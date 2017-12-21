$150 PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle with Best Buy Pricematch

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:48 PM

That's what I tried, but it took away the Pick up discount of $99 and went back up to full price so I canceled the order. Oh well, the ultra-YMMV deal is dead now anyway.

I wouldn't exactly say "YMMV", it's more like "how bad can I con a chat rep to get what I want?". This is some seriously shady shit, and this Slick Deals type stuff is why retailers restrict policies for all the people that use them legitimately. People complain all the time when they try to Price Match and it takes a while, or some skeptical employee won't do it or is really hesitant and has to get a manager involved. "Deals" like this are why, because there are people out there that are trying to game the system so the system has to change to defend against them.

As best I can tell the deal is this:

Find some Zip Code where Walmart erroneously priced an out of stock XB1X/PS4 way down.

Convince a Best Buy chat rep to price match it and give you an order page for store pickup near that zip code.

Order it, then change the store pickup to your store.

Go pick it up at your store.

There are at least 3 things wrong with that, and the "deal" is to get past each one through a rep that is either too busy or doesn't care enough to raise flags, then argue him down if he does.