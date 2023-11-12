Anyone doing the BF games spreadsheet this year?

Posted 12 November 2023 - 10:48 PM

It's interesting to see stores starting to stock the items from their Black Friday ads, but to have not seen the ads yet. (On shelves that are 8-10 feet off the ground so most people can't reach them, but they're already on the sales floor rather than in the back.)



I'm hoping for some amount of activity around here in the next few weeks, mostly because in the past the community has been better about surfacing some of the more niche deals and helping a bit by providing a bit of a curated look rather than a just a straight data-dump, as slickdeals, dekudeals and Wario64's Twitter stream tend to be good for that, but slickdeal's threads tend to be a little more hit and miss in telling you if an indie game or AAA game of years past is worth the price. (Or if you'd be better off waiting for it to be in a bundle on Steam, etc).



Plus, with Target's Buy 2, Get 1 sale, and Gamestops 25%/50%/75% sale and random Amazon price drops, I've already found a small number of things worth grabbing.



Amazon: Pocky and Rocky ($12) for the Switch: (falls a bit through the day if it hasn't sold in a few hours).

Demon Throttle ($17) for the Switch: Physical Only release by Devolver



Gamestop: R-Type Final 3 Evolved ($25): Exclusive to Playstation 5.





I do hope there's a few more reasonable deals on new games, as it would be nice to see a good deal on Super Mario Wonder or Spider-man 2 that were a one-time deal on QVC/HSN or require a $75 Best Buy membership.