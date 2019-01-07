Target Clearance Thread XXIV

Posted 07 January 2019 - 03:52 AM

Just going to throw my hat in the ring and say I agree with Jurai. I’ve been a member here for 15 years now. Probably longer than some members have been alive (starting to feel old now...). And I have long advocated these forums be private and accessible only to registered members. This flipping and reselling talk does not belong here and should be a perm bannable offense.



To be on topic, I’ve seen a lot of ‘out of sfock’ notices for the latest round of 3DS clearance and many copies actually in stock at target the other day. Found five copies of the first Yokai Watch yet brickseek said it was sold out at every store.

I think it’s really difficult to weed out the people who have less-than-honorable intentions when most of us are just searching for a good deal and, when they find it, might want to pick one up for a friend or a family member or coworker, or even all of the above. I will say that I actually joined this site to keep all my clearance info in one place, but also to hopefully be able to share my own finds with others to see if I could give back even a small portion of what I was given. I can also honestly say that I have never picked up multiple copies of a game with the intent to profit off of it or flip it for GS/BB/(insert store here) credit: rather, it is for my reasons mentioned above, or also the possibility of helping out fellow CAGs who might not have the item available in their area. Those fellow CAGs I’ve traded with on this site can vouch for me that I’ve never asked for anything other than a fair trade or paying for the cost of the item + their preferred method of shipping. I’m not saying this to brag or even promote attention towards it, but rather to show that not everyone here is trying to game the system or take advantage of others. I know I greatly appreciate the info that Jurai, ThatOneGuyWho and other members share when it comes to Target clearance (and other stores’ deals, obviously), but I also don’t begrudge those who want to try and make a living by flipping or reselling or whatever. Bottom line is, it’s hard for me to be mad at anyone who uses the info in these forums, unless it’s for the specific reason of taking advantage of others. Can’t we all just get along and help each other out? /endrantOh yeah, and I found this RDR2 shotglass on 70% off clearance the other day.Red Dead Redemption II Collapsible Shot Glass - $19.99 => $5.98