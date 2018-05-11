Best Buy Ad 5/13-5/19

New Releases Available Tuesday:
- Dragon's Crown Pro: Battle-Hardened Edition $49.99
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $39.99
- Hello Kitty Kruisers $39.99
New Releases Available Friday:
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $59.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux $39.99
- State of Decay 2 $29.99
- State of Decay 2 Ultimate Edition $49.99
Game Deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $29.99 Save $30
- Just Dance 2018 $29.99 Save $30
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $19.99 Save $20
Everything Else:
- Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
- Free Controller when you buy an Xbox One X with your My Best Buy Credit Card (Valid 5/6-6/2)
- Save $50 on Select Xbox One S Consoles
- Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
- Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
- Zelda Switch Core Plus Wired Controller $24.99 Save $5
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 350VR Wired Gaming Headset $59.99 Save $20
New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:
- Black Panther $22.99 Save $2
- Black Panther 4K $27.99 Save $2
- Black Panther Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
- Black Panther 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
- Die Hard 4K $24.99 Save $5
- Braveheart 4K $24.99 Save $3
- Gladiator 4K $24.99 Save $3
- Rick and Morty: Season Three $22.99 Save $2
- Rick and Morty: Season Three Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2