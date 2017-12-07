12/10-12/24: PSVR GT Bundle $200 Skyrim Bundle $350 Doom Bundle $300

Posted 08 December 2017 - 08:17 AM

when you look up the stand alone bundle on amazon, shows discontinued, points to GT Sport bundle as the base now. All other headsets are marked discontinued except Gt Sport, Doom, Skyrim.

Seems to be an exclusive with Bethesda in NA for the V2 and Skyrim/Doom. Which is probably just timed and in a few months you will find V2 in a different bundle or the Gt Sport. Which would be a bad move for Sony to update the GT Sport bundle, better to make the GT Sport bundle a timed one, and create a whole new base bundle.

Japan is a whole different argument, Sony has many different bundles/consoles/whatever in Japan, and not anywhere else. (just look at the Vita)

You could be right, but why produce two different versions for the same bundle with new hardware, a month after the release (GT Sport)

I just don't see Sony thinking it wise to release a bundle, and a month later toss new hardware, new box art etc and re release it with zero press release. "Hey new PSVR owner, We just put new hardware in the very bundle *you* just purchased!"

That would be some bad press for Sony...

Has to be a Bethesda deal imo.