 06:13 PM
Posted 29 September 2022 - 06:49 PM
https://www.ayntec.c...=42793157951680
The ODIN PRO is better than that if you are in the market for a dedicated gaming Android device
Posted 30 September 2022 - 01:04 AM
I own a Retroid Pocket 2+, and it's decent for what I paid for it.
Posted 30 September 2022 - 01:34 PM
I think most of the popular handhelds are better than the Logitech G Cloud at that price range. Realistically it's probably only worth $100 or less and will probably get clearanced out at that price eventually.. no one wants it.
Posted 30 September 2022 - 01:51 PM
Posted 30 September 2022 - 07:07 PM
code doesn't seem to be bringing price down in cart
Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM
Posted Today, 03:03 AM
If it’s just a streaming device why wouldn’t you just buy a steam deck for little more or a controller for your cell phone?
Yeah there's no real point to it at this price. It can also run anything that android can.. but so can a phone, so there's not much use.
I think they way overestimated how much people will pay due to the handheld gaming craze right now, without understanding that people pay for the tech, not the streaming