Brand New Astro A50 for PS4 currently $97.50 at bestbuy.com. Possible Pricing Error
Do these work better with the Mixamp?
Same price on Ebay sold by Best Buy as well!
Nice deal!
Easy Christmas gift for the sibling! Thanks!
Ordered! Thanks op
Been looking at getting a better playstation headset for a while. Thanks op
Also wondering if you purchase the 2 year replacement plan, will they replace with a new version of the a50s or will they just give you a 100 gift card? For 14.99, it's a no brainer if they'll swap out for a new one in 2 years.
Someone just bought 10 of them on the eBay listing.
My Corsair Void broke last week and I've been looking for a good headset, thanks!
are these much better than the sony gold headphones?
Ive been looking to replace my astro a40's, I got one for instore pickup. Hopefully this goes through.
These are on sale for the same price on google express. You might be able to use the holiday18 promo code to get them for less.
"holiday18" doesn't work on this item.
Sorry if this is a stupid question, but will these work with the Xbox One also?
I think the Xbox One version comes with a cable to enable chat? I don't use voice chat on my Xbox One anyway and the base station just needs an optical input so it should work for both consoles just fine for audio.
so how much better are these compared to the sony gold headset?
Mine are ready for pickup... Too bad my local store closed 45 minutes ago...
Also wondering how much better than the Gold these are. Seriously don't need em right now but for $200+ dollars off, I figure why not. Can always return them if I hate myself too much!
Or flip them for a profit if you do t like them. I think you’ll like them though.
thanks I ordered one, hopefully I get it but my luck with mistakes is not to good.
Mine are ready for pickup... Too bad my local store closed 45 minutes ago...
depending on the size of the store they may have a small crew working overnights for merchandising and stocking. To bad they wont let you in though.
so how much better are these compared to the sony gold headset?
Also wondering how much better than the Gold these are. Seriously don't need em right now but for $200+ dollars off, I figure why not. Can always return them if I hate myself too much!
I have the Astro A40's and the PS Gold's. I like my gold's but my Astro's have much more clarity and definition.