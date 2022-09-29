Logitech G Cloud Handheld $249.99 AC at Logitechg.com

Posted Today, 03:03 AM

If it’s just a streaming device why wouldn’t you just buy a steam deck for little more or a controller for your cell phone?

Yeah there's no real point to it at this price. It can also run anything that android can.. but so can a phone, so there's not much use.

I think they way overestimated how much people will pay due to the handheld gaming craze right now, without understanding that people pay for the tech, not the streaming