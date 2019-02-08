Jump to content

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

The gang talks Activision layoffs, Far Cry New Dawn, Apex Legends, Deadmau5 leaving Twitch, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Far Cry 5 $14.99 | Fallout 76 $19.99 | FFXV: Royal Edition $14.99 | GTA V $14.99 | Starlink $14.99 (NSW $19.99) & MORE @ Newegg

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 08 February 2019 - 05:14 PM

Newegg offers 50% off select PS4, X1, NSW, and PC games with coupon code EMCTVUY27. Some of the lowest prices I've ever seen after coupon. FREE shipping w/ Premier or Shoprunner in some cases.

 

Assassin's Creed Odyssey $24.99 PS4 | X1

Battlefield V $24.99 PS4 | X1 | PC

Battlefield V Deluxe $29.99 PS4 | X1

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle PS4

Crash Trilogy & Spyro Reignited Bundle $29.99 PS4 | X1

Dragon Ball Fighter Z $14.99 PS4 | X1

Fallout 76 $19.99 PS4 | X1

Far Cry 5 $14.99 PS4 | X1

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition $14.99 PS4 | X1

For Honor Marching Fire Edition $14.99 PS4 | X1

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $14.99 PS4 | X1

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker $22.49 X1

NBA 2K19 $19.99 X1

Overwatch Legendary Edition $19.99 PS4 | X1 | PC

Shadow of the Tomb Raider $19.99 PS4 | X1

Soul Calibur VI $24.99 PS4 | X1

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack $14.99 PS4 | X1 ($19.99 NSW)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition $19.99 PS4

Until Dawn $9.99 PS4

Warriors Orochi 4 $24.99 PS4 | NSW

We Happy Few $19.99 PS4 | X1

XCOM 2 $9.99 PS4 | X1

& More. . .

ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 08 February 2019 - 05:20 PM

Damn, that is some good pricing man! Nice find


jsivley  

jsivley

Posted 08 February 2019 - 05:41 PM

Just tried and the code works on FFXV on Xbox as well

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 08 February 2019 - 05:42 PM

Damn, that is some good pricing man! Nice find

Yeah, sorry I didn't find this sooner as some of the best finds are already OOS. Always possible they'll come back at some point but a few good ones left still.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 08 February 2019 - 05:44 PM

Missed that, sorry!

Missed that, sorry!


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 08 February 2019 - 06:00 PM

there a way to viw the full list? when i click that link it doesnt pull it up.

 

Found out Spyro by itself is $20 after coupon though on both systems.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 08 February 2019 - 06:05 PM

there a way to viw the full list? when i click that link it doesnt pull it up.

 

Found out Spyro by itself is $20 after coupon though on both systems.

When I manually enter the url it works fine; probably CAG formatting messing it up. Here's the raw link you can try:

https://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&N=8000&IsNodeId=1&Description=PPSSAHFWRPMSJB&bop=And&Page=2&PageSize=36&order=BESTMATCH

dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 08 February 2019 - 06:06 PM

Nothing for me this time, but great finds! Sent to a friend who wants FFXV. Thanks OP!

Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 08 February 2019 - 06:09 PM

Great price for Black Ops 4.


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 08 February 2019 - 06:11 PM

Cool. Missed the Crash/Spyro bundle when they had it this low earlier in the week.


bstringbean  

bstringbean

Posted 08 February 2019 - 06:36 PM

Got the Spyro/Crash bundle. Missed it last time Newegg offered it. Cheapest it has been yet and well worth it at that price imo. Thanks!


angryemu  

angryemu

Posted 08 February 2019 - 07:28 PM

Thank you so much! I picked up a couple games I've been waiting on for less than $50.


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 08 February 2019 - 07:35 PM

No tax, free 2-day shipping, and the right price for me to buy FFXV again?  Trigger pulled, thanks OP!


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 08 February 2019 - 07:41 PM

Glad people are getting in on some actual deals around here again! :D


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 08 February 2019 - 07:44 PM

I'm surprised there isn't an "official" Newegg thread given how often these coupon deals pop up.


deszaras  

deszaras

Posted 08 February 2019 - 08:46 PM

Nice deals. Overwatch was out of stock though. I’d definitely pick Spider-Man but I’m guessing there will be a version with all the dlc down the line.

Moofboy  

Moofboy

Posted 08 February 2019 - 08:49 PM

Wish there were some 3ds deals in there!

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 08 February 2019 - 08:51 PM

Agreed. Newegg is constantly a source for great deals with their promo codes.


Agreed. Newegg is constantly a source for great deals with their promo codes.

FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 08 February 2019 - 09:00 PM

Ordered Spyro and Everybodys Golf for a litte under $35 after taxes and shipping.

Could of bit on these on sale before but never did. Thanks for the heads up OP

awp  

awp

Posted 08 February 2019 - 09:12 PM

Yes, worth noting that the Sypro collection on its own is also part of the promo since there are some of us who may already have Crash.

Thanks OP for the heads up!

menikmati  

menikmati

Posted 08 February 2019 - 09:20 PM

Hoping for a restock on Overwatch.


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted 08 February 2019 - 09:34 PM

Nice! I'll take Starlink physical for that price


EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted 08 February 2019 - 09:39 PM

Awesome sale. but Those are all the prices I want to pay with their dlcs....god im sucha  CAG.


GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted 08 February 2019 - 11:23 PM

Thanks for the heads up OP, I nabbed AC: Odyssey (PS4) for $25. I got the email early this morning and hadn't even paid attention to it, lol.


Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted 09 February 2019 - 12:57 AM

Code works on Shinobi Striker PS4, for 19.99. Have to decide if I just keep waiting for BB sale for 4 dollars (and maybe socks) or just get it now.

gamerxtrme  

gamerxtrme

Posted 09 February 2019 - 12:58 AM

Awesome sale. but Those are all the prices I want to pay with their dlcs....god im sucha  CAG.

The code knocked Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Steelbook Edition xb down to $30.


Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 09 February 2019 - 01:01 AM

Signed up for shoprunner and no free shipping,what gives? Tried to order spyro/crash x1 and FFXV ps4.

FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 09 February 2019 - 02:05 AM

Not all games give you the shoprunner option.

Of ones Ive seen Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Evervody's Golf do not.

Got it to work with the solo Spyro though

romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted 09 February 2019 - 03:26 AM

Signed up for shoprunner and no free shipping,what gives? Tried to order spyro/crash x1 and FFXV ps4.

It doesn't work on everything. Only select items.


Licasguy  

Licasguy

Posted 09 February 2019 - 04:54 AM

Thanks OP, $14.99 for FFXV was a no brainer!


