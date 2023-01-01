Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #748: Our Favorites of 2022

* - - - - 1 votes

GameStop.com select pre-owned games 4 for $40 (under $20) and 4 for $20 (under $10)

By Sugarbeats, Yesterday, 09:37 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM

GameStop offers Select Pre-Owned Video Games Priced $20 and under on sale at 4/$40, also Priced $10 and under at 4/$20

 

Discount applied automatically at checkout when adding 4 qualifying title to cart. Select free store pickup where stock permits. Otherwise, shipping is free on $59+ orders.


https://www.gamestop...j6IIuU9.CyOrxbg



Some noticeable eligible titles

PS5

Judgment
Lost Judgment
Marvel's Guardian of Galaxy
Scarlet Nexus
Tales of Arise

PS4

 

Bayonetta & Vanquish collection 
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mega man X Legacy Collection 
Samurai Warriors 5
Disgaea 5
Dying Light Anniversary Ed
Dynasty Warriors 8 empires
Nier Replicant
Shadow of Tomb Raider

 

edit: thread title was priced wrong 


