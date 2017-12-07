https://uploadvr.com...-200-next-week/
Not sure if this is legit, but if true...this is a great deal if you have been waiting on great price for the PSVR. The downside to this is that it has the old model headset, which is probably the reason why of the price cut. I will be waiting for a bundle with this price tag with the newer model headset. Hopefully a price drop for the Skyrim Bundle to $300 would be nice.
Update: It's true https://www.playstat...ystems:12_6_17/
12/10-12/24: PSVR GT Bundle $200 Skyrim Bundle $350 Doom Bundle $300
https://uploadvr.com...-200-next-week/
Yes it's true, Sony announced this yesterday. :p
I'm just outdated with all the gaming news these days. Looks like no Skyrim Bundle for $300 coming.
On one hand, the PSVR deal is amazing even considering it's a gen 1 model, but on the other hand, it's a PSVR.
Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.
I've been loving my headset since I got it!
Coming from an owner since launch: this is an accurate statement. I love and hate it at the same time. The experience is unique and should be experienced by everyone. On the other hand, the chords are annoying, the resolution is crappy and the bulkiness of current VR is less than desirable.
No point in rushing, Skyrim bundle would be ideal at $200, let’s go clearance prices in early 2018
Dang I just bought this bundle on Cyber Monday from Target. would they able to price match and give me back the difference or will I have to return it?
Did you calibrate the distance of your PSVR? I heard this improves the image quality
it does, a lot.
Yep! This made a difference for me. I believe the default is set at 65mm for pupil distance. Graphics were OK, but I was having some eye strain and couldn't focus clearly on everything. Once adjusted the pupil distance (59mm for me), it really helped make everything more clear and I don't have eye strain with it anymore. It might not work for everyone, but worth testing it out.
Hmm, tempting. Can anyone recommend a good review site that outlines the differences between this model and the latest one? Are there major differences?
http://www.moguravr....-hikaku-review/ this site does a good job illustrating the differences but you'll have to google translate it because its in Japanese.
Is the new version of the standalone headset in stores with a price cut?
Since the Skyrim Bundle(new model) will have the same price as it had on Black Friday for $350...the standalone headset(new model) should have the same Black Friday price of $200 also, but I do think that it makes sense for Sony to cut the price to $150 for the standalone, if this happens...I will have no hesitation on getting it, and then I'll just get the camera and the move controllers separately.
#20
Posted 08 December 2017 - 06:31 AM
I’ll just wait
No point in rushing, Skyrim bundle would be ideal at $200, let’s go clearance prices in early 2018
You haven't been following how well the PSVR is selling then have you? Sony is throwing a lot of weight behind this technology now. The PSVR is not going away anytime soon. In fact, VR in general is gaining a ton of steam. There will be no "clearance prices" in early 18. The Skyrim bundle continues to sell out.
currently *only* 2 ways to get the V2.
1. Skyrim bundle
2. Doom VFR Bundle
the stand alone is V1. Thats why people have been complaining about the new headset.
https://blog.us.play...ion-vr-systems/
And if you read the Sony blog post about the sale, it's *only* these three bundles on sale. (GT Sport V1, Skyrim and Doom V2)
Dang I just bought this bundle on Cyber Monday from Target. would they able to price match and give me back the difference or will I have to return it?
I would like to know this too. Haven’t opened my bundle yet
The standalone V2 has been out since October in Japan https://youtu.be/TUBtONh5KVU it's possible that V2 is already on the shelves, you just have to check and make sure that its model# CUH-ZVR2
when you look up the stand alone bundle on amazon, shows discontinued, points to GT Sport bundle as the base now. All other headsets are marked discontinued except Gt Sport, Doom, Skyrim.
Seems to be an exclusive with Bethesda in NA for the V2 and Skyrim/Doom. Which is probably just timed and in a few months you will find V2 in a different bundle or the Gt Sport. Which would be a bad move for Sony to update the GT Sport bundle, better to make the GT Sport bundle a timed one, and create a whole new base bundle.
Japan is a whole different argument, Sony has many different bundles/consoles/whatever in Japan, and not anywhere else. (just look at the Vita)
You could be right, but why produce two different versions for the same bundle with new hardware, a month after the release (GT Sport)
I just don't see Sony thinking it wise to release a bundle, and a month later toss new hardware, new box art etc and re release it with zero press release. "Hey new PSVR owner, We just put new hardware in the very bundle *you* just purchased!"
That would be some bad press for Sony...
Has to be a Bethesda deal imo.
To be honest, the in home trial seems telling of the lack of success it’s having so this is a big wait for me. That and the wires involved will make me feel more like lawnmower man than tron.
It's actually been very successful for them, they've already sold 2 million units and 12 million games, way above what they were expecting.
Basically the new model supports the HDR 4k?
I'm young. I can wait another 10-20 years for fantastic VR.
I'm young. I can wait another 10-20 years for fantastic VR.
Gaming in the 80's was awesome.......glad I didn't wait until now to experience fantastic video games.
Basically the new model supports the HDR 4k?
The PSVR headset itself does not do either 4K or HDR, but version 2 does have a built in HDMI pass through to allow HDR signal from the PS4 to the TV for regular (non-VR) games.
Version 1 does not pass through the HDR signal, so if you leave your PSVR version 1 hooked up in the middle, you can't get HDR on your regular games unless you manually unplug and reattach every time you want to play regular games, or unless you buy a separate HDMI splitter.
Gaming in the 80's was awesome.......glad I didn't wait until now to experience fantastic video games.
Unless you grew up in that era (1974 bday here) you really have no idea the joy of gaming was back then. I doubt that will ever be seen again.
