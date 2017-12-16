Jump to content

CAGcast #526: It's Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

20% off PSN coupon in ‘What’s New’ weekly email YMMV

By jacknicklson, Today, 02:46 AM

jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

Email subject says:

PSN ID, see what’s new this week.

.Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 02:47 AM

got one

 

pulled the trigger too damn early this week


jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted Today, 02:48 AM

I still have my ps pro coupon expiring in February. Wondering if I use this if I can still use the other one.

Gotenks  

Gotenks

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

Yeah, just got it. The code expires on Christmas day. I didn't use the last one, but I'll be using this one.


allstar45  

allstar45

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

Can confirm as well. Got my coupon a minute ago

drd7of14  

drd7of14

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

I never get these...Doesn't matter how many times I tell Sony I wanted to receive them. Doesn't matter that I change my subscription status to YES! They still won't send me anything.

Deliciouspinto  

Deliciouspinto

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

Sweet, got one. Let’s see with all these sales what I can get.

Thanks for the heads up OP!

EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

got one

 

pulled the trigger too damn early this week

No worries, only week 1 sale...still 4 more weeks of sale to go.


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

Got one. Probably wait until next week’s sales to use it.

defpally  

defpally

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

Email arrived literally as I picked up my phone after reading this.

 

And one with the PS4 Pro?  Damn, need to look through the docs again, I just upgraded today.


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

No worries, only week 1 sale...still 4 more weeks of sale to go.


Except only 10 days to use the coupon. So this week’s sales and next.

.Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

No worries, only week 1 sale...still 4 more weeks of sale to go.

code expires the 25th


DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

Nice. Ends 12/25. Should I wait and pray for better game deals next week??!!

SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 03:03 AM

Never get these...

hypodrmage  

hypodrmage

Posted Today, 03:06 AM

Never get these. It’s the season of giving, so if anyone has one that they aren’t planning to use I’ll be happy to make sure it doesn’t go to waste!

Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 03:13 AM

I haven't tried this yet, but apparently if you change your PSN email you should start receiving the marketing (or whatever these emails are classified as). See link

http://m.neogaf.com/...8#post233216708

HeroOfTime88  

HeroOfTime88

Posted Today, 03:13 AM

Got it!



janemander  

janemander

Posted Today, 03:14 AM

I've signed up multiple times but for some reason I never get the emails. :/

 

If anyone has a 20% coupon they don't want, PM me and I'll give you a few humble keys or a few dollars or something for it!


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 03:16 AM

Such horse crap.

 

Never get these.

 

Never got my Horizon plat reward.

 

What the crap, Sony?


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 03:18 AM

They send me emails giving me tips on Uncharted, and telling me to take it online, but none of the emails that actually count.


Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

I never get these for my main account, but I get the emails for all of my foreign accounts. Never see any codes in those, though.

Treyjyert  

Treyjyert

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Here's a code since I won't be using it.

 

FQCCP4Q2A8


EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

Here's a code since I won't be using it.

 

FQCCP4Q2A8

Used.


janemander  

janemander

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

Here's a code since I won't be using it.

 

FQCCP4Q2A8

lurked :(


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

What's the link to even sign up for weekly emails?


apokalypse  

apokalypse

Posted Today, 03:31 AM

If anyone has a spare code, could you please PM it to me?


