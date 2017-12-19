Target Stores are closed Christmas Day - shop 24/7 at Target.com
REDcard Exclusive: Save an additional 20% off online clearance @ Target.com through 12/31.
Buy One Get One 25% off All Gaming Cards
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
$39.99
NBA 2K18
Wolfenstein II
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
WWE 2K18
Forza Motorsports 7
$44.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Assassin's Creed Origins
--
Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com
Target App - Now with Cartwheel
Target Ad 12/25-12/30: Buy One Get One 25% off All Gaming Cards
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
Target Stores are closed Christmas Day - shop 24/7 at Target.com
Posted Today, 12:21 AM
Posted Today, 12:23 AM
FYI the game cards deal is going on this week - it's on page ~ 17/18 of the weekly ad
