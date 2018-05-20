HD Link (HDMI) for OG Xbox is up at Amazon

These have been OOS for months unless you're willing to pay $90+ on eBay
Available for ordering for $24.99 on Amazon, expected to ship in a week
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076J9TNCD/
Jump to content
Posted Today, 01:52 AM
These have been OOS for months unless you're willing to pay $90+ on eBay
Available for ordering for $24.99 on Amazon, expected to ship in a week
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076J9TNCD/
Posted Today, 01:57 AM
My YouTube Channel (Not in active use)
https://www.youtube....HellDestroyer77
My Complete Game Collection: https://drive.google...cpj5oe8EOPSQ1JQ
My Twitter:https://twitter.com/Helldestroyer77
My Complete DVD/Blu Collection: http://www.blu-ray.c...id.php?u=102540
Posted Today, 02:01 AM
I'm not familiar with this product. Are there any benefit / drawback to my component cables for the OG Xbox?
Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S8 using Tapatalk
If you're happy with component output, then no, probably not. It's really aimed at the use-case that you don't have any non-hdmi inputs on your set and don't want to run through a converter
Posted Today, 02:13 AM
Hey thanks for the update, can't wait to finally play Halo MP in HD while eating my Freedom Fries and listening to Sum 41. I sure hope the last Matrix movie is good and not boring and convoluted.
Posted Today, 02:20 AM
personally my tv only has HDMI input, so I've been waiting for these to come back in stock since I finally got around to fixing up my original xbox. MS is making good strides on BC on the XB1 but there are still some good games in the back catalogue worth a play.
Posted Today, 02:26 AM
Hmm tempting. I just installed CoinOPS 8 on my OG Xbox. HDMI is certainly more convenient than component.
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
Hmm tempting. I just installed CoinOPS 8 on my OG Xbox. HDMI is certainly more convenient than component.
Posted Today, 02:47 AM
Thanks, OP.
And yes, Kaijuboy makes good points; these things can cause issues on some specific models.
But I bought them to try out. And down the road, fewer and fewer audio receivers are going to retain component cables - so these will be nice to have if they work on my ol' Xbox. Shame about no Dolby Digital, though.
Posted Today, 02:54 AM
They did confirm on facebook that this batch has NOT been updated to address reports of interference, just a heads up if anyone was hoping to upgrade that previously had an issue with it.
Edit: looks like Amazon is adding more stock than the initial quantities, probably still processing them in at the warehouse
Also if you're on the fence, keep in mind this cable has been OOS for 2+ months and has only been attainable by paying almost $100 on eBay, if you have the need, I would buy now
Posted Today, 04:12 AM
This thread has inspired me to look for cheap original Xbox games on eBay....which could be a two-fer if Microsoft does something crazy at E3 in three weeks like announce disc-based, system-level OG emulation on Xbox One at E3.
Posted Today, 04:17 AM
Hey thanks for the update, can't wait to finally play Halo MP in HD while eating my Freedom Fries and listening to Sum 41. I sure hope the last Matrix movie is good and not boring and convoluted.
You jest, yet those were the best days of my life. lol
Posted Today, 04:34 AM
Tempting because these sell out and cost so much from 3rd party vendors
Posted Today, 04:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:04 AM
This thread has inspired me to look for cheap original Xbox games on eBay....which could be a two-fer if Microsoft does something crazy at E3 in three weeks like announce disc-based, system-level OG emulation on Xbox One at E3.