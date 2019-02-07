Best Buy Steelbooks
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
For you steelbook collectors, GCU does not work on these but you can choose store pick up for extra 1$ off.
Fallout 76 - 3.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293777
Mass effect andromeda - 4.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5757702
Battlefield 5 - 5.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6292229
#2 Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary! 131 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM
In-store specifically.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
#4 As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary! 2122 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
GCU works on these?
I have it and im not seeing it applying.
#5 Companion Cube CAGiversary! 855 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM
Can anyone explain to me the point/appeal of these SteelBooks?
Especially for games like Fallout 76 where a disk for the main game literally does not exist. You want a case for your cardboard disk?
#6 Butthole CAGiversary! 2645 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM
LOL what? It existed when I traded it in to GameStop.
#7 Companion Cube CAGiversary! 855 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM
#8
Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Sorry you are right GCU does not work, I had the 1$ off for store pick up active.
#9
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Now all I need is to find a steelbook that doesn't look crushed or scratched cause wow I have no luck when it comes to the exclusive steelbooks.
Store I went too literally had 20+ fallout steelbook to pick from.
#10 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 100 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM
Why does it say case only? No game?
These were the free bonuses for buying the game. You'd have the normal game and this bonus steelbook that's just a case like it says.
#11 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 374 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM
I wish I could get that Resident Evil steelbook. Mad I didnt preorder it earlier.
#12
Posted Today, 12:04 AM
You can lol :
https://www.ebay.com...ass!19422!US!-1
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4199 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:18 AM
I've noticed a lot of the preorder steelbooks come without any factory seal, making them highly susceptible to any and all damage.
#14
Posted Today, 12:49 AM
I absolutely don't understand the fanatical appeal.
#15
Posted Today, 01:42 AM
Idk how it really started for me but it's become a hobby of mine.
#16
Posted Today, 02:05 AM
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 743 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:06 AM
#18 Friendly CAG CAGiversary! 3471 Posts Joined 4.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:52 AM
I've seen some Tekken 7 steelbook cases in store as well recently. No price was listed and not seeing it on the website.
Bought on recently. MSRP was $19.99 but I think it was $7.99 on clearance.