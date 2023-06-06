Jump to content

CAGcast #762: WOMBATHANA

CAGcast #762: WOMBATHANA

The gang catch up on a lot of TV and movies, talk PlayStation Showcase, Warhammer Boltgun and so much more!

* * - - - 2 votes

Free $10 amazon credit after watching Toyota ad

By blueweltall, Jun 06 2023 11:31 PM

blueweltall  

blueweltall

Posted 06 June 2023 - 11:31 PM

Watch ad to the end. About 10 seconds long

https://www.amazon.c...li_ss_tl#/offer


Shugo2540  

Shugo2540

Posted 06 June 2023 - 11:55 PM

Interesting I watched the ad, maybe it’s a targeted offer.

JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 06 June 2023 - 11:58 PM

Didn't work.


mdm  

mdm

Posted 07 June 2023 - 12:03 AM

Didn't work.

Are you sure? ...did you check your driveway? I think there might be something with an oversized bow on top waiting for you!


blueweltall  

blueweltall

Posted 07 June 2023 - 12:08 AM

Probably dead already.

Kromis  

Kromis

Posted 07 June 2023 - 12:18 AM

Probably dead already.

I saw it when Wario tweeted about it and saw the credit apply in my cart but I went back to look for other stuff. Unfortunately I took too long and it died. Sad! Very sad.  :cry:


Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 07 June 2023 - 01:15 AM

How do u check ur promotional balance? I tried checking out an item to see if I get any discount and it shows a gift card balance of 21.93 under my credit card. Wondering if that’s it

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 07 June 2023 - 01:17 AM

You'll get an email immediately after watching the ad if you qualify, the problem is in that link it tells you it's for "select items" and oof it's mostly garbage so ya'll ain't missing much.


Sonicyogurt  

Sonicyogurt

Posted 07 June 2023 - 10:36 PM

How do u check ur promotional balance? I tried checking out an item to see if I get any discount and it shows a gift card balance of 21.93 under my credit card. Wondering if that’s it

I didn’t get an email, but I do see $10 off at checkout for “Toyota Prius Promotion”.
