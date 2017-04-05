Posted 05 April 2017 - 08:00 PM

World of Warcraft 60 day card, $15.97 Gamestop b/m.

Saw this was on sale for $21.97 a little while back, but Gamestop has recently dropped it to $15.97! Normally it's $14.99 for one month. It's sold out online so need to check your local stores. From doing the checker it was coming up as in stock at a bunch of stores in my area... Good timing with the recent update/patch.

(yeah yeah whatever, who plays WoW anymore amirite?)

http://www.gamestop....rd-60-day/40922

**I talked to a guy at my closest Gamestop and he didn't even know about it... Went there real quick even though it said they didn't have any just so I could ask. He said they actually changed the boxes so these are for the old ones, if your store says they have it in stock make sure to have them physically look for it.**

I may try and price match at Best Buy later...the picture of the card looks similar enough hopefully they'll honor it. WalMart wouldn't do it, said they really only price match their own site right now and not even then if it's a huge difference.