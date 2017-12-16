20% off PSN coupon in ‘What’s New’ weekly email YMMV
#1
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
PSN ID, see what’s new this week.
#2
Posted Today, 02:47 AM
got one
pulled the trigger too damn early this week
#3
Posted Today, 02:48 AM
#4 Keep an attitude to live up! CAGiversary! 233 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:51 AM
Yeah, just got it. The code expires on Christmas day. I didn't use the last one, but I'll be using this one.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 126 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:51 AM
#6
Posted Today, 02:52 AM
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1358 Posts Joined 2.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:53 AM
Thanks for the heads up OP!
#8 "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary! 91 Posts Joined 1.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:54 AM
got one
pulled the trigger too damn early this week
No worries, only week 1 sale...still 4 more weeks of sale to go.
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6407 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:54 AM
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1548 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:54 AM
Email arrived literally as I picked up my phone after reading this.
And one with the PS4 Pro? Damn, need to look through the docs again, I just upgraded today.
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6407 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:55 AM
No worries, only week 1 sale...still 4 more weeks of sale to go.
Except only 10 days to use the coupon. So this week’s sales and next.
#12
Posted Today, 02:55 AM
No worries, only week 1 sale...still 4 more weeks of sale to go.
code expires the 25th
#13
Posted Today, 02:57 AM
#14
Posted Today, 03:03 AM
#15 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 58 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:06 AM
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 286 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:13 AM
http://m.neogaf.com/...8#post233216708
#17
Posted Today, 03:13 AM
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
PSN ID: Skyward1988
Nintendo ID: Vanskez88
#18 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 46 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:14 AM
I've signed up multiple times but for some reason I never get the emails. :/
If anyone has a 20% coupon they don't want, PM me and I'll give you a few humble keys or a few dollars or something for it!
#19 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 326 Posts Joined 7.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:16 AM
Such horse crap.
Never get these.
Never got my Horizon plat reward.
What the crap, Sony?
#20 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 326 Posts Joined 7.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:18 AM
They send me emails giving me tips on Uncharted, and telling me to take it online, but none of the emails that actually count.
#21
Posted Today, 03:21 AM
#22 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 403 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:23 AM
Here's a code since I won't be using it.
FQCCP4Q2A8
#23 "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary! 91 Posts Joined 1.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:30 AM
Here's a code since I won't be using it.
FQCCP4Q2A8
Used.
#24 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 46 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:30 AM
Here's a code since I won't be using it.
FQCCP4Q2A8
lurked :(
#25 Banned CAGiversary! 5079 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:30 AM
What's the link to even sign up for weekly emails?
#26 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 676 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:31 AM
If anyone has a spare code, could you please PM it to me?