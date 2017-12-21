Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

$150 PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle with Best Buy Pricematch

By Darkforce92, Dec 21 2017 12:05 PM

#1 Darkforce92  

Darkforce92

Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:05 PM

I put what I read on another forum, same procedure as with Xbox One X:
 
Go to BestBuy.com and click on Price Match Guarantee
Select Online
Start chat with a B.B. rep.
Told him the B.B. SKU number for PS4 1TB Slim System with Star Wars Battlefront 2 (6139532)
He took couple of minutes to verify the price match.
Ask store pickup near Holly Springs, MS
He will generate link for payment
Get order number in the chat and email.
Go to bestbuy.com and find the order number. Change the order with your pickup store.
 
 
Here the screenshots: https://imgur.com/a/0fKV1
 
 
EDIT: The console is limited in stock now, the deal is YMMV, only a few agents will accept the pricematch.

#2 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6084 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:17 PM

I'm gonna pass over this shady as no-blood-on-the-door deal, but I'd like to know:

 

Why is this store different from all other stores?


#3 oper00   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   336 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

oper00

Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:34 PM

Why is this store different from all other stores?

 

Why is this store different from all other stores?

Probably the YMMV clearance prices like the games


#4 Doomburrito7   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   124 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Doomburrito7

Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:40 PM

I'm gonna pass over this shady as no-blood-on-the-door deal, but I'd like to know:

Why is this store different from all other stores?


Holy shit, this is amazing.

#5 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1008 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:21 PM

Can I buy then instead of pickup, change to shipping? Or is it easier to price match?


#6 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1248 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:36 PM

Great, lets do everything we can to bankrupt the best retailer for buying video games quicker. Bestbuy has been good to us so why exploit this? Its clearly shady and not a true deal.

This is going to ruin chat, i bet bestbuy takes away the option to price match. Watch

#7 jeffcrazy   oh well whatever nevermind CAGiversary!   1397 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

jeffcrazy

Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:41 PM

deleted original comment.

here's a stupid new comment so at least this post is about something -

 

Why the Best Buy rep gotta be HE???  What, girls can't do that super hard job??  hmmmm??


#8 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1190 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:51 PM

These are all dumb deals, just stop.

#9 Donken   Auditor CAGiversary!   2655 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:44 PM

I got one for $0 but YMMV.

1.) Put on leftover pirate costume from Halloween.
2.) Walk into Best Buy
3.) Say Yar to Loss Prevention Associate
4.) Pick up PS4
5.) Walk towards door
6.) Run past loss prevention Associate while yelling "This shall be the day when ye almost caught captain Jack Sparrow"
7.) If pursued fire cannon you attached to vehicle prior to arrival.

Like I said, YMMV, but if your in the market for a $0 PS4, it's a good deal.

#10 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:53 PM

Tried it but Walmart sold out during my chat...

#11 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3525 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:59 PM

I got one for $0 but YMMV.

1.) Put on leftover pirate costume from Halloween.
2.) Walk into Best Buy
3.) Say Yar to Loss Prevention Associate
4.) Pick up PS4
5.) Walk towards door
6.) Run past loss prevention Associate while yelling "This shall be the day when ye almost caught captain Jack Sparrow"
7.) If pursued fire cannon you attached to vehicle prior to arrival.

Like I said, YMMV, but if your in the market for a $0 PS4, it's a good deal.

comes with two free games if you have extra pockets.

#12 shadowassailantx   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:15 PM

Can I buy then instead of pickup, change to shipping? Or is it easier to price match?

That's what I tried, but it took away the Pick up discount of $99 and went back up to full price so I canceled the order.

 

Oh well, the ultra-YMMV deal is dead now anyway.


#13 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   272 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:21 PM

Guys come on, go back to Slickdeals with this shady shit. Stupid stuff like this is why Best Buy could pull their Price Match Policy.


#14 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1560 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:48 PM

That's what I tried, but it took away the Pick up discount of $99 and went back up to full price so I canceled the order.

 

Oh well, the ultra-YMMV deal is dead now anyway.

I wouldn't exactly say "YMMV", it's more like "how bad can I con a chat rep to get what I want?".  This is some seriously shady shit, and this Slick Deals type stuff is why retailers restrict policies for all the people that use them legitimately.  People complain all the time when they try to Price Match and it takes a while, or some skeptical employee won't do it or is really hesitant and has to get a manager involved.  "Deals" like this are why, because there are people out there that are trying to game the system so the system has to change to defend against them.

 

As best I can tell the deal is this:

Find some Zip Code where Walmart erroneously priced an out of stock XB1X/PS4 way down.

Convince a Best Buy chat rep to price match it and give you an order page for store pickup near that zip code.

Order it, then change the store pickup to your store.

Go pick it up at your store.

 

There are at least 3 things wrong with that, and the "deal" is to get past each one through a rep that is either too busy or doesn't care enough to raise flags, then argue him down if he does.


#15 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1248 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:56 PM

When we lose bestbuy, the true deals end. Exploiting their great price matching policy, why not try target or amazon, because it wont work. Things like gcu will never return. I hope your 149.99 ps4 and 199.99 x1x are worth it.

#16 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   959 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:02 PM

Lol this site is becoming shadyassgamer.com more and more every day.

#17 BigManJapan  

BigManJapan

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:08 PM

Considering how much Best Buy sucks, I hope some people actually were able to pull off this deal. It'll be the first actual "best" buy that store had in ages.


#18 Koudie  

Koudie

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:11 PM

shows at regular price :( i missed out lol


#19 mitch079   Fun hurts my lungs. CAGiversary!   12549 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:15 PM

I got one for $0 but YMMV.
1.) Put on leftover pirate costume from Halloween.
2.) Walk into Best Buy
3.) Say Yar to Loss Prevention Associate
4.) Pick up PS4
5.) Walk towards door
6.) Run past loss prevention Associate while yelling "This shall be the day when ye almost caught captain Jack Sparrow"
7.) If pursued fire cannon you attached to vehicle prior to arrival.
Like I said, YMMV, but if your in the market for a $0 PS4, it's a good deal.

HELP!!! They caught me and are now threatendnyxyhdjsjs

#20 ChuckZ   Who's that Pokémon? CAGiversary!   94 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

ChuckZ

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:21 PM


I put what I read on another forum, same procedure as with Xbox One X:

Go to BestBuy.com and click on Price Match Guarantee
Select Online
Start chat with a B.B. rep.
Told him the B.B. SKU number for PS4 1TB Slim System with Star Wars Battlefront 2 (6139532)
Gave him this link https://www.walmart....ion-4/542027433
Told him the zip code 38635
He took couple of minutes to verify the price match.
Ask store pickup near Holly Springs, MS
He will generate link for payment
Get order number in the chat and email.
Go to bestbuy.com and find the order number. Change the order with your pickup store.


There are only 4 consoles in stock at Walmart, if the link doesn't work anymore give this link:
https://www.walmart....s Battlefront 2

Here the screenshots: https://imgur.com/a/0fKV1

EDIT: Deal is dead. Console is out of stock at Walmart.


Is this post real? I work with BestBuy as a PlayStation 4 PSVR rep and I’m trying to honor and match this price for consumers to enjoy! Let me know as I could use it to help out.
#21 Koudie  

Koudie

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:27 PM

Is this post real? I work with BestBuy as a PlayStation 4 PSVR rep and I’m trying to honor and match this price for consumers to enjoy! Let me know as I could use it to help out.

 

your a good man !! happy holidays !


#22 usflegend   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

usflegend

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:33 PM

Wish this type of "Deal" would quit showing up on here. This isn't a deal, its a very shady scheme.


#23 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:42 PM

I’m seeing Best Buy drop their price match policy because of stuff like this. GS has already destroyed deals because of people going apeshit with stuff, let’s not kill Best Buy too. I’d be left with only Amazon and Target...🤦‍♂️

#24 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:47 PM

I live about 30min from this Walmart in Holly Springs. They had an Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle for $150 with in-store pickup so I ordered it. About an hour later they called me saying they didn't have said console in stock but offered the "Ultimate Halo" 500GB bundle in it's place. I accepted and just picked it up!IMG_7033.JPG IMG_7035.JPG

#25 ChuckZ   Who's that Pokémon? CAGiversary!   94 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

ChuckZ

Posted 21 December 2017 - 08:04 PM

Go to BestBuy.com and click on Price Match Guarantee
Select Online
Start chat with a B.B. rep.
Told him the B.B. SKU number for PS4 1TB Slim System with Star Wars Battlefront 2 (6139532)
Gave him this link https://www.walmart....ion-4/542027433
Told him the zip code 38635
He took couple of minutes to verify the price match.
Ask store pickup near Holly Springs, MS
He will generate link for payment
Get order number in the chat and email.
Go to bestbuy.com and find the order number. Change the order with your pickup store.



I tried following this guide with no luck price still states $249.99
#26 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   2860 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:26 PM

These are all dumb deals, just stop.

This. Before we know it, there will be a dozen threads on here with these stupid exploits.

 

Considering how much Best Buy sucks, I hope some people actually were able to pull off this deal. It'll be the first actual "best" buy that store had in ages.

May 2017 join date. Like you would know :roll:


#27 ETERNIA FOREVER   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

ETERNIA FOREVER

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:37 PM

Great, lets do everything we can to bankrupt the best retailer for buying video games quicker. Bestbuy has been good to us so why exploit this? Its clearly shady and not a true deal.

This is going to ruin chat, i bet bestbuy takes away the option to price match. Watch

Well said bro, a mod is needing to come in an delete this bullshit thread and future ones like this one and the one from yesterday is needing to be deleted ...


#28 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:49 PM

I actually wondered after yesterday how long it would take for people to figure out that they could do this for other items too. And here we are.


#29 destinyruinedmylife  

destinyruinedmylife

Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:21 PM

I actually wondered after yesterday how long it would take for people to figure out that they could do this for other items too. And here we are.


Can't wait for Best Buy to change their price match policy because of this bs.

#30 jeffcrazy   oh well whatever nevermind CAGiversary!   1397 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

jeffcrazy

Posted Yesterday, 12:15 AM

Well said bro, a mod is needing to come in an delete this bullshit thread and future ones like this one and the one from yesterday is needing to be deleted ...

right, but hey, Best Buy Saturday Night glitches are their fault so Fuck EM AND HURRY BUY EVERYTHING YOU CAN BEFORE THEY FIX IT OMG I GOT THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS!!

 

Not aiming this specifically at you, but CAGs c'mon - don't be a hypocrite and think that BestBuy price glitches are perfectly fair game, but this somehow crosses a line.   

 

I mean yeah of course it kind of does - I didn't do it cause I'm not gonna do this shit.

 

But I did buy some glitched games and still don't feel bad about that at all.   

And you know those glitches do way more damage then the 5 people who successfully get this to work.   

 

And hey they're both ways to save money and be cheap getting gaming stuff.

CAGs are CAGs, it ain't all pretty to see and / or beneficial to big corporations around here.


