Target Exclusive: Oregon Trail Handheld - $25 Retail

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM

https://brickseek.co...sku=087-10-2886



For those who want to know what it is:



https://m.youtube.co...h?v=cBPJDSkGcn8



Already going for $50+ on eBay.

I picked one up yesterday. The Target employee had to get it from the back as they had yet to put them out and also had no idea they even had them. Oddly enough the girl brought out one for me to purchase and didn't seem to care to stock the rest of their inventory.

To my knowledge Target stores just started to get these in this week. It is pretty cool though the dpad is not the greatest, it works fine for Oregon Trail. Overall it's a cool novelty for $25 and I really dig that the device itself looks like an old DOS machine.

I am also surprised these are selling for $50+ on eBay already. This is a Target exclusive and like the Oregon Trail card game that is also exclusive to Target I fully expect them to continue to stock this for awhile.