Anyone doing the BF games spreadsheet this year?
Posted 12 November 2023 - 03:19 PM
Posted 12 November 2023 - 03:23 PM
Black Friday turned into a month and a half long sale so it's much harder. There's Black Friday stuff on sale right now and people just don't know it like $50 PS5 controllers. They think it will be cheaper on Black Friday.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 04:26 PM
Posted 12 November 2023 - 04:42 PM
BF as we used to know it is probably dead folks. soon it will probably be all dogital
im down for dog sales
Posted 12 November 2023 - 04:54 PM
I'm ok with digital sales - I just have a gift card for both best buy and amazon I've been saving for a month to use so hope I can for good deals.
Looking specifically for
* Spiderman 2 (not holding my breath)
* Final Fantasy 16
* AC Mirage for PC
The rest, I guess I'll see what steam and such are doing unless anything else catches my eye.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 05:50 PM
BF as we used to know it is probably dead folks. soon it will probably be all dogital
Exactly this.
What's the point of a worksheet this year? The VG sale for Target already happened with the B2G1 sale last week.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 08:07 PM
We live in a world where game sales are almost non-existent.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 09:39 PM
Someone will likely make one when the 1st big electronic store’s ad leaks.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 10:07 PM
Someone will likely make one when the 1st big electronic store’s ad leaks.
Nothing "leaks" anymore since stores stop doing physical ads.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 10:29 PM
There's no deals to report. Hopefully we just don't know about them because there's no physical ads, and not because there won't be any deals. It really does suck though. Usually by this time we know most of the big upcoming deals. Kills the fun when there's nothing to be excited for.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 10:32 PM
imagine that, a thread created to ask if someone else will do the work for them is full of whining and complaining.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 10:48 PM
It's interesting to see stores starting to stock the items from their Black Friday ads, but to have not seen the ads yet. (On shelves that are 8-10 feet off the ground so most people can't reach them, but they're already on the sales floor rather than in the back.)
I'm hoping for some amount of activity around here in the next few weeks, mostly because in the past the community has been better about surfacing some of the more niche deals and helping a bit by providing a bit of a curated look rather than a just a straight data-dump, as slickdeals, dekudeals and Wario64's Twitter stream tend to be good for that, but slickdeal's threads tend to be a little more hit and miss in telling you if an indie game or AAA game of years past is worth the price. (Or if you'd be better off waiting for it to be in a bundle on Steam, etc).
Plus, with Target's Buy 2, Get 1 sale, and Gamestops 25%/50%/75% sale and random Amazon price drops, I've already found a small number of things worth grabbing.
Amazon: Pocky and Rocky ($12) for the Switch: (falls a bit through the day if it hasn't sold in a few hours).
Demon Throttle ($17) for the Switch: Physical Only release by Devolver
Gamestop: R-Type Final 3 Evolved ($25): Exclusive to Playstation 5.
I do hope there's a few more reasonable deals on new games, as it would be nice to see a good deal on Super Mario Wonder or Spider-man 2 that were a one-time deal on QVC/HSN or require a $75 Best Buy membership.
Posted 12 November 2023 - 11:35 PM
Fingers crossed...
Yes, you are. Get to work!
Posted 13 November 2023 - 12:46 AM
Exactly this.
What's the point of a worksheet this year? The VG sale for Target already happened with the B2G1 sale last week.
say goodbye soon to our beloved $10/$15 dollar BF bins we used to sift through and whatnot. best buy might have it this year but after that ? rip
Posted 13 November 2023 - 03:49 AM
I purchased two spiderman ps5 controllers at target for $74.99. I didn't even know that the ps5 controllers were on sale and almost didn't catch it. Luckily target price matched them. I also think black friday is pretty much dead.
Posted 13 November 2023 - 04:15 AM
Here's the thread from last year if anyone wants to take a trip down memory lane
https://www.cheapass...ral-discussion/
Posted 13 November 2023 - 08:22 AM
Amazon: Pocky and Rocky ($12) for the Switch
Thanks for bringing this one to my attention! Just ordered a copy for myself.
Posted 13 November 2023 - 01:56 PM
Thanks for bringing this one to my attention! Just ordered a copy for myself.
Not that big a deal (another example of stupid changes), but Pocky and Rocky was censored for its U.S. release.
Posted 13 November 2023 - 02:31 PM
Last year, someone made a great Excel spreadsheet and kept it up to date. Props to them. Not informed on Excel enough to make one myself unfortunately, plus that'd be pretty time-consuming.
Posted 13 November 2023 - 03:36 PM
Posted 13 November 2023 - 04:46 PM
Deku Deals is the site I use. It is amazing. Easy to naviagte and can create your wishlist and colection of your games (so you don't buy something twice...or thrice lol)
plus no forums so you don't hop into one and read people complaining about the same thing for years...cough cough Gamestop thread
Posted 13 November 2023 - 05:32 PM
Last year, someone made a great Excel spreadsheet and kept it up to date. Props to them. Not informed on Excel enough to make one myself unfortunately, plus that'd be pretty time-consuming.
I seem to remember a Google sheet that was continually updated. It was nice for reference. If it doesn't get made this year then I am fine to stick with my Dekudeals wishlist method along with Wario64 like I do the rest of the year. The insane door buster deals are not worth it for me.
Posted 13 November 2023 - 06:33 PM
Not that big a deal (another example of stupid changes), but Pocky and Rocky was censored for its U.S. release.
I realize you say it's not that big a deal... but I want to emphasize it's a single image of characters talking where some cleavage is covered. It doesn't change the game experience since most probably don't even look at the static images during these little text exchanges.
Posted 13 November 2023 - 07:52 PM
true! physical game sales decreasing are a sad sign of the times for all of us physical collectors; games or movie discs.
I miss the black friday game and movie sales hype of years gone by!
Posted 13 November 2023 - 07:52 PM
I'm still so backlogged on games, but it's hard for me to pass up a deal and I like looking at the spreadsheet to plan out where I go. But it does seem like everything is going to digital.
Posted 14 November 2023 - 06:52 PM
Anyone recommend any hard-hitting PS5 games?
I am hoping to see RE4 Remake drop to $19.99, but am scouting around to see if there are any additional games that can hold my attention.
I'm a rather seasoned, jaded gamer that has played and beaten several hundred games from start to finish, and at this point, most games cannot seem to grab my attention.
Posted 14 November 2023 - 06:58 PM
I do think its odd this year that there are already "black friday deals" and have been for the last 1-2 weeks. Its the earliest I can remember this happening.
Not sure if it means the actual black friday deals will be better or if these will essentially just be extended and the prices will be the same.
Posted 14 November 2023 - 08:44 PM
I started the past couple years' Google sheets for BF. The CAG community helped a lot in filling out the sheets. I stopped after Cheapy started editing my posts and putting in his own affiliate links, trying to profit off of my and the community's hard (free) work. I asked him politely to not do it and he dragged me in the comments.
Super scummy move and I'm not making the sheet again. Sorry guys.
Posted 14 November 2023 - 08:53 PM
Would be nice to have one and thanks to past volunteers who created them!
Posted 14 November 2023 - 10:25 PM
If you need a spreasheet there is one at resetera.
