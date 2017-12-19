Jump to content

Target Ad 12/25-12/30: Buy One Get One 25% off All Gaming Cards

litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

icontarget.gif Target Stores are closed Christmas Day - shop 24/7 at Target.com
 
icontarget.gif REDcard Exclusive: Save an additional 20% off online clearance @ Target.com through 12/31.
 
icontarget.gif Buy One Get One 25% off All Gaming Cards
 
$29.99
:ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V

$39.99
:ps4: :xb1: NBA 2K18
:ps4: :xb1: Wolfenstein II
:ps4: :xb1: :switch: LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
:ps4: :xb1: :switch: WWE 2K18
:xb1: Forza Motorsports 7
 
$44.99
:ps4: :xb1: South Park: The Fractured But Whole
 
:ps4: :xb1: Assassin's Creed Origins
 
--
 
Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com
 
icontarget.gif Target App - Now with Cartwheel
app1_3.png app2_2.png


DPeqf.png

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

Any chance it shows which game cards? They were doing it in store recently and it included some stuff I wasn't expecting but I'm hoping for Google play.

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

FYI the game cards deal is going on this week - it's on page ~ 17/18 of the weekly ad


miami+goat.png

 

Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

