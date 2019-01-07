Share deals, target deals... Don't fight. Be adults.
Target Clearance Thread XXIV
Posted 07 January 2019
Posted 07 January 2019
A bunch of Shenmue copies there along with the usual suspects.
Posted 07 January 2019
Here are a few to get started. Didn't list any games as they're all listed on the Target website.
Beats Solo3 as low as 33.04: https://brickseek.co...sku=008-07-0237
JBL Xtreme 2 as low as 89.98: https://brickseek.co...sku=008-03-0700
Lego Ninjago Temple of Resurrection as low as 20.98:https://brickseek.co...sku=204-00-2081
KitchenAid 4.5qt mixer as low as 31.48: https://brickseek.co...sku=072-04-0641 (If anyone can score a spare one of these I'll gladly throw in some extra for your gas/time and pay shipping on it)
Posted 07 January 2019
To be on topic, I’ve seen a lot of ‘out of sfock’ notices for the latest round of 3DS clearance and many copies actually in stock at target the other day. Found five copies of the first Yokai Watch yet brickseek said it was sold out at every store.
Posted 07 January 2019
Posted 07 January 2019
Posted 07 January 2019
Just going to throw my hat in the ring and say I agree with Jurai. I’ve been a member here for 15 years now. Probably longer than some members have been alive (starting to feel old now...). And I have long advocated these forums be private and accessible only to registered members. This flipping and reselling talk does not belong here and should be a perm bannable offense.
Posted 07 January 2019
Posted 07 January 2019
Don't fight. Be adults.
Posted 07 January 2019
I think it’s really difficult to weed out the people who have less-than-honorable intentions when most of us are just searching for a good deal and, when they find it, might want to pick one up for a friend or a family member or coworker, or even all of the above. I will say that I actually joined this site to keep all my clearance info in one place, but also to hopefully be able to share my own finds with others to see if I could give back even a small portion of what I was given. I can also honestly say that I have never picked up multiple copies of a game with the intent to profit off of it or flip it for GS/BB/(insert store here) credit: rather, it is for my reasons mentioned above, or also the possibility of helping out fellow CAGs who might not have the item available in their area. Those fellow CAGs I’ve traded with on this site can vouch for me that I’ve never asked for anything other than a fair trade or paying for the cost of the item + their preferred method of shipping. I’m not saying this to brag or even promote attention towards it, but rather to show that not everyone here is trying to game the system or take advantage of others. I know I greatly appreciate the info that Jurai, ThatOneGuyWho and other members share when it comes to Target clearance (and other stores’ deals, obviously), but I also don’t begrudge those who want to try and make a living by flipping or reselling or whatever. Bottom line is, it’s hard for me to be mad at anyone who uses the info in these forums, unless it’s for the specific reason of taking advantage of others. Can’t we all just get along and help each other out? /endrant
Oh yeah, and I found this RDR2 shotglass on 70% off clearance the other day.
Red Dead Redemption II Collapsible Shot Glass - $19.99 => $5.98
https://brickseek.co...sku=207-04-0784
Posted 07 January 2019
Posted 07 January 2019
They are mad at the guy who bought 5 Let’s Go Eevee Pokémon bundles. Not you.
Posted 07 January 2019
Nice find, didn't realize Target has these.
Posted 07 January 2019
Anyone see Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition yet for $6?
Yes, I picked it up a couple of days ago.
#15
Posted 07 January 2019
Posted 07 January 2019
Yeah, definitely wasn’t referring to you. It was just a general, blanket statement.
Posted 07 January 2019
Anyways, I mentioned in the other thread that I got an Eevee bundle. The guy said he could only sell me one when I asked if they had any. I never indicated I wanted more than one and I wouldn't have bought more than 1 anyways.
I did help the guy who asked immediately after me to get the app to show the $49.99 price. As soon as I entered the store, the app flipped it back to full price. Switching stores did the trick. Made that guy's day.
Posted 07 January 2019
I think this idea has been thrown around a few times over the last decade and a half but if it didn't happen now, it won't happen. I think it would have been a better idea to become a senior member (or have a certain number of post counts) to access some parts of the forums. But it does feel weird to be around this site forever.
Posted 07 January 2019
just here waiting for some PS4 clearance. :P
Posted 07 January 2019
Eh, they're Razer. Five mice is barely like a 5 year supply of mice for a single computer anyways.
Posted 07 January 2019
I'd like to see the mods maybe start cracking down on some of the more extreme crap going on in here. There's been a lot of poison and some spiteful posts that should be shut down. Anybody caught buying out stores to resell\flip out of greed? I dunno. Shaming them doesn't work and no one is gonna boot them. If we could limit what posts they see, that would be nice. Lock them out of threads? Just ideas.
End of day, we have a mixed as hell community. Amazing folks who work hard to get deals out, ones that give away things that aren't just crap, folks going out of their way to pick up and send things to other members, etc. But then we have people who gleefully abuse deals to ruin it for others, people who buy out whole stocks to flip, flippers padding trade credit that most of us won't ever be able to spend, just all around shitty people. It's pretty much like walking into any gathering of random people. I love most of you tho, if not for the deals, the banter and hearing about games I might never play. Don't let the garbage weigh you down, they end up getting trashed by themselves
Love you beautiful mofos
Posted 07 January 2019
I just guaranteed what the next 2 pages of this thread will be about
Posted 07 January 2019
The reality is that nobody will ever persuade anyone else to be either for or against flipping and reselling on here. We all live our own lives, and our opinions on ethical behavior are of no consequence to one another. If a pimple-faced, career burger-flipping neckbeard needs the self-aggrandizement of questing across his state on the weekends as a distraction from the perpetual pangs of loneliness, then he's well within his right to do so. Free country.
I'm personally not interested in the pocket change those people typically deal in, but you better believe I'd capitalize on a price mistake if the buy-sell discrepancy was great enough. And most people would, despite altruistic diatribes to the contrary.
Posted 07 January 2019
Yeah I always love the random brickseek clearance stuff you guys post. Has definitely encouraged me to abuse my redcard over the past year. I dislike the 'I bought 300 copies from every store in the state' posts as much as anybody but you'll always have those out there. Well whatever happens here's to a new year and a new thread!
Unfortunately that happens but hopefully they are just trolls to get people agitated. Do appreciate everyone posting as well though.
Posted 07 January 2019
It's rather simple. Don't brag about buying/flipping several units and then other members won't get pissed off. These forums aren't made for people to brag about clearing out an entire store's stock because that prevents other members from scoring deals. I thought this was common sense by now but I guess not.
Posted 07 January 2019
I must say I've been loving all these clearance deals lately. Our local store was sold out of the Eevee Pokemon bundles yesterday so we checked the neighboring Best Buy for a price match but they only had 3 Pikachu, no Eevee. They were super nice and helpful however, and looked up the closest store showing any in-stock. Closest was half an hour away and had one in stock. Tried calling to confirm, nobody answered so we rolled the dice and drove. Got there, couldn't find it anywhere and were bummed when a guy came around asking if we needed help. He looked it up, confirmed one in stock and he scoured the store until finally finding it in the returns bin. He was shocked they even had it, and it was still factory sealed. Price match went off without a hitch once he verified via his app and we opened it there to find everything still sealed and perfect.
Then today the 3DS games $5 firesale lol. Again our store was sold out and we tried to PM at BB instead, but it was below the maximum they could price match so we walked. Was able to call CS later and get the price match on one of the games we wanted . . .for store pick-up lol. Guess online can do more than the store can, but will pick it up tomorrow at least.
Picked up a tip for Target clearance items however, for things like the Pokeballs: apparently you can move an item from one store to another and ask for the difference when you get there. Since it rings up at a lower price at whichever store has it for lower, they should be able to refund the difference or return/repurchase. Not sure if that's common knowledge, but definitely something I'll be trying in the future on something massively discounted.
Posted 07 January 2019
I've noticed this a lot from "the new breed" of flippers - they don't just buy everything out, but they feel the need to throw it in everyone's face, especially if it's an obscene amount they bought online using bots. As if that's not ridiculous enough, some people go really crazy with their flexing - even taunting the websites and companies that they are buying from daring them to try and stop it. It's just so desperate and shows how thirsty these people are.
It's the main reason I will never buy from an eBay seller who shows "a pyramid of products" - especially if it's colllector's editions or eeven just exclusive collectibles. This stuff is so annoying, but I guess that's what they get off on and as long as people get pissed at them they'll continue to do it. If nobody reacted it would be no fun for them, but there's no chance of that actually happening.
Also, I'm old. I really hate using certain slang words like "cop" "Flex" etc when referring to this stuff LOL
Posted 07 January 2019
I've noticed this a lot from "the new breed" of flippers - they don't just buy everything out, but they feel the need to throw it in everyone's face, especially if it's an obscene amount they bought online using bots. As if that's not ridiculous enough, some people go really crazy with their flexing - even taunting the websites and companies that they are buying from daring them to try and stop it. It's just so desperate and shows how thirsty these people are.
I've seen people on here state they they will ruin a deal for everybody else as long as they get theirs. Don't care how anybody else feels, eff off, etc. Just goes against every bit of the community aspect this used to be.
Also, I'm old and this slang lately drives me crazy. But I know I'm old so I try to ignore that wack nonsense
I appreciate everyone who posts deals, and help other CAGs out. Without this thread I definitely wouldn't game as much. I still have Gamer's Club Unlocked for three years, but clearance pricing almost always beats out GCU. I've traded and sold items to other CAGS who couldn't locate the items at their stores. Good luck out there.
Posted 07 January 2019
