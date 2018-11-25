Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Brand New Astro A50 for PS4 currently $97.50 at bestbuy.com. Possible Pricing Error

By Youngnoble, Today, 06:12 AM

#1 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1362 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:12 AM

https://www.bestbuy....e/5368701.p?sku

#2 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   109 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 06:21 AM

Dammit. I really don't need these, and really don't need to spend the money. But, I've been eyeing some Astros for awhile.

Do these work better with the Mixamp?

#3 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   317 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 06:21 AM

Same price on Ebay sold by Best Buy as well!

 

Nice deal!


#4 Spirin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   84 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Spirin

Posted Today, 06:22 AM

Easy Christmas gift for the sibling! Thanks!


#5 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   539 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Grrr...don’t need it at all...

#6 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3951 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Got one. Thanks!

#7 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3999 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

They were on sale for 225 (instead of 300) on Black Friday so must be a mistake

Ordered! Thanks op

#8 MrSloth56   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

MrSloth56

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Been looking at getting a better playstation headset for a while.  Thanks op


#9 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Thanks op

#10 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1362 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

Best price I've ever seen on these. The xbox one version is still 225. Really hoping bestbuy honors these, placed 1 for store pickup as well.

Also wondering if you purchase the 2 year replacement plan, will they replace with a new version of the a50s or will they just give you a 100 gift card? For 14.99, it's a no brainer if they'll swap out for a new one in 2 years.

#11 menikmati   Isolation, self-damnation CAGiversary!   3559 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

menikmati

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

Someone just bought 10 of them on the eBay listing.


#12 RaysGame   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

RaysGame

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

My Corsair Void broke last week and I've been looking for a good headset, thanks!


#13 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   109 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

These are on sale for the same price on google express. You might be able to use the holiday18 promo code to get them for less.

#14 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1251 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

are these much better than the sony gold headphones?


#15 Y2JerichoHALic55   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   286 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Y2JerichoHALic55

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

Sorry if this is a stupid question, but will these work with the Xbox One also?

#16 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1981 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

Ive been looking to replace my astro a40's, I got one for instore pickup. Hopefully this goes through.


#17 menikmati   Isolation, self-damnation CAGiversary!   3559 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

menikmati

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

These are on sale for the same price on google express. You might be able to use the holiday18 promo code to get them for less.

 

"holiday18" doesn't work on this item.


#18 darken   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   909 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

darken

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

My Corsair Void broke last week and I've been looking for a good headset, thanks!

You get those from Best Buy for $9 on that glitch back in the day?  How long did they last you?


#19 menikmati   Isolation, self-damnation CAGiversary!   3559 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

menikmati

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Sorry if this is a stupid question, but will these work with the Xbox One also?

I think the Xbox One version comes with a cable to enable chat? I don't use voice chat on my Xbox One anyway and the base station just needs an optical input so it should work for both consoles just fine for audio.


#20 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

Hurry and buy, its on SD now.

#21 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1362 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 06:36 AM

Hurry and buy, its on SD now.


Glad I was able to help out a few cags with a nice deal.

#22 RaysGame   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

RaysGame

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

You get those from Best Buy for $9 on that glitch back in the day?  How long did they last you?

Yep, I got them from BB for $9, and they still work great. The plastic on the mic broke so it's just dangling.


#23 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1251 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

so how much better are these compared to the sony gold headset?


#24 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1243 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Mine are ready for pickup... Too bad my local store closed 45 minutes ago...


#25 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Also wondering how much better than the Gold these are. Seriously don't need em right now but for $200+ dollars off, I figure why not. Can always return them if I hate myself too much!

#26 sasukekun   Cat-Like Typing Detected CAGiversary!   6735 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

sasukekun

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Ordered one for pickup at local store! Hopefully get it in the morning! Thanks op!

#27 Chin35char   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   146 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Chin35char

Posted Today, 06:50 AM

Also wondering how much better than the Gold these are. Seriously don't need em right now but for $200+ dollars off, I figure why not. Can always return them if I hate myself too much!


Or flip them for a profit if you do t like them. I think you’ll like them though.

#28 iMJets   I Fly like a Jet CAGiversary!   169 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

iMJets

Posted Today, 06:52 AM

thanks I ordered one, hopefully I get it but my luck with mistakes is not to good.


#29 MrSloth56   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

MrSloth56

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

Mine are ready for pickup... Too bad my local store closed 45 minutes ago...

depending on the size of the store they may have a small crew working overnights for merchandising and stocking.  To bad they wont let you in though.  


#30 darken   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   909 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

darken

Posted Today, 06:55 AM

so how much better are these compared to the sony gold headset?

 

 

Also wondering how much better than the Gold these are. Seriously don't need em right now but for $200+ dollars off, I figure why not. Can always return them if I hate myself too much!

I have the Astro A40's and the PS Gold's.  I like my gold's but my Astro's have much more clarity and definition.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy