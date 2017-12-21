$150 PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle with Best Buy Pricematch
Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:05 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:17 PM
I'm gonna pass over this shady as no-blood-on-the-door deal, but I'd like to know:
Why is this store different from all other stores?
Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:34 PM
I'm gonna pass over this shady as no-blood-on-the-door deal, but I'd like to know:
Why is this store different from all other stores?
Probably the YMMV clearance prices like the games
Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:40 PM
I'm gonna pass over this shady as no-blood-on-the-door deal, but I'd like to know:
Why is this store different from all other stores?
Holy shit, this is amazing.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:21 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:36 PM
This is going to ruin chat, i bet bestbuy takes away the option to price match. Watch
Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:41 PM
deleted original comment.
here's a stupid new comment so at least this post is about something -
Why the Best Buy rep gotta be HE??? What, girls can't do that super hard job?? hmmmm??
Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:51 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:44 PM
1.) Put on leftover pirate costume from Halloween.
2.) Walk into Best Buy
3.) Say Yar to Loss Prevention Associate
4.) Pick up PS4
5.) Walk towards door
6.) Run past loss prevention Associate while yelling "This shall be the day when ye almost caught captain Jack Sparrow"
7.) If pursued fire cannon you attached to vehicle prior to arrival.
Like I said, YMMV, but if your in the market for a $0 PS4, it's a good deal.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:53 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:59 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:15 PM
Can I buy then instead of pickup, change to shipping? Or is it easier to price match?
That's what I tried, but it took away the Pick up discount of $99 and went back up to full price so I canceled the order.
Oh well, the ultra-YMMV deal is dead now anyway.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:21 PM
Guys come on, go back to Slickdeals with this shady shit. Stupid stuff like this is why Best Buy could pull their Price Match Policy.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:48 PM
That's what I tried, but it took away the Pick up discount of $99 and went back up to full price so I canceled the order.
Oh well, the ultra-YMMV deal is dead now anyway.
I wouldn't exactly say "YMMV", it's more like "how bad can I con a chat rep to get what I want?". This is some seriously shady shit, and this Slick Deals type stuff is why retailers restrict policies for all the people that use them legitimately. People complain all the time when they try to Price Match and it takes a while, or some skeptical employee won't do it or is really hesitant and has to get a manager involved. "Deals" like this are why, because there are people out there that are trying to game the system so the system has to change to defend against them.
As best I can tell the deal is this:
Find some Zip Code where Walmart erroneously priced an out of stock XB1X/PS4 way down.
Convince a Best Buy chat rep to price match it and give you an order page for store pickup near that zip code.
Order it, then change the store pickup to your store.
Go pick it up at your store.
There are at least 3 things wrong with that, and the "deal" is to get past each one through a rep that is either too busy or doesn't care enough to raise flags, then argue him down if he does.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:56 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:02 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:08 PM
Considering how much Best Buy sucks, I hope some people actually were able to pull off this deal. It'll be the first actual "best" buy that store had in ages.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:11 PM
shows at regular price :( i missed out lol
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:15 PM
HELP!!! They caught me and are now threatendnyxyhdjsjs
I got one for $0 but YMMV.
1.) Put on leftover pirate costume from Halloween.
2.) Walk into Best Buy
3.) Say Yar to Loss Prevention Associate
4.) Pick up PS4
5.) Walk towards door
6.) Run past loss prevention Associate while yelling "This shall be the day when ye almost caught captain Jack Sparrow"
7.) If pursued fire cannon you attached to vehicle prior to arrival.
Like I said, YMMV, but if your in the market for a $0 PS4, it's a good deal.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:21 PM
I put what I read on another forum, same procedure as with Xbox One X:
Go to BestBuy.com and click on Price Match Guarantee
Select Online
Start chat with a B.B. rep.
Told him the B.B. SKU number for PS4 1TB Slim System with Star Wars Battlefront 2 (6139532)
Gave him this link https://www.walmart....ion-4/542027433
Told him the zip code 38635
He took couple of minutes to verify the price match.
Ask store pickup near Holly Springs, MS
He will generate link for payment
Get order number in the chat and email.
Go to bestbuy.com and find the order number. Change the order with your pickup store.
There are only 4 consoles in stock at Walmart, if the link doesn't work anymore give this link:
https://www.walmart....s Battlefront 2
Here the screenshots: https://imgur.com/a/0fKV1
EDIT: Deal is dead. Console is out of stock at Walmart.
Is this post real? I work with BestBuy as a PlayStation 4 PSVR rep and I’m trying to honor and match this price for consumers to enjoy! Let me know as I could use it to help out.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:27 PM
Is this post real? I work with BestBuy as a PlayStation 4 PSVR rep and I’m trying to honor and match this price for consumers to enjoy! Let me know as I could use it to help out.
your a good man !! happy holidays !
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:33 PM
Wish this type of "Deal" would quit showing up on here. This isn't a deal, its a very shady scheme.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:42 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:42 PM
Posted 21 December 2017 - 08:04 PM
Select Online
Start chat with a B.B. rep.
Told him the B.B. SKU number for PS4 1TB Slim System with Star Wars Battlefront 2 (6139532)
Gave him this link https://www.walmart....ion-4/542027433
Told him the zip code 38635
He took couple of minutes to verify the price match.
Ask store pickup near Holly Springs, MS
He will generate link for payment
Get order number in the chat and email.
Go to bestbuy.com and find the order number. Change the order with your pickup store.
I tried following this guide with no luck price still states $249.99
Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:26 PM
These are all dumb deals, just stop.
This. Before we know it, there will be a dozen threads on here with these stupid exploits.
Considering how much Best Buy sucks, I hope some people actually were able to pull off this deal. It'll be the first actual "best" buy that store had in ages.
May 2017 join date. Like you would know
Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:37 PM
Great, lets do everything we can to bankrupt the best retailer for buying video games quicker. Bestbuy has been good to us so why exploit this? Its clearly shady and not a true deal.
This is going to ruin chat, i bet bestbuy takes away the option to price match. Watch
Well said bro, a mod is needing to come in an delete this bullshit thread and future ones like this one and the one from yesterday is needing to be deleted ...
Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:49 PM
I actually wondered after yesterday how long it would take for people to figure out that they could do this for other items too. And here we are.
Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:21 PM
I actually wondered after yesterday how long it would take for people to figure out that they could do this for other items too. And here we are.
Can't wait for Best Buy to change their price match policy because of this bs.
Posted Yesterday, 12:15 AM
Well said bro, a mod is needing to come in an delete this bullshit thread and future ones like this one and the one from yesterday is needing to be deleted ...
right, but hey, Best Buy Saturday Night glitches are their fault so EM AND HURRY BUY EVERYTHING YOU CAN BEFORE THEY FIX IT OMG I GOT THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS AND THIS!!
Not aiming this specifically at you, but CAGs c'mon - don't be a hypocrite and think that BestBuy price glitches are perfectly fair game, but this somehow crosses a line.
I mean yeah of course it kind of does - I didn't do it cause I'm not gonna do this shit.
But I did buy some glitched games and still don't feel bad about that at all.
And you know those glitches do way more damage then the 5 people who successfully get this to work.
And hey they're both ways to save money and be cheap getting gaming stuff.
CAGs are CAGs, it ain't all pretty to see and / or beneficial to big corporations around here.
