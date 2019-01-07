XBL Deals - DwG: Life is Strange:BtS, Alien Isolation, Halo 5, more | Far Cry | GwG: WRC 6, Celeste; Far Cry 2

Date Night Drops
- Major Nelson's Jan 21 weekly deals post - https://majornelson....anchise-sale-2/
Some notes
_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
- Jan 1-31 - Celeste
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Jan 16-31 - Far Cry 2
________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
1/15 - 1/21
Alien: Isolation - $9.00 - 70% off
The Collection - $12.00 - 70% off
Beatsplosion for Kinect - $7.79 - 40% off
Bloody Zombies - $7.49 - 50% off
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.00 - 75% off
Carnival Games - $23.99 - 40% off
Doodle God: Ultimate Edition - $5.99 - 60% off
EA Sports UFC 3 - $16.00 - 60% off
Deluxe Edition - $19.80 - 67% off
Guilt Battle Arena - $3.99 - 60% off
Halo 5: Guardians - $14.99 - 25% off
Digital Deluxe Edition - $25.00 - 50% off
Just Cause 3: XXL Edition - $9.00 - 70% off
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season - $5.10 - 70% off
Deluxe Edition - $7.50 - 70% off
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers - $27.99 - 30% off
Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection - $7.49 - 50% off
Premium Pool Arena - $4.00 - 60% off
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $12.00 - 80% off
The Shapeshifting Detective - $7.79 - 40% off
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $7.50 - 75% off
Sky Force Reloaded - $5.99 - 40% off
Slender: The Arrival - $1.49 - 85% off
The Spectrum Retreat - $6.49 - 50% off
Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds Expansion - $8.49 - 15% off
SteamWorld Dig - $3.29 - 67% off
SteamWorld Dig 2 - $9.99 - 50% off
Styx: Shards of Darkness - $12.50 - 75% off
The VideoKid - $3.49 - 30% off
Alien: Isolation - $9.99 - 80% off
Army of Two The Devil’s Cartel - $4.99 - 75% off
Borderlands - $7.99 - 60% off
Borderlands 2 - $7.99 - 60% off
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - $11.99 - 70% off
Catherine - $4.99 - 75% off
Need for Speed Carbon - $4.94 - 67% off
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit - $6.59 - 67% off
RAW - Realms of Ancient War - $1.99 - 80% off
Rise of the Tomb Raider - $7.99 - 80% off
Rock of Ages - $2.99 - 70% off
Skate - $4.94 - 67% off
Skate 2 - $4.94 - 67% off
Space Channel 5 Part 2 - $2.49 - 50% off
Streets of Rage 2 - $2.49 - 50% off
Syndicate - $4.99 - 75% off
Things on Wheels - $0.99 - 80% off
Virtua Fighter 2 - $1.99 - 60% off
_______________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials
Far Cry - 1/15 - 1/21
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - $20.09 - 33% off
Far Cry 4 - $10.00 - 75% off
Gold Edition - $15.00 - 75% off
Season Pass - $9.00 - 70% off
Escape from Durgesh Prison - $4.00 - 60% off
Hurk Deluxe Pack - $4.00 - 60% off
Valley of the Yetis - $6.00 - 60% off
Far Cry Primal - $10.00 - 80% off
Apex Edition - $11.00 - 80% off
Wenja Pack - $2.80 - 60% off
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle - $23.10 - 67% off
Far Cry 5 - $19.80 - 67% off
Deluxe Edition - $23.10 - 67% off
Gold Edition - $29.70 - 67% off
Season Pass - $20.09 - 33% off
Dead Living Zombies - $5.35 - 33% off
Hours of Darkness - $8.03 - 33% off
Lost on Mars - $6.69 - 33% off
Far Cry Classic - $3.99 - 60% off
Far Cry 3 - $7.99 - 60% off
Deluxe Bundle DLC - $4.99 - 50% off
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $4.49 - 70% off
Far Cry 4 - $14.99 - 50% off
Season Pass - $8.99 - 70% off
Escape from Durgesh Prison - $3.99 - 60% off
Hurk Deluxe Pack - $2.99 - 60% off
Valley of the Yetis - $5.99 - 60% off
Spotlight - 1/15 - 1/21
Deployment - $7.49 - 25% off
Heroes Trials - $4.79 - 20% off
Madden NFL 19: Ultimate Super Bowl Edition - $26.40 - 67% off
Metro 2033 Redux - $5.00 - 75% off
Metro: Last Light Redux - $5.00 - 75% off
Override: Mech City Brawl - $19.49 - 35% off
Super Charged Mega Edition - $25.99 - 35% off
Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 - $47.99 - 20% off
Smoke and Sacrifice - $15.99 - 20% off
We are the Dwarves - $7.49 - 50% off
Xenon Valkyrie+ - $4.99 - 50% off
________________________________________________________________________
Misc Drops
- Sonic Unleashed - $14.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Apotos & Shamar Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Chun-nan Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Empire City & Adabat Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Holoska Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Mazuri Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Spagonia Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Weapons & Armor Bundle - Free - Price History
- Battlefield Hardline Premium - $5.99 - 88% off - Price History
Brütal Legend
- Hammer Of Infinite Fate - Free - Price History
- Tears Of The Hextadon - Free - Price History
- Gears of War 2 - Permanent Drops
- All Fronts Collection - Free
- Combustible Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Dark Corners Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Flashback Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Snowblind Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Gears of War 3 - Permanent Drops
- Fenix Rising Map Pack - Free
- Forces Of Nature Map Pack - Free
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - Free