Anti-Deal: Amazon Prime no longer applies to toys to life and CEs

Nor clear how this updated info will apply to existing preorders.
To clarify, toys to life includes Amiibos, Skylanders and the like.
CEs = Collector Editions of video game releases. Not clear on LE or Day One editions.
What are toys to life? Sucks that it doesn't work on CEs anymore. Though I never buy those. I assume this is the 20% discount? Does Bestbuy apply to CEs?
Uh, how will this impact CE preorders we've made before this change?
That's stuff like Amiibo, Skylanders, and Lego Dimensions. Very strange decision on those.
Well apparently this has already been in effect because they refused to give me the discount on my Fire Emblem amiibo from 2 weeks ago. I spoke with 2 different reps who refused to apply it.
Wow, might have to cancel my prime now then... one of the main reasons I had it...
Prime discount was already worse than GCU, what with it only applying to MSRP and having a 2-week time limit, but they somehow made it even worse! Congrats!
Your avatar pretty much sums everything up.
Did anyone pre-order Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind's CE when it was $30? My order still has that price and it ships Tuesday
what is CE
Toys that come to life when you leave the room and go on secret adventures
Wow, might have to cancel my prime now then... one of the main reasons I had it...
yeah, plus the last time I ordered a CE from Amazon (BotW Master Sword) they cancelled my order a week before shipping leaving me SOL. I bought GCU a few weeks ago and have been shifting my ordering over there for games
Oh well, it was awesome while it lasted. Still love my Fire Emblem Fates SE for 20% off MSRP. Not concelling my prime membershipp though, I only pay $50/ year, so that's totally worth it.
It probably has something to do with the fact that Amazon 4 billions last year and it's getting worse. Get ready for some changes. They are going to look for any corner to cut.
Might cancel it now
GCU reigns again (not like it hadn't)