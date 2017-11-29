Target Ad 12/3 - 12/9: 10% Off Target Gift Cards 12/3 Only | Call of Duty WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, more - $39.99

With the exception of Visa Pre-Paid cards and payments to your REDcard, no. You are free to spend the gift cards on Xbox/Playstation/Nintendo digital store credit, Nintendo Switch, Playstation Pro, Xbox One X, etc.

When can I use the gift cards?

Target usually let's you use gift cards immediately, with this promotion being the one exception. Gift cards will be valid the following day at 10am Central on December 4th.

Is there a limit to how many gift cards I can purchase?

Terms state $300 per household for a maximum discount of $30.

Do I still save 5% with my REDcard?

No, not for the sale of the gift cards. You do however save 5% at the point of sale for whatever you're buying with the gift cards.

Does the 20% off coupon I got from Black Friday work to save more on the gift cards? No, not for the sale of the gift cards. You do however save 20% at the point of sale for whatever you're buying with the gift cards. 20% Coupon Exclusions

What is this 20% off coupon? How do I obtain one?

Theses coupons were given out to guests who spent $50+ on Black Friday (not Thanksgiving Day, but actually Friday). The only way to obtain one is by asking someone else if they have a spare or for the Target.com promo code if they aren't using it (can be used once in-store and online)

Target's Fine Print:

*Gift card redeemable starting 12/4/17 at 10am Central. Offer restrictions: Target GiftCards purchased during 10% off offer may be redeemed beginning Monday, December 4th at 10am Central. Offer valid for up to $300 in Target GiftCard purchases ($30 maximum discount) per household. Minimum GiftCard purchase is $10. Limit one transaction up to $300 in Target GiftCards on Target.com. Offer does not include Target Visa Gift Cards, Target MasterCard Gift Cards, Target American Express Gift Cards and gift cards issued by other retailers. Offer excludes reloads of previously purchased Target GiftCards, Target GiftCards given in exchange for electronic or prepaid trade-ins, Target GiftCards provided for merchandise returns, Merchandise Return Cards and Target GiftCards provided as free promotional card with qualifying purchase. Quantities limited; no rainchecks. Purchases of Target GiftCards that exceed certain transaction limits may be voided. Terms and conditions apply to gift cards.