Anti-Deal: Amazon Prime no longer applies to toys to life and CEs

By theemadgamer, Today, 08:43 PM

#1 theemadgamer

By theemadgamer, Today, 08:43 PM  

theemadgamer

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

New T&Cs

 

Nor clear how this updated info will apply to existing preorders.

 

To clarify, toys to life includes Amiibos, Skylanders and the like.

CEs = Collector Editions of video game releases.  Not clear on LE or Day One editions. 


http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#2 IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted Today, 08:46 PM  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

What are toys to life?  Sucks that it doesn't work on CEs anymore.  Though I never buy those.  I assume this is the 20% discount?  Does Bestbuy apply to CEs?  


#3 darkblueprint

Posted Today, 08:47 PM  

darkblueprint

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

What are toys to life? Sucks that it doesn't work on CEs anymore. Though I never buy those. I assume this is the 20% discount? Does Bestbuy apply to CEs?

Amiibo, Skylanders etc.

Did anyone pre-order Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind's CE when it was $30? My order still has that price and it ships Tuesday

#4 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

Uh, how will this impact CE preorders we've made before this change?


#5 Bogard

Posted Today, 08:48 PM  

Bogard

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

What are toys to life?  Sucks that it doesn't work on CEs anymore.  Though I never buy those.  I assume this is the 20% discount?  Does Bestbuy apply to CEs?  

That's stuff like Amiibo, Skylanders, and Lego Dimensions. Very strange decision on those.


#6 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 08:49 PM

Well apparently this has already been in effect because they refused to give me the discount on my Fire Emblem amiibo from 2 weeks ago.  I spoke with 2 different reps who refused to apply it.


#7 LimitedRunDoug  

LimitedRunDoug

Posted Today, 09:00 PM

Wow, might have to cancel my prime now then... one of the main reasons I had it... 


#8 Larry Davis

Posted Today, 09:00 PM  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 09:00 PM

Prime discount was already worse than GCU, what with it only applying to MSRP and having a 2-week time limit, but they somehow made it even worse! Congrats!


#9 GunstarRed

Posted Today, 09:04 PM  

GunstarRed

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

Your avatar pretty much sums everything up.


 


#10 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted Today, 09:06 PM

That's some shit.

I hope its just for actual collectors editions... how long until this starts to apply to day one editions or anything with an outer box or steel case or pack in soundtrack or something?

#11 chriscolbert

Posted Today, 09:18 PM  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 09:18 PM

Amiibo, Skylanders etc.

Did anyone pre-order Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind's CE when it was $30? My order still has that price and it ships Tuesday


Same here.

#12 slidecage

Posted Today, 09:18 PM  

slidecage

Posted Today, 09:18 PM

what is  CE


#13 Edzo04

Posted Today, 09:26 PM  

Edzo04

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

What are toys to life? Sucks that it doesn't work on CEs anymore. Though I never buy those. I assume this is the 20% discount? Does Bestbuy apply to CEs?

Toys that come to life when you leave the room and go on secret adventures

#14 Jurai

Posted Today, 09:26 PM  

Jurai

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

Wow, might have to cancel my prime now then... one of the main reasons I had it... 

yeah, plus the last time I ordered a CE from Amazon (BotW Master Sword) they cancelled my order a week before shipping leaving me SOL. I bought GCU a few weeks ago and have been shifting my ordering over there for games


#15 PDJ

Posted Today, 09:27 PM  

PDJ

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

#16 lehviput

Posted Today, 09:32 PM  

lehviput

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

Thanks for the PSA.

#17 Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Oh well, it was awesome while it lasted. Still love my Fire Emblem Fates SE for 20% off MSRP. Not concelling my prime membershipp though, I only pay $50/ year, so that's totally worth it. 


#18 Aryss

Posted Today, 09:34 PM  

Aryss

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

It probably has something to do with the fact that Amazon 4 billions last year and it's getting worse.  Get ready for some changes.  They are going to look for any corner to cut.


#19 lakers714  

lakers714

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Might cancel it now 


#20 neonlights326

Posted Today, 09:51 PM  

neonlights326

Posted Today, 09:51 PM

GCU wins again!

#21 ChronoSlayer

Posted Today, 09:52 PM  

ChronoSlayer

Posted Today, 09:52 PM

GCU reigns again (not like it hadn't)


