Days Gone (PC Digital Download) w/ free select title $10.70

Add Days Gone (PC Digital Download) to cart.
Add one free title from list below.
Proceed to checkout
Total should be $10.69.
Posted 28 October 2022 - 12:03 AM
Posted 28 October 2022 - 02:28 AM
Is there anything special about Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition?
I got RE4 from the RE humble bundle but not sure if this offers anything different.
Edit: neverminded looking at my steam library looks like it's the same version
Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:53 PM
Great deal, great game, my GOTY 2021. Also stalker and Middle earth are good.
Posted Yesterday, 01:10 AM
Dang might have to do this for RE4
Posted Yesterday, 04:03 PM
RE4 Ultimate HD is great on PC. If you never played RE4 before or played the RE4 Retail disc-version and needed a better version here on PC - well, this is UHD version is the one to get.
RE4 UHD (Remaster) is a lot better than the OG RE4 version for PC (from retail on disc), as RE4 UHD has mouse-look support too; and IIRC QLOC did this port (they rock at PC versions on the technical side, similar to say Nixxes).
Old RE4 PC from retail (on disc) doesn't have mouselook-support out-the-box; and that MouseAim Mod for RE4 PC (Retail version) might not work anyways in that old-version.
Also, for RE4 UHD on Steam for PC - get RE4Tweaks Mod, so you can at least add Subtitles to the cut-scenes. There's a lot more features than that in there though, too.
