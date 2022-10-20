Daiso Store Selling $1.75 version of $10+ Hori Nintendo Switch Game Card Case 24

Posted Today, 03:51 AM

Weird deal time.

Hori sells a small carrying case for Nintendo Switch games, which holds 24 games (or 23 with 2 microsd cards). I own a few -- they are great, but I dislike paying the $10+ I generally see them go for. (https://www.amazon.c...d/dp/B01NASY99Z)

I was at the local Daiso store today, and in their electronics section they are selling what appears to be the Hori Game Card Case 24, sans Hori branding, for just $1.75.

I purchased a few -- the plastic feels a bit softer, and the cart slots are slightly differently designed, but they appear functionally identical to the Hori ones.

These are far better than any other cheap Switch game cases I've seen...

IMAGES: The dark case is the original Hori 24, the clear case is the $1.75 Daiso version.