Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Steelbooks

By Formula65, Yesterday, 11:04 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM


For you steelbook collectors, GCU does not work on these but you can choose store pick up for extra 1$ off.

Fallout 76 - 3.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293777

Mass effect andromeda - 4.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5757702

Battlefield 5 - 5.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6292229

#2 AlexFlame116   Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary!   131 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

AlexFlame116

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM

Now all I need is to find a steelbook that doesn't look crushed or scratched cause wow I have no luck when it comes to the exclusive steelbooks.

In-store specifically.

#3 LimitlessDragon  

LimitlessDragon

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

Why does it say case only? No game?

#4 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2122 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

GCU works on these? 

 

I have it and im not seeing it applying.


#5 LN3000   Companion Cube CAGiversary!   855 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

LN3000

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Can anyone explain to me the point/appeal of these SteelBooks? 

Especially for games like Fallout 76 where a disk for the main game literally does not exist. You want a case for your cardboard disk? 


#6 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2645 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

Especially for games like Fallout 76 where a disk for the main game literally does not exist. You want a case for your cardboard disk?

LOL what? It existed when I traded it in to GameStop.

#7 LN3000   Companion Cube CAGiversary!   855 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

LN3000

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

LOL what? It existed when I traded it in to GameStop.

Which version did you get? The PC version is just a download key. 


#8 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

GCU works on these? 
 
I have it and im not seeing it applying.



Sorry you are right GCU does not work, I had the 1$ off for store pick up active.

#9 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

Now all I need is to find a steelbook that doesn't look crushed or scratched cause wow I have no luck when it comes to the exclusive steelbooks.
In-store specifically.


Store I went too literally had 20+ fallout steelbook to pick from.

#10 Rohman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   100 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Rohman

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

Why does it say case only? No game?


These were the free bonuses for buying the game. You'd have the normal game and this bonus steelbook that's just a case like it says.

#11 CrewShadow   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   374 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

CrewShadow

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

I wish I could get that Resident Evil steelbook. Mad I didnt preorder it earlier. 


#12 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

I wish I could get that Resident Evil steelbook. Mad I didnt preorder it earlier.



You can lol :

https://www.ebay.com...ass!19422!US!-1

#13 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4199 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

Now all I need is to find a steelbook that doesn't look crushed or scratched cause wow I have no luck when it comes to the exclusive steelbooks.

In-store specifically.

 

 

I've noticed a lot of the preorder steelbooks come without any factory seal, making them highly susceptible to any and all damage.


#14 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 12:49 AM

Can anyone explain to me the point/appeal of these SteelBooks?
Especially for games like Fallout 76 where a disk for the main game literally does not exist. You want a case for your cardboard disk?


I absolutely don't understand the fanatical appeal.

#15 llAntaeusll  

llAntaeusll

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Can anyone explain to me the point/appeal of these SteelBooks?
Especially for games like Fallout 76 where a disk for the main game literally does not exist. You want a case for your cardboard disk?


Idk how it really started for me but it's become a hobby of mine.

#16 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted Today, 02:05 AM

I returned a re 2 steelbook to best buy. Someone will be happy

#17 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   743 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

I've seen some Tekken 7 steelbook cases in store as well recently. No price was listed and not seeing it on the website.

#18 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3471 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

I've seen some Tekken 7 steelbook cases in store as well recently. No price was listed and not seeing it on the website.


Bought on recently. MSRP was $19.99 but I think it was $7.99 on clearance.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy