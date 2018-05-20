HD Link (HDMI) for OG Xbox is up at Amazon

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

They did confirm on facebook that this batch has NOT been updated to address reports of interference, just a heads up if anyone was hoping to upgrade that previously had an issue with it.

Edit: looks like Amazon is adding more stock than the initial quantities, probably still processing them in at the warehouse

Also if you're on the fence, keep in mind this cable has been OOS for 2+ months and has only been attainable by paying almost $100 on eBay, if you have the need, I would buy now