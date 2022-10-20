Jump to content

Daiso Store Selling $1.75 version of $10+ Hori Nintendo Switch Game Card Case 24

By DavidD, Today, 03:51 AM

DavidD

Posted Today, 03:51 AM

Weird deal time. 

 

Hori sells a small carrying case for Nintendo Switch games, which holds 24 games (or 23 with 2 microsd cards).  I own a few -- they are great, but I dislike paying the $10+ I generally see them go for. (https://www.amazon.c...d/dp/B01NASY99Z)

 

I was at the local Daiso store today, and in their electronics section they are selling what appears to be the Hori Game Card Case 24, sans Hori branding, for just $1.75.

 

I purchased a few -- the plastic feels a bit softer, and the cart slots are slightly differently designed, but they appear functionally identical to the Hori ones.

 

These are far better than any other cheap Switch game cases I've seen...

 

IMAGES: The dark case is the original Hori 24, the clear case is the $1.75 Daiso version.

 

 

 
 
as.png
bs.png
cs.png
ds.png

#2 shwelding  

shwelding

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

That’s pretty cool, might go check out the daiso near my area to see if they have it. Do you have any pics of the case?

DavidD

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I did...

 

I feel as though the CAG forum media attachment feature is ... mildly convoluted.


#4 shwelding  

shwelding

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Thanks mate! After seeing the pic, I’m gonna pick up a few if I can find them. :)

DavidD

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

It looks like there are some minor structural differences present, but they aren't noticeable and don't seem to impact the functionality of the case.  It looks like there are a few more "cut out" spaces in the trays, and the "fingernail" holes on the sides of the cart slots might be a little bigger...


