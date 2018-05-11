Best Buy Ad 5/13-5/19

Posted Today, 09:09 PM

I think I will pick up Dragon's Crown Pro because I really like that game and only have it on Vita currently, plus that steelbook looks nice.

I want State of Decay and Hyrule Warriors on Switch, but like Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze I am having trouble justifying the price for a game I already own just to have it on Switch. These should really be at least $50 instead of $60 games. State of Decay is priced right, but I may just reactivate my Game Pass and try it out. Still don't have a One X yet and I am not all that interested in playing games on my OG Xbox One anymore, just makes me upset that it isn't a One X when I do.