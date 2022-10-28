Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #743: And Where is the Batman?

CAGcast #743: And Where is the Batman?

The gang catch up on TV shows and also talk Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Days Gone (PC Digital Download) w/ free select title $10.70

By hamadto, Oct 28 2022 12:03 AM
Steam Days Gone PC Digital Download Digital Delivery Digital Code PC Digital Code Email Delivery Digital Game

#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 28 October 2022 - 12:03 AM

CDKeys has Days Gone (PC Digital Download) w/ free select title on sale for $10.69 when you follow the steps listed below.
Steps:

 


#2 born free   Old School CAGiversary!   4955 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

born free

Posted 28 October 2022 - 02:28 AM

Is there anything special about Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition?

 

I got RE4 from the RE humble bundle but not sure if this offers anything different. 

 

Edit: neverminded looking at my steam library looks like it's the same version 


#3 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3634 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:53 PM

Great deal, great game, my GOTY 2021.  Also stalker and Middle earth are good.


#4 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   11095 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 AM

Dang might have to do this for RE4


#5 MysterD   42 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th 1980-2022)) CAGiversary!   27910 Posts   Joined 18.8 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted Yesterday, 04:03 PM

Is there anything special about Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition?

 

I got RE4 from the RE humble bundle but not sure if this offers anything different. 

 

Edit: neverminded looking at my steam library looks like it's the same version 

RE4 Ultimate HD is great on PC. If you never played RE4 before or played the RE4 Retail disc-version and needed a better version here on PC - well, this is UHD version is the one to get.

 

RE4 UHD (Remaster) is a lot better than the OG RE4 version for PC (from retail on disc), as RE4 UHD has mouse-look support too; and IIRC QLOC did this port (they rock at PC versions on the technical side, similar to say Nixxes).

 

Old RE4 PC from retail (on disc) doesn't have mouselook-support out-the-box; and that MouseAim Mod for RE4 PC (Retail version) might not work anyways in that old-version.

 

Also, for RE4 UHD on Steam for PC - get RE4Tweaks Mod, so you can at least add Subtitles to the cut-scenes. There's a lot more features than that in there though, too.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Steam, Days Gone, PC Digital Download, Digital Delivery, Digital Code, PC Digital Code, Email Delivery, Digital Game

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy