Free $10 amazon credit after watching Toyota ad

Watch ad to the end. About 10 seconds long
https://www.amazon.c...li_ss_tl#/offer
Jump to content
Posted 06 June 2023 - 11:31 PM
Watch ad to the end. About 10 seconds long
https://www.amazon.c...li_ss_tl#/offer
Posted 06 June 2023 - 11:55 PM
Posted 06 June 2023 - 11:58 PM
Didn't work.
Posted 07 June 2023 - 12:03 AM
Didn't work.
Are you sure? ...did you check your driveway? I think there might be something with an oversized bow on top waiting for you!
Posted 07 June 2023 - 12:08 AM
Posted 07 June 2023 - 12:18 AM
Probably dead already.
I saw it when Wario tweeted about it and saw the credit apply in my cart but I went back to look for other stuff. Unfortunately I took too long and it died. Sad! Very sad.
Posted 07 June 2023 - 01:15 AM
Posted 07 June 2023 - 01:17 AM
You'll get an email immediately after watching the ad if you qualify, the problem is in that link it tells you it's for "select items" and oof it's mostly garbage so ya'll ain't missing much.
Posted 07 June 2023 - 10:36 PM
I didn’t get an email, but I do see $10 off at checkout for “Toyota Prius Promotion”.
How do u check ur promotional balance? I tried checking out an item to see if I get any discount and it shows a gift card balance of 21.93 under my credit card. Wondering if that’s it