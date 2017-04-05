Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* * * * - 3 votes

Warcraft 60 day card $15.97 @ Gamestop B/M

By JKSonic, Apr 05 2017 08:00 PM

JKSonic  

JKSonic

Posted 05 April 2017 - 08:00 PM

World of Warcraft 60 day card, $15.97 Gamestop b/m.

 

Saw this was on sale for $21.97 a little while back, but Gamestop has recently dropped it to $15.97!  Normally it's $14.99 for one month.  It's sold out online so need to check your local stores.  From doing the checker it was coming up as in stock at a bunch of stores in my area... Good timing with the recent update/patch.

 

(yeah yeah whatever, who plays WoW anymore amirite?)

 

http://www.gamestop....rd-60-day/40922

 

**I talked to a guy at my closest Gamestop and he didn't even know about it... Went there real quick even though it said they didn't have any just so I could ask.  He said they actually changed the boxes so these are for the old ones, if your store says they have it in stock make sure to have them physically look for it.**

 

I may try and price match at Best Buy later...the picture of the card looks similar enough hopefully they'll honor it.  WalMart wouldn't do it, said they really only price match their own site right now and not even then if it's a huge difference.


233526.png

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 05 April 2017 - 08:14 PM

My hero. None close, but there's some on my way to work tomorrow.

biglou  

biglou

Posted 05 April 2017 - 09:04 PM

Damn, nice find. Gonna try and pick some up for my wife and me. Thanks!

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 05 April 2017 - 09:12 PM

"The World of Warcraft Game 60 Day Card is the perfect gift for your little Warcraft addict!"

For one thing, it sounds like they're assuming you're buying it for a kid and also can we stop throwing around words like starving, addict, OCD, etc.?

I just want to complain about something while waiting for UPS to pick up so I can go home

Faithful  

Faithful

Posted 05 April 2017 - 09:33 PM

Tried this last time they were $19.99 on the site. Rang up at $29.99 in store and was told they wouldn't honor the online price.

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 05 April 2017 - 09:42 PM

"The World of Warcraft Game 60 Day Card is the perfect gift for your little Warcraft addict!"

For one thing, it sounds like they're assuming you're buying it for a kid and also can we stop throwing around words like starving, addict, OCD, etc.?

I just want to complain about something while waiting for UPS to pick up so I can go home

Abeja  

Abeja

Posted 05 April 2017 - 10:06 PM

Anyone getting an error trying to do a pickup in store? I was instore too and didnt see the boxes


breathwillowmist  

breathwillowmist

Posted 05 April 2017 - 10:14 PM

Called up a Gamestop I will be going past tomorrow and they only had 2 cards in stock.  I double checked that they will honor the online price and they are holding both cards for me.  Thanks for this post.


JKSonic  

JKSonic

Posted 05 April 2017 - 10:15 PM

I talked to a guy at my closest Gamestop and he didn't even know about it... Went there real quick even though it said they didn't have any just so I could ask.  He said they actually changed the boxes so these are for the old ones, if your store says they have it in stock make sure to have them physically look for it.


233526.png

Oisterboy  

Oisterboy

Posted 06 April 2017 - 12:58 AM

Lol when will this game go F2P or B2P I'll finally give it a try. 


Zashule  

Zashule

Posted 06 April 2017 - 01:17 AM

Lol when will this game go F2P or B2P I'll finally give it a try. 

It is somewhat B2P at this point. You can buy game time with in-game gold. Currently about 4 hours of nethershard farming gets you one month of game time.


breathwillowmist  

breathwillowmist

Posted 06 April 2017 - 01:52 AM

It is somewhat B2P at this point. You can buy game time with in-game gold. Currently about 4 hours of nethershard farming gets you one month of game time.

That and the game is technically F2P til level 20 if you just want to try the game.  You can play as many characters as you want up til level 20.


Faithful  

Faithful

Posted 06 April 2017 - 02:01 AM

Went to 3 stores that my app showed stock for these. Found a few things out.

First store was no luck. Might have been hidden away somewhere but couldn't find it.

Second store I had done a pickup request for and they were able to find it before I got there. I can verify that it rings up at $15.97. These are the game cards that come in a box (same size as the other Blizzard games).

Third store I also did a pickup request but they had pulled the Point of Sale cards that are just the individual cards. These ring up at 29.99 so these don't work. At that store they looked some more and had it in a drawer behind the counter where they kept some other older PC games. So if your store shows inventory but you can't find it, might help to ask if they can look where they keep old computer games.

I haven't paid for WoW since you could use in game gold to buy tokens for play time but I can't bring myself to pay 100k gold for a month of play. $32 for 4 months using GS credit is worth it to me.

Good luck hunting for these!

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 06 April 2017 - 02:43 AM

"The World of Warcraft Game 60 Day Card is the perfect gift for your little Warcraft addict!"

For one thing, it sounds like they're assuming you're buying it for a kid and also can we stop throwing around words like starving, addict, OCD, etc.?

hey get this

 

 

 

 

evercrack


Sr_Fuerte  

Sr_Fuerte

Posted 06 April 2017 - 08:36 AM

There's one store that has for pick up hopefully they do have it.

whitereflection  

whitereflection

Posted 06 April 2017 - 03:30 PM

Went to 3 stores that my app showed stock for these. Found a few things out.
First store was no luck. Might have been hidden away somewhere but couldn't find it.
Second store I had done a pickup request for and they were able to find it before I got there. I can verify that it rings up at $15.97. These are the game cards that come in a box (same size as the other Blizzard games).
Third store I also did a pickup request but they had pulled the Point of Sale cards that are just the individual cards. These ring up at 29.99 so these don't work. At that store they looked some more and had it in a drawer behind the counter where they kept some other older PC games. So if your store shows inventory but you can't find it, might help to ask if they can look where they keep old computer games.
I haven't paid for WoW since you could use in game gold to buy tokens for play time but I can't bring myself to pay 100k gold for a month of play. $32 for 4 months using GS credit is worth it to me.
Good luck hunting for these!

Those boxes are already open, right? I'm always wary of buying PC games from Gamestop since they open everything and someone could have just copied down the code or snapped a picture with their phone. Good luck trying to explain that the product was already redeemed if that happens.

I don't currently play WoW - is 100k Gold a lot? I've read many people dropping their subscriptions and paying the Gold, so I always assumed it was quite manageable, but I guess those could have just been heavy players.

Faithful  

Faithful

Posted 06 April 2017 - 04:31 PM

Those boxes are already open, right? I'm always wary of buying PC games from Gamestop since they open everything and someone could have just copied down the code or snapped a picture with their phone. Good luck trying to explain that the product was already redeemed if that happens.

I don't currently play WoW - is 100k Gold a lot? I've read many people dropping their subscriptions and paying the Gold, so I always assumed it was quite manageable, but I guess those could have just been heavy players.


The boxes are sealed and the cards have to be scratched off to reveal the code. If you're worried you could just open the box in the store once you've paid for it.

100k is a lot of gold a month. It's an amount that a new player would never be able to reach consistently (unless they were an auction house flipper which most new players aren't). When posts get made asking what the bank amount of your average player has, below 100k is a common response. Yes there are many players with millions of gold but your average casual player probably doesn't even have enough to pay for a single month.

Recently Blizzard allowed gold to be used to pay for other Blizzard products - you can buy Overwatch or cards for hearthstone with your WoW gold. When that happened the value of tokens more than doubled in a day.

If you use GS credit this is an even better deal. Those $5 bonus trade cards would pay for 1/3 of the price of these if you trade in a $10 game. With the games I traded in last weekend with the stealth boost and the $5 cards I probably only paid $7-8 of actual credit for these. Amazing value for me in my case.

dVeLoPe  

dVeLoPe

Posted 07 April 2017 - 01:09 AM

i am i need for these does anyone want to let any go? no luck locally


Evilv6  

Evilv6

Posted 07 April 2017 - 11:53 AM

Sharing my experience, 2 Gamestops around my area had them in stock. I did the reservation thing online for both stores and then went after work.
First store had 2 in stock, came in and left in less than 5 minutes.
Second store it said they had 2 in stock as well, however, the cashier couldn't find the cards, he looked in the back in their old pc games stuff and couldn't find anything, which means I left empty handed.
APerfidiousDane  

APerfidiousDane

Posted 10 April 2017 - 09:26 AM

Would anybody, by any chance, be willing to pick a couple of these up and trade them to me? Only if your local store had them, I mean. Nowhere within 45 mins of me has any in stock. Just thought I'd check.


Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted 10 April 2017 - 01:33 PM

If someone gets one and the store has extra if someone would get one and just pm me a pic of the code I'll give you 22 bucks via PayPal. Send me a message.

troyshats  

troyshats

Posted 30 April 2017 - 01:27 AM

none in my area. but got best buy to price match for me i got 4 for roughly $62 plus they had a switch in stock!!! tax exempt my total was like 362 and some change!! so excited!


Sr_Fuerte  

Sr_Fuerte

Posted 30 April 2017 - 05:50 AM

none in my area. but got best buy to price match for me i got 4 for roughly $62 plus they had a switch in stock!!! tax exempt my total was like 362 and some change!! so excited!


Wait best buy price matches gamestop?

plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted 30 April 2017 - 06:33 AM

People still actively play WoW? Serious question.


Person808  

Person808

Posted 30 April 2017 - 07:10 AM

People still actively play WoW? Serious question.

I have a active subscription and I play with a few buddies. We all are playing for free pretty much because of the WoW Token where you pretty much trade gold for 30 day playtime.


Sr_Fuerte  

Sr_Fuerte

Posted 30 April 2017 - 07:19 AM

I have a active subscription and I play with a few buddies. We all are playing for free pretty much because of the WoW Token where you pretty much trade gold for 30 day playtime.


Wait how does the trade gold for 30 days work??

Person808  

Person808

Posted 30 April 2017 - 07:47 AM

Wait how does the trade gold for 30 days work??

It varies as you purchase it off the Auction House ingame but its been hovering around 100,000g for 1 Wow Token good for either $15 Battle.net balance (useable on all blizzard games) or 30 Days WoW Time. 

 

https://us.battle.ne...-warcraft-token


aldoussnow  

aldoussnow

Posted 30 April 2017 - 11:52 PM

It varies as you purchase it off the Auction House ingame but its been hovering around 100,000g for 1 Wow Token good for either $15 Battle.net balance (useable on all blizzard games) or 30 Days WoW Time. 

 

https://us.battle.ne...-warcraft-token

Man has gotten so expensive. When they first offered it was going for 22k. Once they added the tokens work for currency on blizz store prices went bananas.


bradbo  

bradbo

Posted 01 May 2017 - 12:28 AM

I'm so glad I finally got out of wow. I still read mmo champion a few times a week and from what I see there I wouldn't like what WoW is now anyway.

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 01 May 2017 - 05:08 PM

