Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Black Friday Ad

By NeoMonk, Nov 08 2018 06:24 AM

#1 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:24 AM

 

Consoles & Accessories
 
:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe Bundle
:ps4: $249.99 Playstation VR CREED/Supershot VR Bundle
:ps4: $199.99 Playstation VR Astro Bot/Moss Bundle
:ps4: $199.99 Playstation 4 Slim Spiderman Bundle
:ps4: $39.99 PS+ 12 Month Membership
:ps4: $39.99 PS4 Dual Shock Controllers
xbox360107.gif $429.99 XBOX ONE X1TB Gold Rush Special Edition BFV Bundle
xbox360107.gif $199.99 XBOX One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle

xbox360107.gif $69.99 XBOX 12 Month GamePass
xbox360107.gif $29.99 XBOX Live 6 Month Subscription
xbox360107.gif $14.99 XBOX Live 3 Month Subscription
:3ds: $79.99 Nintendo 2DS super Mario Maker Edition
:D/ $159.99 NVIDIA Shield TV Gaming Edition

 

Games
 
$44.99
:ps4: BLOPS 4 

 
$39.99
:switch:  Bayonetta 1-2 
:switch:  Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze
:switch: Kirby Star Allies 
:switch: Valkyria Chronicles 4 Launch Edition
:switch: Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
:ps4: NBA 2k19 200k VC

 
$34.99
:switch:  Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 
:switch:  Sushi Striker 
:switch:  Fire Emblem Warriors 
:switch:  :ps4:xbox360107.gif Starlink Battle for Atlas
:ps4: Destiny 2 Forsaken Legendary 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Soul Calibur VI 

 
$29.99 
:switch: DragonBall Fighter Z 
:switch: Tennis World Tour 
:switch: Overcooked 2 
:switch: Hello Neighbor 
:switch: Farming Simulator Switch
:switch: Payday 2
:switch:  :ps4:xbox360107.gif FIFA 19
​  :switch:  :ps4:xbox360107.gif NBA 2k19 
​  :switch:   :ps4:xbox360107.gif Lego DC Super-Villains
:switch:   :ps4:xbox360107.gif Nickelodeon Kart Racer
:ps4: Dragon Quest 11 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif NHL 19 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Overwatch Legendary Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Nascar Heat 3 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Vampyr
:ps4:xbox360107.gif For Honor Marching Fire 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Naruto Shinobi Striker 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif PES 2019 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif F1 2018 
:ps4: Skyrim VR 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Train Sim World 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Conan Exiles 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif For Honor Marching Fire 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Madden 19 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Assasins Creed Odyssey 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Shadow of the Tomb Raider 
xbox360107.gif LEGO DC Marvel Villans 
xbox360107.gif Forza Horizon 4 
xbox360107.gif WWE 2k19 
:3ds: Captain Toad Treasure Tracker 
 
 
$24.99
:switch:  Crash N-Sane Trilogy 
:switch:  Hasbro Game Night Collection 
:switch:  Megaman Legacy Collection 1+2
:switch:  Megaman X Legacy Collection 
:switch:  Carnival Games 
:switch:  Undertale
:switch:  Sonic Forces
:switch: :ps4:xbox360107.gif Just Dance 2019 
:switch:  :ps4:xbox360107.gif Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
:switch:  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Shining Resonance Refrain
:ps4:xbox360107.gif No Man's Sky XP
:ps4:xbox360107.gif MXGP Pro
:ps4:xbox360107.gif COD Blops 3
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
:ps4: Persona 5
:ps4: God of War 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif COD WWII Gold Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Fallout 4 GOTY Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif UFC 3 
xbox360107.gif Sea of Thieves 
 

$19.99
:switch:  Mario & Rabbids 
:switch:  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Rocket League 
:switch:  Sports Party 
:switch:  America's Greatest GameShow Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy 
:switch:  Namco Museum Arcade Pac 
:switch:​   :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Scribblenauts Mega-Pack
:switch:​   :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Super Bomberman R 
:switch:​   :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Mutant Football League
:switch: Hunting Simulator
:switch:​   :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Lego The Incredibles
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Bioshock Collection
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Extinction
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Friday The 13th
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Hello Neighbor
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Injustice 2
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Kingdom Come Deliverance
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Sonic Forces
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Megal Gear Survive

​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Monster Energy Supercross
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Banner Saga Trilogy
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  The Elder Scrolls Online Sumerset
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  The Evil Within 2
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Sims 4
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Wolfenstein 2
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Zone of Enders 2nd Runner 
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Monster Hunter World
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  Overcooked 2
​  :ps4:xbox360107.gif  OnRush
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Monster Hunter World 
:ps4: MLB The Show 18 
:ps4: Detroit 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Skyrim Special Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Diablo 3 Eternal Collection 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  The Crew 2 
:ps4: Nier Automata 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  NBA Live 19 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  DragonBall Fighter Z
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Agony
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Sims 4 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Assassins Creed Origins 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  GTA 5 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Far Cry 5 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Injustice 2 Legendary 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif  Middle Earth Shadow of War 
:3ds: Pokemon Ultra Sun 
:3ds: Pokemon Ultra Moon 

 

$14.99 and Under

:switch:  Legendary Fishing 

:switch: :ps4:xbox360107.gif Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn 

:ps4:xbox360107.gif COD Modern Warfare

:ps4:xbox360107.gif L.A. Noire 

:ps4:xbox360107.gif Borderlands The Handsome Collection 

:ps4:xbox360107.gif Watchdogs 2 

:ps4: Doom VFR 

:ps4: Dissidia Final Fantasy
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection

:ps4:xbox360107.gif MX vs ATV All Out 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Star Trek Bridge Crew
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Loading Human Chapter 1
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Rayman Legends
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Hunting Simulator 

:ps4:xbox360107.gif Battlefront 2

:ps4:xbox360107.gif Assassins Creed Syndicate
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Burnout Paradise Remastered 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Far Cry 4 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Life Is Strange 
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Scribblenauts Showdown
:ps4:xbox360107.gif Gravel

xbox360107.gif State of Decay 2 
xbox360107.gif PUBG 
:3ds: The Legend of Zelda OCarina of Time 3D
:3ds: Animal Crossing New Leaf 

xbox360107.gif Red Dead Redemption

 

#2 Donutkid2222   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   770 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Donutkid2222

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:25 AM

this is a good solid list for the games, kinda wished RDR2 was discounted but fantastic list. 


#3 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4347 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:38 AM

Finally!

#4 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:40 AM

this is a good solid list for the games, kinda wished RDR2 was discounted but fantastic list. 

 

But.... you get a collapsable cup! in Gold!  :beer:


#5 SideQuestsSuck  

SideQuestsSuck

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:40 AM

I'm only seeing a One S bundle in the BB ad...anyone confirm the $399 One X?

#6 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:49 AM

I'm only seeing a One S bundle in the BB ad...anyone confirm the $399 One X?

 

https://www.bestbuy....ry=doorbusters2

$429 with a free 2nd controller.

 

(Page 2 of the preview ad if it doesn't show up correctly)


#7 Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:49 AM

Thank god i played most of the worthwhile stuff this year. no spider man game sale though....bummer. Might be able to walk away spending 30 on dragon quest.


#8 tukai   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1151 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

tukai

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:52 AM

Just want ac odyssey gold edition lowered. No luck

#9 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:57 AM

For the prices I think Walmart is the best option for me.


#10 wakkawakka   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   430 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

wakkawakka

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:59 AM

But.... you get a collapsable cup! in Gold!  :beer:

It's actually brass and  I WANT IT SO FUCKING BADLY. IT SOLD OUT ALONG WITH MAJORITY OF THE RDR2 merchandise on gamestop super fast.


#11 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1538 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:04 AM

Hoping for GCU to stack


#12 dinovelvet   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3607 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

dinovelvet

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:10 AM

 


$7.99
:ps4: Battlefront 2 

 

 

:)


#13 strait edge follower   Cult of personality CAGiversary!   12229 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

strait edge follower

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:16 AM

Detroit resident evil 7 and dragon ball fighter for me ! Gotta check the Blu ray deals now

#14 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1907 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:21 AM

Damn, way more games than I thought I was be interested in. Good thing for Elite early access, don’t have to stress out about things selling out. Is early access just a few days early or like a week? I can never remember.

#15 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:29 AM

Pretty sure RE7 Gold was $15 at Target last year. This is the opposite of how depreciation works, Best Buy. . .

 

Still a lot of solid deals otherwise, but nothing for me.


#16 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11673 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:31 AM

Pretty sure RE7 Gold was $15 at Target last year. This is the opposite of how depreciation works, Best Buy. . .

Impossible!  The Gold Edition didn't even come out until 12/12/17 last year.

 

Think it was the regular edition of RE7 that was on sale at Target.


#17 dinovelvet   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3607 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

dinovelvet

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:34 AM

There are a lot more titles than listed in the OP if you click through on an individual price group


#18 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:40 AM

Pretty sure RE7 Gold was $15 at Target last year. This is the opposite of how depreciation works, Best Buy. . .

 

Still a lot of solid deals otherwise, but nothing for me.

 

Was normal Edition.

 

this year the gold edition is $17 and normal $12 at Walmart 


#19 DarkPhantom13   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   317 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

DarkPhantom13

Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:03 AM

TV i just bought not even a week ago is currently $70 cheaper. Anybody know if Best Buy will price match the tv to the sale price or am i going to have to repurchase the tv and return the original one that i purchased?


#20 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:12 AM

Impossible!  The Gold Edition didn't even come out until 12/12/17 last year.

 

Think it was the regular edition of RE7 that was on sale at Target.

Just double-checked my collection and it was indeed the gold edition so either Target had a time machine or maybe the release date info is wrong? I distinctly remember having to hunt a copy down because they had placed all the games that were $15 in men's clothing of all things.


#21 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:39 AM

Psvr superhot bundle and some 4k movies for me. Matrix collection is pictured. Maybe Doom VFR.

#22 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1610 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:07 AM

:)

:)


Will the PC versions of games be on sale? Like https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5845200

#23 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:09 AM

Ill probably get resident evil gold and Nier for $20 each. For sure Resident evil.


#24 SideQuestsSuck  

SideQuestsSuck

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:03 AM

Detroit Become Human at $19.99 is a pleasant surprise. Some good stuff here, though a little disappointed there's no $399 One X bundle, like WM...only $420.


#25 intent   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   78 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

intent

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:13 AM

TV i just bought not even a week ago is currently $70 cheaper. Anybody know if Best Buy will price match the tv to the sale price or am i going to have to repurchase the tv and return the original one that i purchased?


They will price match within the return period.

#26 mike568   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

mike568

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:33 AM

They will price match within the return period.

NOT on Black Friday which is when this ad goes into effect. You can always take your receipt into the location you bought it at and ask them since you bought it before the ad was published.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

#27 SPARDA3g   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   214 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

SPARDA3g

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:35 AM

I can't wait for Early Access. I got my list ready. Anyone knows when it begins?


#28 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2209 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:36 AM

Time to buy Madden and FIFA, as is tradition this time of year. 

 

Now we wait for early access. ....


#29 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4347 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:41 AM

Ill probably get resident evil gold and Nier for $20 each. For sure Resident evil.


Make sure to play Resident Evil in VR where it really shines. 🙂

#30 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   701 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:51 AM

Detroit Become Human at $19.99 is a pleasant surprise. Some good stuff here, though a little disappointed there's no $399 One X bundle, like WM...only $420.


Detroit is $20 this weekend at GS if you’re Pro/Elite.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy