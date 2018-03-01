Target Exclusive: Oregon Trail Handheld - $25 Retail
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:10 PM
For those who want to know what it is:
https://m.youtube.co...h?v=cBPJDSkGcn8
Already going for $50+ on eBay.
#2
Posted Yesterday, 03:20 PM
IDK why I want this but I'll have to get it during lunch. Moving across the US in a couple months so should be a great time killer on the road.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM
https://brickseek.co...sku=087-10-2886
I picked one up yesterday. The Target employee had to get it from the back as they had yet to put them out and also had no idea they even had them. Oddly enough the girl brought out one for me to purchase and didn't seem to care to stock the rest of their inventory.
To my knowledge Target stores just started to get these in this week. It is pretty cool though the dpad is not the greatest, it works fine for Oregon Trail. Overall it's a cool novelty for $25 and I really dig that the device itself looks like an old DOS machine.
I am also surprised these are selling for $50+ on eBay already. This is a Target exclusive and like the Oregon Trail card game that is also exclusive to Target I fully expect them to continue to stock this for awhile.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 04:10 PM
Thanks for bringing this to my attention OP - had no idea this even existed.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 04:10 PM
I did not even know about this but I want it. I don't know if I want it in handheld form though especially for a single device.
#6
Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM
IDK why I want this but I'll have to get it during lunch. Moving across the US in a couple months so should be a great time killer on the road.
Or you can live it! Get out of that car and randomly shoot at animals for food. Traffic sucks? Why not just take those wheels off your car and go across the river! Loved one have dysentery? Well, they were probably going to die from that or narive americans among those parts regardless.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 04:28 PM
#8
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM
I did not even know about this but I want it. I don't know if I want it in handheld form though especially for a single device.
I don't get the hype/desire for such a thing.
these are selling for $50+ on eBay already.
WHAT THE HELL TARGET BRICKSEEK SAID THERE WAS TWO BUT WHEN I GOT THERE THE CLUELESS EMPLOYEE JUST SHRUGGED AND SAID MUST HAVE BEEN STOLEN OR A GLITCH OR SOMETHING. YEAH RIGHT I KNOW THE EMPLOYEE'S JUST SCALP THEM ALL THE TIME. ALL I WANT IS ONE TO OPEN AND ONE TO KEEP SEALED I'VE BEEN THE BIGGEST OREGON TRAIL FAN I STILL HAVE THE DOS GAME THAT I LOAD UP EVERY ONCE IN AWHILE. ME AND BROTHER USED TO ALWAYS PLAY THIS I JUST WANT TO GET HIM ONE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND TARGET IS PROMOTING SCALPERS BY NOT HAVING ENOUGH.
#9
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM
This is neat...but not $25 neat. Isn’t this an app yet?
There's The Oregon Trail: American Settler app, but it ain't the same as the original.
#10
Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM
I don't get the hype/desire for such a thing.
WHAT THE HELL TARGET BRICKSEEK SAID THERE WAS TWO BUT WHEN I GOT THERE THE CLUELESS EMPLOYEE JUST SHRUGGED AND SAID MUST HAVE BEEN STOLEN OR A GLITCH OR SOMETHING. YEAH RIGHT I KNOW THE EMPLOYEE'S JUST SCALP THEM ALL THE TIME. ALL I WANT IS ONE TO OPEN AND ONE TO KEEP SEALED I'VE BEEN THE BIGGEST OREGON TRAIL FAN I STILL HAVE THE DOS GAME THAT I LOAD UP EVERY ONCE IN AWHILE. ME AND BROTHER USED TO ALWAYS PLAY THIS I JUST WANT TO GET HIM ONE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND TARGET IS PROMOTING SCALPERS BY NOT HAVING ENOUGH.
Nostalgia. When I was in school it was this, number munchers, lemonade stand, and Carmen Sandiago were games I played a lot.
#11
Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM
Nostalgia. When I was in school it was this, number munchers, lemonade stand, and Carmen Sandiago were games I played a lot.
The Carmen Sandiego card game that Target had over the holidays was fun. My favorite part is that it's possible for Carmen to win. Like, four people sit down, strategize, carefully work out clues, and it can be all for naught if you pick the wrong card or make an errant guess. NOBODY WINS.
I think it's great. Both games i've played Carmen won.
No one wants to play with me anymore though.
#12
Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM
The Carmen Sandiego card game that Target had over the holidays was fun. My favorite part is that it's possible for Carmen to win. Like, four people sit down, strategize, carefully work out clues, and it can be all for naught if you pick the wrong card or make an errant guess. NOBODY WINS.
I think it's great. Both games i've played Carmen won.
No one wants to play with me anymore though.
I got that for Christmas from my sister but have yet to play it yet. I doubt many people I know will want to play with it other than my sister. Lol
#13
Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM
#14
Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM
Part of me wants to buy it incase it becomes rare and for pure nostalgia purposes, but part of me doesnt want to spend $25 on it as I doubt I'll play through it more than a few more times. Damn this cheapassery
#15
Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM
Got mine at lunch, as they had 8 in stock but hadn't even opened the box yet. Luckily the Target near work isn't complete shit and the lady there has always been super helpful so she was able to track them down pretty quick. Going to display it next to my Centipede arcade machine from Walmart for a retro corner; love it!
#16
Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM
I don't get the hype/desire for such a thing.
WHAT THE HELL TARGET BRICKSEEK SAID THERE WAS TWO BUT WHEN I GOT THERE THE CLUELESS EMPLOYEE JUST SHRUGGED AND SAID MUST HAVE BEEN STOLEN OR A GLITCH OR SOMETHING. YEAH RIGHT I KNOW THE EMPLOYEE'S JUST SCALP THEM ALL THE TIME. ALL I WANT IS ONE TO OPEN AND ONE TO KEEP SEALED I'VE BEEN THE BIGGEST OREGON TRAIL FAN I STILL HAVE THE DOS GAME THAT I LOAD UP EVERY ONCE IN AWHILE. ME AND BROTHER USED TO ALWAYS PLAY THIS I JUST WANT TO GET HIM ONE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND TARGET IS PROMOTING SCALPERS BY NOT HAVING ENOUGH.
I had to have them get it out of the back. Seems like these shipped out under the radar and employees had no idea about it and now it's been blowing up on Reddit and they have people going in asking about them when they can't find them on the shelf. I'll scope out Target when I go after work to hopefully snag that Striker Gunvolt deal, even though I should probably just pass since I have the 3DS version already.
#17
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
#18
Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM
Anyone remember the game where you're a something (sorry more like a fuzzy blue ball with legs) and you collect car,blimp,and aeroplane parts for solving puzzles. At the end of stage you would build your racer and go head to head against the boss.Also you would fend yourself from other somethings with bananas.
#19
Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM
Wow, I just had a flashback!
#20
Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM
Nostalgia. When I was in school it was this, number munchers, lemonade stand, and Carmen Sandiago were games I played a lot.
When is Number Munchers Remastered coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One? And will there be VR support?
#21
Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM
#22
Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM
The same dummies buying Nintendo and Super Nintendo classics are sure to gobble these up. Let's go back to the 90s where you bought a different handheld for every game you wanted to play on the go...
#23
Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM
When is Number Munchers Remastered coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One? And will there be VR support?
Would buy. Imagine coming face to face with this in VR:
#24
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
Anyone remember the game where you're a something (sorry more like a fuzzy blue ball with legs) and you collect car,blimp,and aeroplane parts for solving puzzles. At the end of stage you would build your racer and go head to head against the boss.Also you would fend yourself from other somethings with bananas.
YES!!!!!! that game was the shit as a kid and thank you for helping an old fart remember this.
#25
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
#26
Posted Today, 12:01 AM
I can't see these lasting long in stores as many stores only got between 4 and 8.
#27
Posted Today, 12:04 AM
Would buy. Imagine coming face to face with this in VR:
My only concern is if it would utilize the Unreal framework or if it would be built from the ground up with a proprietary engine. I want my numbers to appear lifelike.
