CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 5/13-5/19

By Tyrok, Today, 07:50 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :ps4: Dragon's Crown Pro: Battle-Hardened Edition $49.99
  • :switch: Battle Chasers: Nightwar $39.99
  • :switch: Hello Kitty Kruisers $39.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :switch: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $59.99
  • :3ds: Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux $39.99
  • :xb1: State of Decay 2 $29.99
  • :xb1: State of Decay 2 Ultimate Edition $49.99

Game Deals:

  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Just Dance 2018 $29.99 Save $30
  • :switch: Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $19.99 Save $20

Everything Else:

  • Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
  • Free Controller when you buy an Xbox One X with your My Best Buy Credit Card (Valid 5/6-6/2)
  • Save $50 on Select Xbox One S Consoles
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Zelda Switch Core Plus Wired Controller $24.99 Save $5
  • Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 350VR Wired Gaming Headset $59.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Black Panther $22.99 Save $2
  • Black Panther 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Black Panther Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • Black Panther 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Die Hard 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Braveheart 4K $24.99 Save $3
  • Gladiator 4K $24.99 Save $3
  • Rick and Morty: Season Three $22.99 Save $2
  • Rick and Morty: Season Three Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2

wildthing2022000  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

It's fun not spending money.


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 08:02 PM

Thx Tyrok!

boneless  

boneless

Posted Today, 08:07 PM

I can't believe black panther is being released on bluray already. I feel like life is passing me by.

Kylearan  

Kylearan

Posted Today, 08:08 PM

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has been priced at $29.99 a lot lately, a permanent drop must be incoming.


Kylearan  

Kylearan

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

I can't believe black panther is being released on bluray already. I feel like life is passing me by.

Right? It's still playing in 12 theaters in the Los Angeles area.


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

I can't believe black panther is being released on bluray already. I feel like life is passing me by.


Under Construction

 

spoiler.JPG

 

lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

Loved Dragon's Crown on Vita (mained Elf). I may pick it up again on PS4.


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 08:40 PM

Anyone member the days when the SB versions were the same price as the non-SB versions?  I member.


xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

respectablechum  

respectablechum

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

State of Decay on Friday 5/18? Xbox site has it releasing on the 22nd


Versafied  

Versafied

Posted Today, 09:01 PM

Oh darn I was looking forward to Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 09:09 PM

I think I will pick up Dragon's Crown Pro because I really like that game and only have it on Vita currently, plus that steelbook looks nice. 

 

I want State of Decay and Hyrule Warriors on Switch, but like Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze I am having trouble justifying the price for a game I already own just to have it on Switch. These should really be at least $50 instead of $60 games. State of Decay is priced right, but I may just reactivate my Game Pass and try it out. Still don't have a One X yet and I am not all that interested in playing games on my OG Xbox One anymore, just makes me upset that it isn't a One X when I do. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, God of War, and Yakuza 6 |  :xb1: Nothing |   :switch: Fire Emblem Warriors and Wild Guns

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Dreamcast)

 

CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 09:12 PM

It's fun not spending money.

lucky for you, this week sucks for deals just like the last 4 consecutive weeks


qz02k3R.jpg

doppelganger  

doppelganger

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

State of Decay on Friday 5/18? Xbox site has it releasing on the 22nd

I recall hearing that the Ultimate Edition of State of Decay was going to be released a few days ahead of the standard edition.

I'm pretty sure it's 5/18 for the Ultimate Edition, and 5/22 for the standard edition. I'm not sure if BB is mis-advertising the release date, or if OP missed some small print in the ad.

On a personal note, I really kinda hate this sort of business practice (releasing premium editions early), and I hope this doesn't become the standard.


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 09:23 PM

State of Decay on Friday 5/18? Xbox site has it releasing on the 22nd

It's the play 4 days early thing like with other MS titles


The Lord Tachanka  

The Lord Tachanka

Posted Today, 11:03 PM

I recall hearing that the Ultimate Edition of State of Decay was going to be released a few days ahead of the standard edition.
I'm pretty sure it's 5/18 for the Ultimate Edition, and 5/22 for the standard edition. I'm not sure if BB is mis-advertising the release date, or if OP missed some small print in the ad.
On a personal note, I really kinda hate this sort of business practice (releasing premium editions early), and I hope this doesn't become the standard.


Unfortunately, this seems like it's becoming more and more common with some games lately.
