CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Target Ad 12/3 - 12/9: 10% Off Target Gift Cards 12/3 Only | Call of Duty WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, more - $39.99

By litepink, Yesterday, 10:04 PM
litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

icontarget.gif Monday 12/3 only: 10% off Target Gift Cards

ABV_WeekendDeals_GiftCards.jpg

 

 

$29.99

:ps4: :xb1: :pc: Overwatch

:ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V

$39.99
:ps4: :xb1: Call of Duty: World War II

:ps4: :xb1:Star Wars Battlefront II

:ps4: :xb1: NBA 2K18

:ps4: :xb1: Destiny 2

:ps4: :xb1: :switch: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

:ps4: :xb1: WWE 2K18 

:ps4: :xb1: :pc:The Evil Within 2 

:ps4: :xb1: Wolfenstein II 

 

icontarget.gif B1G1 50% all EA Sports Titles

 

:xb1: Select Controllers - Regularly $64.99, now $59.99


latin trident  

latin trident

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Battlefront 2 already discounted? This will be a $5 Games with Gold game in no time on X1 by the end of the year

Faithful  

Faithful

Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM

Target 20% coupon is valid through the 10th. Get some gift cards 10% off then spend them with the 20% coupon?? Hmm this has some possibilities.....

xrayzwei  

xrayzwei

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM

"You do however save 5% at the point of sale for whatever you're buying with the gift cards."

 

REDCard only discounts the amount charged to REDCard.  


Use Da Force  

Use Da Force

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM

You can do more than $300. From past years, I did one transaction in the electronics section and another at the regular check out at the front of the store. I also used Target gift cards that I got from work to buy more Target gift cards for this 10% promotion (buy Target gift cards with Target gift cards).


Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

I did this last year as well. I save all the $5 and $10 gift cards accrued throughout year and spend them for more gift cards during this promo. Came up over $20 in free money.

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

After reading this, I think it might be a good idea for me to save my Black Friday 20% off coupon until Sunday, 12/3 to get even more of a discount with 10% off of a gift card since the coupon is good until 12/10. Thanks, OP!

Edit: I was so excited that I failed to read Faithful's post that made my post totally redundant!
blazerock  

blazerock

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

such wishful thinking and foolish of me, but i so wish theyd start matching these discounts on the digital versions. *shakes fist*


jayce75  

jayce75

Posted Yesterday, 11:19 PM

Is that the 20% coupon they gave out during Black Friday to come back and shop? It has a whole list of exclusions - I remember game consoles were excluded but don’t remember if games were

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Is that the 20% coupon they gave out during Black Friday to come back and shop? It has a whole list of exclusions - I remember game consoles were excluded but don’t remember if games were

I have the coupon. Game consoles are excluded. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Nintendo hardware and Switch hardware are named on it. It doesn't say that games are excluded.

I'm looking at cheap TVs. The only TV specifically excluded is LG OLED TVs. But 30% off a TV that doesn't have burn-in spots in the screen like the one I come home to every night sounds like a good value proposition. And any clearance games I can get will be the cherry on top.
LannistersDebt  

LannistersDebt

Posted Yesterday, 11:42 PM

Can you use gift cards to buy gift cards?

Use Da Force  

Use Da Force

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

You can do more than $300. From past years, I did one transaction in the electronics section and another at the regular check out at the front of the store. I also used Target gift cards that I got from work to buy more Target gift cards for this 10% promotion (buy Target gift cards with Target gift cards).

 

 

Can you use gift cards to buy gift cards?


Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Don't forgot that if you have a Discover card, you can earn 5% bonuses on all Target purchases this quarter.


limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Today, 12:20 AM

Is the 20% off code a unique code or the same for everyone?


Faithful  

Faithful

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

Is the 20% off code a unique code or the same for everyone?


Unique. I got 2 codes from purchases I made.

limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Today, 12:39 AM

Unique. I got 2 codes from purchases I made.

I see. I read the FAQ above and am i reading it correctly since ive used my code for an online pickup does that mean i get to use it once in-store as well?


MusePrime  

MusePrime

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

If my nephew didn't want star wars battlefront 2 for xmas i'd be waiting till it was $5 bucks to pick it up.  At this point I hope it one foot in the grave for EA 


KITTYCATALERT  

KITTYCATALERT

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Are you guys positive you can buy gift cards with gift cards ? I looked on google and says you can't buy target gift cards with gift cards or on target .com
