PSA: Amazon No-Rush Rewards no longer apply to video game purchases

By tonyvx, Today, 07:05 PM

#1 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

For Prime members who choose slower shipping, Amazon offers a $1 digital credit. I know many people here used the program to buy eShop, Xbox, PSN, and Steam codes - those are no longer eligible items. I confirmed today with Amazon that the change took place at the end of May.

 

For myself, this was easily the best deal around - free games. But unfortunately this is no longer the case. So unless you're eager to snag those MP3s, time to stop using the No-Rush Rewards program. 

 

First GCU and now this, these are truly the end times.


#2 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12794 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 07:09 PM  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

Luckily PC Game Supply has 30% off PSN deals that...haven't shown up in months. Bing rewards you my only friend now.


#3 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

another reason why I feel great about allowing my prime to expire months ago

 

feels glorious


#4 MendicantBS   Black Mage CAGiversary!   431 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

MendicantBS

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

bought $10 Xbox gift card as soon as I saw this message. I didn’t have any trouble. Attached image as proof51C1BC23-9E15-48F6-A5C3-4CC3003EEA33.jpeg

#5 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1084 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 07:28 PM  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

bought $10 Xbox gift card as soon as I saw this message. I didn’t have any trouble. Attached image as proof  51C1BC23-9E15-48F6-A5C3-4CC3003EEA33.jpeg

BTFO


#6 Mclarry   Wish Kid CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Mclarry

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

It's working here too. are you sure the Amazon CS understood your question?

 

[ ]'s


#7 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1859 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 07:30 PM  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 07:30 PM


