HD Link (HDMI) for OG Xbox is up at Amazon

By Jurai, Today, 01:52 AM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:52 AM

These have been OOS for months unless you're willing to pay $90+ on eBay

 

Available for ordering for $24.99 on Amazon, expected to ship in a week

 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076J9TNCD/


#2 Zaku77  

Zaku77

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

I'm not familiar with this product. Is there any benefit / drawback to my component cables for the OG Xbox?



#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:01 AM

I'm not familiar with this product. Are there any benefit / drawback to my component cables for the OG Xbox?

Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S8 using Tapatalk

 

If you're happy with component output, then no, probably not. It's really aimed at the use-case that you don't have any non-hdmi inputs on your set and don't want to run through a converter


#4 Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 02:13 AM

Hey thanks for the update, can't wait to finally play Halo MP in HD while eating my Freedom Fries and listening to Sum 41. I sure hope the last Matrix movie is good and not boring and convoluted.


#5 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:20 AM

personally my tv only has HDMI input, so I've been waiting for these to come back in stock since I finally got around to fixing up my original xbox. MS is making good strides on BC on the XB1 but there are still some good games in the back catalogue worth a play.


#6 bee01  

bee01

Posted Today, 02:26 AM

Hmm tempting.  I just installed CoinOPS 8 on my OG Xbox.  HDMI is certainly more convenient than component.


#7 Kaijuboy  

Kaijuboy

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

FYI: some models suffer interference with this cable (read reviews for details). Also it only passes 2-channel stereo, no surround. It’s good to have, just know what your getting into!


#8 DisGonnaBeGood  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

Hmm tempting. I just installed CoinOPS 8 on my OG Xbox. HDMI is certainly more convenient than component.


Cost of an OG Xbox and new 3.5" hard drive is extremely cheap. That's the only thing holding me back from getting this, as I'd feel bad spending about as much on it as those two items together.



#9 Bizzquik  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 02:47 AM

Thanks, OP.

 

And yes, Kaijuboy makes good points; these things can cause issues on some specific models.

 

But I bought them to try out.  And down the road, fewer and fewer audio receivers are going to retain component cables - so these will be nice to have if they work on my ol' Xbox.  Shame about no Dolby Digital, though.



#10 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

They did confirm on facebook that this batch has NOT been updated to address reports of interference, just a heads up if anyone was hoping to upgrade that previously had an issue with it.

 

Edit: looks like Amazon is adding more stock than the initial quantities, probably still processing them in at the warehouse

 

Also if you're on the fence, keep in mind this cable has been OOS for 2+ months and has only been attainable by paying almost $100 on eBay, if you have the need, I would buy now


#11 Bizzquik  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 04:12 AM

This thread has inspired me to look for cheap original Xbox games on eBay....which could be a two-fer if Microsoft does something crazy at E3 in three weeks like announce disc-based, system-level OG emulation on Xbox One at E3.



#12 media_wonder  

media_wonder

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

Hey thanks for the update, can't wait to finally play Halo MP in HD while eating my Freedom Fries and listening to Sum 41. I sure hope the last Matrix movie is good and not boring and convoluted.

You jest, yet those were the best days of my life. lol




#13 lakers714  

lakers714

Posted Today, 04:34 AM

Tempting because these sell out and cost so much from 3rd party vendors 




#14 bradbo  

bradbo

Posted Today, 04:38 AM

It makes a turd look like a turd.

#15 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

This thread has inspired me to look for cheap original Xbox games on eBay....which could be a two-fer if Microsoft does something crazy at E3 in three weeks like announce disc-based, system-level OG emulation on Xbox One at E3.


Yeah, the price of the games they announce bc for immediately spikes, I'm glad they've been adding them to Xbox live also. I keep a modded Xbox around but the enhancements they're doing to let the xbone run them at higher resolution is really nice

Fyi the Xbox one already does system level emulation of some Xbox titles they added it earlier this year
