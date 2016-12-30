Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 5 votes

Yo-Kai Watch Plush Toys at Dollar Tree

By duderanch, Dec 30 2016 05:02 AM

#1 duderanch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

duderanch

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:02 AM

They had a bunch of Yo-Kai Watch plushes (You know...if you're into that kind of thing)
 
vdshaza.jpg


#2 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10685 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:04 AM

Saw a ton at all the local ones here as well. Had to resist the urge to buy Jinbanyan because it would somehow spiral into a complete Yokai addiction


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#3 Bopsilove  

Bopsilove

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:08 AM

How much are they each?

#4 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   199 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:11 AM

My wife found these last week. $1.00 each. Yes, $1.00 each. My daughter was thrilled.

#5 Bopsilove  

Bopsilove

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:30 AM

Omg really just a $1. Wow thanks. I think I'll check it out later.

#6 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2029 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:44 AM

Nice find OP!will definitely take a trip to dollar tree tomorrow
Posted Image

#7 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1708 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:49 AM

Thanks!  Might have to check out my local Dollar Tree and grab some for my niece and nephew.


#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   9876 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 30 December 2016 - 02:33 PM

Shit, I may just have to pick up all of these lol.


#9 slowdive21   CAG Elder CAGiversary!   12376 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

slowdive21

Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:02 PM

Hmm, I didn't notice these. I went to 3 dollar trees to get the set of star wars snack cups/as seen on tv things they have.


The only person lifetime banned from Funcoland.
 

2017 yard sale thread

 

My understanding of pokemon

#10 EldritchOnRye   Flim Flam Argle Bargle CAGiversary!   36470 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

EldritchOnRye

Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:12 PM

Hmm, I didn't notice these. I went to 3 dollar trees to get the set of star wars snack cups/as seen on tv things they have.

 

What are these now? May as well look for everything fun out there if I'm looking for one thing. :rofl:


3ds120.gif Pocket Card Jockey  :pc: Final Fantasy 14  :wiiu: TBD  :vita: TBD

:xb1: TBD  :ps4: Nier Automata  :360: TBD  :ps3: TBD

Finished Games 2017: 3 - Recently Completed: :ps4: Disc Jam

EldritchOnRye.pngCinnabarSin.png

Trade List

#11 Flash Strife   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   282 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Flash Strife

Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:21 PM

Went to 2 different ones, each only had 1 Whisper and 1 Wiglin loose on the shelf. When I asked they said they were sold out a while ago and that it was lucky I found those. Wish I can find more.

#12 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:24 PM

I don't see any Manjimutts or Hungramps, so no deal


#13 slowdive21   CAG Elder CAGiversary!   12376 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

slowdive21

Posted 30 December 2016 - 06:10 PM

What are these now? May as well look for everything fun out there if I'm looking for one thing. :rofl:

They are called "Snackeez!" and there are two different sizes. There are at least 6 different larger sized ones. If you only want the classic characters it would be 4. The other two have kylo ren and captain phantasma on them.

 

The only person lifetime banned from Funcoland.
 

2017 yard sale thread

 

My understanding of pokemon

#14 ajh2298   2009 Stanley Cup Champs CAGiversary!   7392 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

ajh2298

Posted 30 December 2016 - 06:24 PM

Anyone know offhand how many different polishes there are? My done already had 3 and all 5 my store had were ones he didn't have.
----------------------------------------------------------------------

#15 GrimyHippo   Buggin Out CAG Veteran   24 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

GrimyHippo

Posted 30 December 2016 - 07:45 PM

Anyone know offhand how many different polishes there are? My done already had 3 and all 5 my store had were ones he didn't have.

There is 6 in total

 

 

The one in Canton, Ohio has boxes full of them. One of each character in each box. I had to ask the lady working as they were all still in the back


#16 Oisterboy   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   813 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Oisterboy

Posted 30 December 2016 - 07:51 PM

Omg I need these!

#17 letskissthesky   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   535 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

letskissthesky

Posted 30 December 2016 - 09:12 PM

I got them for my son for Christmas. At my store they had jibanyan, robonyan, blazion, whisper, wakappa (I think that's its name) and komasan.
Posted Image

#18 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6460 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 30 December 2016 - 09:24 PM

This thread makes me feel old and out of touch.....

Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

My GoFundMe - Help Me Get to Star Wars Celebration 2017!

#19 spacegundam0079   Itchy, Tasty ... CAGiversary!   1256 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

spacegundam0079

Posted 30 December 2016 - 09:48 PM

Nice work Op :) we got all six x3 for my little ones who love this show. And possibly, maybe , Ok a Whisper for myself !

RandomHajile3rd.png

#20 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7285 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 30 December 2016 - 10:04 PM

I'm guessing the Youkai Watch takeover of America isn't happening anytime soon.


#21 gundamb0i   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   132 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

gundamb0i

Posted 30 December 2016 - 10:09 PM

There is 8 total

#22 EasyEducator   The Easy Educator CAGiversary!   671 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

EasyEducator

Posted 30 December 2016 - 10:09 PM

Thanks OP! My kid was able to get all 6 of the characters.  He was pretty jazzed about it.  


Posted Image

#23 JSweeney   ... CAGiversary!   10963 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

JSweeney

Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:01 PM

I'm guessing the Youkai Watch takeover of America isn't happening anytime soon.

Considering the sequel came and went with basically no fanfare... yeah. I think that's a safe assumption.


#24 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3058 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:06 PM

There is 6 in total

 

 

The one in Canton, Ohio has boxes full of them. One of each character in each box. I had to ask the lady working as they were all still in the back

I am glad I have no idea what yo kai watch is so I don't have to drive down to canton.


#25 Versace Python   BURR! CAG in Training   88 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Versace Python

Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:20 PM

I spent 12 bucks for that Whisper plush at the book store!!! O_O


#26 ajh2298   2009 Stanley Cup Champs CAGiversary!   7392 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

ajh2298

Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:56 PM

I spent 12 bucks for that Whisper plush at the book store!!! O_O


I think my son spent $40 on three of them when they first came out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------

#27 Junkrat  

Junkrat

Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:00 AM

Just wanted to say a big thanks to OP. I bought my 3 year old the red one at gamestop last month for $13 and she loves it. When i brought home the other 5 tonight she was so excited. It's like she just won the lottery.

#28 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:11 AM

i went in my local $ Tree but couldn't find any. are you guys finding these in the toys section or somewhere else?


#29 Junkrat  

Junkrat

Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:18 AM

They were at an endcap towards the front of my store. Had several boxes just like op picture

#30 slidecage   Nothing to say CAGiversary!   29260 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

slidecage

Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:20 AM

Considering the sequel came and went with basically no fanfare... yeah. I think that's a safe assumption.

well the 2nd one was mostly nothing but a remake of the first


WOOOO I STINK
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy