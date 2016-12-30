They had a bunch of Yo-Kai Watch plushes (You know...if you're into that kind of thing)
Yo-Kai Watch Plush Toys at Dollar Tree
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:02 AM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:04 AM
Saw a ton at all the local ones here as well. Had to resist the urge to buy Jinbanyan because it would somehow spiral into a complete Yokai addiction
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:08 AM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:11 AM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:30 AM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:44 AM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:49 AM
Thanks! Might have to check out my local Dollar Tree and grab some for my niece and nephew.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 02:33 PM
Shit, I may just have to pick up all of these lol.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:02 PM
Hmm, I didn't notice these. I went to 3 dollar trees to get the set of star wars snack cups/as seen on tv things they have.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:12 PM
What are these now? May as well look for everything fun out there if I'm looking for one thing.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:21 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:24 PM
I don't see any Manjimutts or Hungramps, so no deal
Posted 30 December 2016 - 06:10 PM
They are called "Snackeez!" and there are two different sizes. There are at least 6 different larger sized ones. If you only want the classic characters it would be 4. The other two have kylo ren and captain phantasma on them.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 06:24 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 07:45 PM
Anyone know offhand how many different polishes there are? My done already had 3 and all 5 my store had were ones he didn't have.
There is 6 in total
The one in Canton, Ohio has boxes full of them. One of each character in each box. I had to ask the lady working as they were all still in the back
Posted 30 December 2016 - 07:51 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 09:12 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 09:24 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 09:48 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 10:04 PM
I'm guessing the Youkai Watch takeover of America isn't happening anytime soon.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 10:09 PM
Posted 30 December 2016 - 10:09 PM
Thanks OP! My kid was able to get all 6 of the characters. He was pretty jazzed about it.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:01 PM
Considering the sequel came and went with basically no fanfare... yeah. I think that's a safe assumption.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:06 PM
I am glad I have no idea what yo kai watch is so I don't have to drive down to canton.
Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:20 PM
I spent 12 bucks for that Whisper plush at the book store!!! O_O
Posted 30 December 2016 - 11:56 PM
I think my son spent $40 on three of them when they first came out.
Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:00 AM
Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:11 AM
i went in my local $ Tree but couldn't find any. are you guys finding these in the toys section or somewhere else?
Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:18 AM
Posted 31 December 2016 - 12:20 AM
well the 2nd one was mostly nothing but a remake of the first